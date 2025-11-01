New Neighbours spoilers and photos for the final two weeks of November show the fallout from Andrew and Holly’s affair, as Wendy makes a surprise proposal.

Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and Andrew’s (Lloyd Will) romance may be over, but in upcoming episodes, Holly’s pregnancy news causes Andrew to decide to reveal his infidelity to wife Wendy (Candice Leask) on the day of their vow renewal.

The affair is revealed on Wednesday 12th November, and the repercussions continue to be felt the following week, with new photos showing the fallout ripple across Ramsay Street.

On Tuesday 18th November, “Hidden tensions impact the Kennedys,” while “Sadie and Wendy face the fallout.”

Photos show Andrew standing alone on Ramsay Street, when Karl walks over, and a confrontation sees the pair come to blows.

Karl grabs Andrew by his shirt collar, as Holly rushes over to stop her dad from doing anything stupid.

Holly and Andrew are then seen talking alone in the street – now that their affair is out in the open, where does it leave them?

Meanwhile, Wendy is devastated back at her now fractured family home. Susan (Jackie Woodburne), who’s had some experience with this kind of thing, soon heads over her to try and offer her some comfort.

Max (Ben Jackson) is also hurting, and he “walks on the wild side” as he comes to terms with Holly’s shocking betrayal.

Over at No. 32, he takes his anger out on a rocking horse, which he bought for what he believed to be his and Holly’s baby.

Jane (Annie Jones) arrives to comfort him and manages to get a smile out of him.

The following day, on Wednesday 19th November, Holly shows Andrew her first ultrasound scan at No. 30, where it appears Andrew has moved in to.

With Holly letting out a slight smile for the first time since the affair was revealed, is she still hoping for a future with Andrew and their baby?

In the same episode, “Wendy makes a shocking choice.” What is she about to do?

Plus, “the Kennedys confront the echoes of their past.” Both Karl and Susan have private talks with Holly, as they air their views on her decision to pursue a married man.

Will the stalwart couple be on the same page, or is Holly’s affair about to re-open some old wounds for the Kennedys?

How will Holly’s decision to get into a relationship with a married man affect Susan, who spent years coming to terms with Karl’s affair with Susan Beaumont in the late 90s, and his later romance with Izzy Hoyland?

On Thursday 20th November, “Holly and Wendy finally face off,” while “Max takes a huge step forward.”

Photos show Holly sheepishly heading to No. 26, where she and Wendy sit down to talk in the garden.

Wendy is then seen watching through the front window, as Holly and Andrew talk on Ramsay Street.

She’s also seen in a tense conversation with Andrew inside No. 26, and Andrew looks frustrated as it’s clear Wendy is far from forgiving.

While Holly may not have many friends left in Erinsborough – with Sadie blaming her for breaking up her parents’ marriage – Max still has some sympathy for his ex-girlfriend, as pictures show them hugging on the street.

The following week, on Wednesday 26th November, “Andrew and Holly contemplate Wendy’s suggestion.”

With her marriage potentially over, is she about to step aside and give the pair her blessing?

Karl also appears to gather everyone involved for a chat at No. 28, though with unconnected characters like Paul, Terese and Nicolette also in attendance, it’s not clear whether they’ll be discussing Holly and Andrew’s affair, or the future of Ramsay Street.

The following day, on Thursday 27th November, “Wendy struggles to sit with her emotions,” while “Holly and Andrew confront their future.”

Andrew joins Holly and Susan at Erinsborough Hospital for Holly’s next scan, as it becomes clear he plans to fully support her in her pregnancy.

With Holly touched by Andrew’s kind gesture, the pair later head back to the infamous motel room where they first began to plan for their future together.

As the pair talk, they end up sharing another kiss!

When Neighbours‘ final episode airs in mid-December, will Andrew be with Wendy, Holly, or nobody as the credits roll for the final time?

It’s not long until we find out…

Here are the full spoilers and photos for the final two weeks of November:

Monday 17th November (Episode 9348 / 445)

Krista speaks her truth.

Karl follows a new lead.

Nicolette is protective of Jane.

Tuesday 18th November (Episode 9349 / 446)

Hidden tensions impact the Kennedys.

Sadie and Wendy face the fallout.

Nicolette can’t help but meddle.

Wednesday 19th November (Episode 9350 / 447)

Wendy makes a shocking choice.

Max walks on the wild side.

The Kennedys confront the echoes of their past.

Thursday 20th November (Episode 9351 / 448)

Holly and Wendy finally face off.

Zac feels the heat.

Max takes a huge step forward.

Monday 24th November (Episode 9352 / 449)

Elle and Felix uncover a scandal.

Nicolette’s confidence is shaken.

Krista questions Zac’s recent judgement.

Tuesday 25th November (Episode 9353 / 450)

Jane helps mend Nicolette’s self-belief.

Terese is eager to celebrate her love with Paul.

Ramsay Street faces a new threat.

Wednesday 26th November (Episode 9354 / 451)

Ramsay Street must rally against a new crisis.

Andrew and Holly contemplate Wendy’s suggestion.

Terese plans a surprise for Paul.

Thursday 27th November (Episode 9355 / 452)

Paul’s confession leaves Terese reeling.

Wendy struggles to sit with her emotions.

Holly and Andrew confront their future.