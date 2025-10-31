14 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 3rd to 6th November

Next week on Neighbours, Max and Andrew discover Holly’s pregnancy, two new romances begin, and Remi and Dex return as a death is announced.

1) Max learns the truth

At the end of this week’s episodes, Max (Ben Jackson) walked into the kitchen of No. 26 just as Taye (Lakota Johnson) and Sadie (Emerald Chan) were discussing Holly’s (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) pregnancy news.

Max arrived just as Taye was insisting to Sadie that they tell him the truth, and of course he wants to know what they’re talking about!

Returning to the drama next week, Max demands answers, and despite Sadie insisting that it’s Holly’s news to tell, Taye decides to be loyal to his friend and reveal to Max that Holly is pregnant!

2) Max rushes to support Holly

Max heads straight to No. 28 where he asks Holly to confirm the news. She’s got no choice but to admit she’s pregnant, and is forced to let Max believe that he’s the dad.

Max lets her know that he’s happy to support her and will be a hands-on parent to his new baby, but Holly admits that she still hasn’t decided whether she’s going to keep the baby.

Wanting to regain some control after two people unwittingly discovered her pregnancy, Holly decides to tell Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) that she’s pregnant – but once again, keeps the real identity of the father under wraps.

Karl and Susan give her their full support, but with the lies piling up, Holly still feels completely overwhelmed.

3) Sadie is furious with Taye

It’s not been long since Taye and Sadie transitioned from a casual fling to a more serious relationship, but Taye’s decision to tell Max the truth could bring them to a crashing halt.

Sadie is furious with her boyfriend for telling Max about Holly’s pregnancy.

He insists that Max had the right to know, but Sadie reiterates that it wasn’t his call to make, and Holly needed more time to decide what to do.

Taye later gives Holly a sincere apology, but while Holly is willing to make amends, Sadie continues to fume at her boyfriend’s actions.

Will Taye’s deciion to tell Max spell the end to his and Sadie’s relationship?

4) Will there be romance for Elle and Felix?

Elle (Elise Jansen) was smitten from the moment she set eyes on Felix (James Beaufort), but as she was the one responsible for Cara’s (Sara West) investigation into the Linwell brothers becoming public knowledge, Felix’s feelings weren’t exactly reciprocated.

However, some flirty conversation between them on Ramsay Street made it clear that Felix wasn’t holding as much of a grudge as Cara, and next week it seems like he might be ready to explore romance with the feisty journalist.

As the pair continue to find themselves in each other’s orbits, Cara picks up on the attraction between them as they make eyes across Harold’s.

Felix quickly denies having any interest, but when Elle voices her opinion that Felix is only holding back out of loyalty, Cara pushes Felix to go for it.

It’s an amusing distraction for Cara, as she comes to terms with her dad’s sudden exit from Ramsay Street.

Felix decides to make a move, inviting Elle on a date to the V Bar – because where else – and it seems like romance is blossoming.

5) The Varga-Murphys are hit by a shock death

As Cara, Elle and Felix bask in the happiness of a potential new romance, things come crashing down as they get some tragic news – Greg’s (Gary Sweet) has gone off a cliff and exploded, and he’s presumed dead.

Cara and JJ are devastated by the news, which the police believe was a tragic accident.

However, Andrew and Felix are sure that the ‘accident’ must be connected to the Linwells, and when they discover that Greg held a large life insurance policy, they’re left wondering whether he faked his own death.

Knowing that he’s secretly connected to the Linwells and indebted to them, they’re sure that this is the most likely option, and head to the supposed crash site in search of clues.

6) Andrew commits to moving forward

Just a few weeks ago, Andrew (Lloyd Will) ended his affair with Holly after Wendy (Candice Leask) was rushed to hospital, with the incident making Andrew realise just how much he loved his wife.

When Wendy was in hospital, Andrew stumbled upon her plans for a vow renewal to celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary, and next week the pair finalise plans for their big day.

When Wendy surprises Andrew with a romantic dinner, he’s touched, but the guilt of his brief affair still lingers in the back of his mind.

Determined to move forward and be the husband Wendy deserves, Andrew finally reignites the missing passion in their marriage, and it seems like they’re finally back on track.

Yet we suspect their happiness won’t last long…

7) Felix is forced to miss his date

As Elle prepares herself for her big date with Felix, Paul (Stefan Dennis) expresses his displeasure – Felix has a chequered history and he doesn’t trust him one bit.

Unfortunately, Felix doesn’t get a chance to message Elle after being rocked by the news of Greg’s ‘death’, and Elle finds herself stood up as she waits for her date at the V Bar.

Felix eventually races to the bar to make amends, and thankfully Elle is understanding when he fills her in – just as Paul was thinking that he was right to doubt him.

The pair decide to reschedule, but Paul then takes the opportunity to issue Elle’s love interest with a threat – if Felix does anything to hurt Elle, then he’ll have him to answer to.

Of course, Felix isn’t scared of a man like Paul Robinson. He laughs the threat off, leaving Paul embarrassed.

8) Leo wants shot of Addison

This week’s episodes saw Krista (Majella Davis) ask Leo (Tim Kano) if troubled teenager Addison (Florence Gladwin) could move into the penthouse with them, after Nicolette (Hannah Monson) made it clear that she didn’t want her living at No. 24.

Leo was taken back by the request, considering they’re meant to be focussed on having a baby with Nicolette.

When Krista managed to track down Addison’s dad – none other than Jane’s former fling Clint Hendry (Jason Wilder) – Leo was left hoping that Krista could now put her focus back onto their baby plans.

Next week, Addison settles into life in the penthouse, but Leo doesn’t want her to get too comfortable.

