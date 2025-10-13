New Neighbours spoilers for November reveal that Andrew is about to destroy his marriage as his and Holly’s affair is revealed!

Neighbours has released new teasers and photos for the first two weeks of November, taking us just four weeks away from the show’s final episode, which is set to air on Thursday 11th December.

Previously released spoilers for late October have already revealed that Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) will realise she’s pregnant just weeks after Andrew (Lloyd Will) puts an end to their affair.

Andrew breaks Holly’s heart this week when he abruptly ends their affair after Wendy (Candice Leask) ends up in hospital.

Wendy is attacked at Erinsborough High by new arrival Addison Rutherford (Florence Gladwin), and even though doctors reassure Andrew that his wife will be fine, he’s left distraught at the idea that he could have lost her.

The incident causes him to confess his affair to Felix (James Beaufort), before coming to the realisation that Wendy is the one he wants to be with.

Holly is distraught that her and Andrew’s relationship has come to an end, as she realises that she’s sacrificed all of her friends for a married man.

She tentatively begins to rebuild her lost relationships, sharing a touching hug with Sadie (Emerald Chan) on Ramsay Street – but in the weeks ahead, things come crashing down once again as she realises that she’s pregnant.

At the start of November, Sadie becomes the first person to learn of Holly’s news as she spots a pregnancy pamphlet in Holly’s bag at No. 28.

Of course, she immediately assumes that Max is the father, and reassures her friend that she’ll be there to support her.

Now, the new pictures from the first two weeks of November reveal that Max finds out about Holly’s news almost immediately.

He overhears Sadie and Taye (Lakota Johnson) discussing the bombshell in the kitchen of No. 26, as “Holly’s secret tears through the share house” on Monday 3rd November.

He races next door, where he sits down with Holly and tells her that he knows she’s pregnant.

Max being Max, we imagine that he’ll be fully supportive of his former girlfriend’s pregnancy and offer to be there every step of the way – but of course, he has no idea that Andrew is most likely the father!

Then, on Thursday 6th November, “the Kennedys rally around Holly” as she heads back to Erinsborough Hospital for a check-up. Of course, Max soon makes an appearance on the maternity ward as he continues to support his ex-girlfriend.

He’s all smiles as he chats with Holly, making it appear that he’s not particularly unhappy about her pregnancy. Is he hoping that a baby will be the catalyst for bringing them back together?

The same episode sees Holly and Andrew meeting at Lassiters Lake – has Andrew heard the news?

While Holly continues to pretend that Max is the only potential father for her baby, we’re sure that Andrew’s got some questions…

The following week, on Monday 10th November, “Holly makes a bold decision.” What is she about to do?

Meanwhile, Wendy has been busy planning her and Andrew’s vow renewal, which Andrew discovers this coming week when he finds Wendy’s scrapbook.

When chatting with Jane (Annie Jones) in recent episodes, Jane reminded her of how impressive it is that she and Andrew are still married so many years, prompting Wendy to decide it’s time to renew their commitment to one another.

While Andrew may still be battling his guilt over his affair, he’s determined to repair his marriage, so the vow renewal comes at the perfect time.

Well, almost… The news of Holly’s pregnancy is about to change everything!

On Tuesday 11th November, final preparations are being made for their big day. However, as we see Wendy and Sadie excitedly getting ready in the No. 26 garden, all hell is breaking loose elsewhere.

As “Taye connects the dots,“ “Andrew must face the music,” and “Holly prepares for a major fallout.”

In the following episode on Wednesday 12th November, the truth comes out in spectacular fashion.

Teasers for the episode tell us that “Andrew implodes his marriage, Sadie unleashes on Holly,” and “Wendy and Max are shattered.”

Photos show Andrew interrupting his vow renewal to drop the devastating bombshell, leaving Wendy heartbroken.

She runs off, leaving the onlookers stunned.

In the aftermath, Andrew heads to the Kennedy house, where he reveals to Holly that the news is out.

As news spreads, Max too rushes to No. 28, where he and Andrew come face to face.

As Max rips into Andrew and is held back by Taye, Holly looks distraught as she’s comforted by dad Karl (Alan Fletcher), who’s equally shocked by the news.

Over at the Rodwells, Wendy is devastated as she’s comforted by Holly and Felix.

With only 17 episodes of Neighbours left after the truth comes out, will anyone get a happy ending?