He speaks to Clint, who admits that he’d be open to the idea of Addison moving in with him, but he knows that they need to build a relationship first.

As the two meet again, Clint opens up to his daughter about his past wrongs and his history of theft, and Addison seems understanding.

Later, she learns from Leo that Clint is hopeful of them living together, and is secretly upset that Leo plans to ship her off to live with another criminal just after she’s freed herself from her mother.

9) Krista fails to secure Nicolette a new apartment

This week, Nicolette told Jane (Annie Jones) that she’d be moving out of No. 24, as she was looking for an apartment in the same building as Leo and Krista, so she could be close to them once the baby is born.

Conveniently, an Eclipse Apartment comes up for rent next week, and it’s perfect. Nic and Leo ask Krista if she can pull rank and get Paul to secure it for them, and Krista is more than happy to oblige.

However, when she finds Addison upset over the idea of having to live with Clint, she becomes distracted.

She assures Addison that she doesn’t need to move out if she doesn’t want to, and as she comforts her, she completely forgets to follow up on the Eclipse Apartment.

When Leo learns that the apartment has gone to someone else, he’s furious – confronting Krista, he asks her if he cares more about Addison than their future family with Nicolette?

10) Addison warms to Clint

When Jane and Clint hear that Addison was fearful of being forced to live with Clint, they reassure her that it’s completely her choice to make.

Addison is relieved by her dad’s relaxed nature, and decides to give him a chance.

With Krista, Leo and Nicolette having sorted out their differences as well, it looks like there might be a happy ending for everyone.

11) Colton and Zac kiss

This week, Colton (Jakob Ambrose) became more suspicious of Zac’s (Alex Kaan) past after hearing that he’s getting his lower back tattoo removed.

As sparks continue to fly between them next week, Zac’s brief good mood is ruined when Krista informs him that there’ve been more copycat sex tapes filmed at Lassiters.

Colton soon notices Zac’s panic, and Zac eventually confesses the truth – he was the one in the original video from Darwin, and his job is on the line if the truth comes out.

The following day, Elle takes it upon herself to play matchmaker for Colton and Zac, who are still dancing around their feelings for one another.

As her meddling pays off, the pair share a hot kiss. Another romance is on!

12) Remi and Dex return

Remi (Naomi Rukavina), Dex (Marley Williams) and JJ (Riley Bryant) left Erinsborough for Apollo Bay a few weeks ago, after Cara came under threat from the Linwells once again.

JJ soon returned – accompanied by Felix for added security – and next week sees a brief return for Dex and Remi after they hear about Cara’s loss.

Cara is touched to have her family around her, even if Remi still can’t remember their marriage.

However, Dex soon accidentally reveals that Remi has been spending time with Deena (Deepa Parmar), the woman who previously flirted with her at the tram.

Remi assures Cara that nothing is going on, but does admit that she’s open to the idea of romance with Deena.

With Cara hurt by the news that her wife might be developing feelings for someone else, the pair agree that it’s best for Remi and Dex to return to Apollo Bay.

With the family split up once again, are Cara and Remi over for good?

13) Monte makes a decision

Former actor Monte Jones (Dennis Coard) moved into Eirini Rising in early September, and soon found himself with plenty of admirers.

Recently, he agreed to a theatre date with Vera (Sally-Anne Upton), and it seemed like she’d be the one to win his heart.

However, Moira (Robyn Arthur) is still interested and she hasn’t given up just yet, as she and Vera face off in a big argument in the Eirini Rising games room.

With things getting tense at the retirement complex, Colton tries to cool things down by organising a pottery session for the residents to channel their frustrations into.

The messy day ends with Moira and Vera having a heart-to-heart, and they’re able to reunite as friends.

Not wanting to fall out again over a man, they tell Monte that they’re both “pre-breaking up with him.”

Monte then shocks them by being relieved to be free of their competing affections; it means he can now pursue the woman he’s really interested in – Hillary Robinson (Anne Scott-Pendlebury).

Might we finally see a smile from Hilary before Neighbours comes to an end in December?

14) Andrew learns about Holly’s pregnancy!

As Holly attends her first ultrasound at Erinsborough Hospital, accompanied by Susan, she’s taken aback when an enthusiastic Max shows up ready to support her.

As the trio talk, Wendy arrives for a checkup after her recent accident. Spotting them, she knows there’s only one conclusion – Holly is pregnant!

When Wendy later heads back to Ramsay Street, she can’t help herself as she gives Andrew the news!

Later, Holly goes missing after Max pays her another visit, causing her to become overwhelmed.

Feeling smothered, she takes off, forcing Karl and Max to begin a frantic search to find her.

In the end, it’s Andrew who manages to track Holly down, and he’s just got one question – is he the father?

15) What has Karl discovered?

Last week, Karl – who is now working as Seniors Advisor at Erinsborough Council – he got the sense from colleagues that something big was brewing.

Next week, after he attends a council meeting with Sue Parker (Kate Gorman) and the town’s mayor Helen Brown (Emma Choy), Karl learns that there are major plans to develop Erinsborough’s infrastructure.

Although it seems like a good thing on paper, it soon becomes clear that it could have major implications for the residents of Ramsay Street…

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 3rd November (Episode 9340 / 437)

Sadie unleashes on Taye.

Cara is left devastated.

Holly’s secret tears through the share house.

Tuesday 4th November (Episode 9341 / 438)

Felix tries to make amends.

Krista and Leo’s priorities are challenged.

Cara and JJ struggle with a loss.

Wednesday 5th November (Episode 9342 / 439)

Krista reaches a realisation.

Moira and Vera face off.

Zac makes a confession.

Thursday 6th November (Episode 9343 / 440)

Elle plays matchmaker.

Taye works to prove his worth.

The Kennedys rally around Holly.