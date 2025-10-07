Neighbours Spoilers – Andrew ends his affair as Wendy is attacked!

Next week on Neighbours, when Wendy is rushed to hospital after being knocked out, Andrew makes a huge decision – his affair with Holly is over!

Wendy (Candice Leask) has had her fair share of drama in recent months. Not only has she faced turmoil in her marriage, but when the newly qualified teacher ended up on the wrong side of Max’s (Ben Jackson) sister Saskia (Mia Foran), she found herself locked in a cupboard by the unruly teen.

Next week, she’s about to face further Erinsborough High drama – and this time, it lands her in hospital. However, the dramatic incident might just save her marriage!

Shortly after Wendy and Jane (Annie Jones) arrive at school at the start of their working day, the fire alarm goes off.

Realising that it’s not a drill, they rush to find the cause, and work out that a faulty toaster in a gym locker is to blame. But why on earth is a toaster stashed in a locker?

The incident prompts Jane to organise an audit of all of the school’s electrical appliances, followed by a speedy clear out of any which don’t adhere to fire regulations!

Later, Wendy heads back to the school to pick up some documents, where she spots some discarded bedding. Confused, she goes to investigate, where she discovers that the skip they’re using for the electrical clear out has been left open.

When she goes to lock it shut, she’s knocked out by a mysterious person who does a runner, leaving Wendy out cold.

Colton (Jakob Ambrose) discovers Wendy passed out as he heads home from Eirini Rising – but as he tries to help, he finds himself momentarily frozen to the spot.

Luckily, Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) are right around the corner, and the artist formerly known as Dr Karl rushes to put his medical expertise to good use as Susan calls an ambulance.

Meanwhile, Felix (James Beaufort) returns to Ramsay Street this week – but Andrew (Lloyd Will) is late to his welcome home party after he finds himself stuck in the V Bar with Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall).

The pair were out on another clandestine date in the city, but found themselves trapped when Sadie (Emerald Chan), Max (Ben Jackson) and Taye (Lakota Johnson) walked in.

When Andrew finally returns to No. 26, Felix points out how flustered his brother seems.

Felix, who has returned to protect his son JJ from the Linwells’ threats, then remarks on how important family is.

The comment feels like a gut punch for Andrew as it serves as a stark reminder of how badly he’s been betraying his wife and child.

When Holly goes to see Andrew after the dinner, she can sense he may be having second thoughts about their relationship.

This pains her considering she’s given up everything to be with him – her best friend, boyfriend and now her family after pushing away step-mum Susan and telling dad Karl that she’s leaving town!

Holly tells Andrew she’s going to the Peninsula without him after he’s forced to drop out of their trip when the Linwell sting fails.

Before she leaves, she encourages Andrew to end his marriage by the time she returns and put an end to his web of lies, which are clearly sending him spiralling…

Next week, Andrew rushes to the hospital to visit Wendy when he hears that she’s been injured at the school.

Yet later, Felix is confused when his brother still seems distraught, despite having received positive news about Wendy’s condition.

The accident puts things into perspective for Andrew while he waits at his wife’s bedside.

The guilt and upset becomes all too much and Andrew decides to tell his brother about his affair, admitting that he sees no way to untangle the mess he’s got himself in.

Felix tries to support his brother and encourages him to consider what he really wants next.

Andrew clarifies – Wendy’s accident has made him certain that she’s the one he wants to be with, not Holly!

In the days that follow, Holly returns from the coast, expecting Andrew to have ended his marriage, but she finds out the opposite is true.

Andrew is forced to tell Holly that he wants their affair to end as he’s desperate to save his marriage after his recent wake-up call about Wendy!

As Holly is left distraught, let down by another man who she thought would be different, will she let Andrew get away with it?

James Beufort recently told Back to the Bay more about Felix becoming the third character to learn about Andrew’s affair secret after Aaron (Matt Wilson) and Rhett (Liam Maguire) discovered the truth before their departure:

“There’s an ironic turn, I guess, to the relationship with Andrew… He doesn’t judge at first, but he’s also still very good friends with Holly. And so he becomes a go-between between the two of them.

“Eventually that becomes a little too stressful for him, and he says to Andrew, enough’s enough. I can’t really do this anymore and I’m losing all that respect for you. You need to come clean to Wendy.”

Will Felix’s words push his brother to come clean? Or will the upcoming pregnancy bombshell change everything…?

Meanwhile, Susan ponders why Colton was so triggered by the scene with Wendy. It seems there’s a lot we still have to learn about his past.

Later that evening, Jane and Colton take a trip to the school after realising that what happened to Wendy and the incident with the fire alarm could be connected…

When looking around, the pair find a female student hiding out in a store cupboard; it transpires she’s been sleeping there to avoid her mum’s latest bender.

Meet Addison Rutherford, who we soon find out has an unlikely connection to her head teacher, Jane.

Jane calls social services, who try and find a more suitable place for Addison to stay – and our source reveals that Addison could be about to find home on Ramsay Street.

Talking to Back to the Bay shortly before filming some of his final scenes, JJ actor Riley Bryant told us: “There’s this new character called Addison, she comes in because she’s homeless.

“It just so happens that by chance, Addison was at the school trying to find a place to stay, and Jane sees JJ there and says, ‘Could you help out with this?’

“And JJ, being the very kind soul that he is, goes and helps out Addison and develops a bit of a nice friendship with her.”

Recently released spoiler photos for October show JJ and Addison hanging out in Harold’s in the coming weeks.

Could Addison give JJ a much-needed new friend after his ex-girlfriend Nell (Ayisha Salem Towner) and brother Dex (Marley Williams) both left town?

It seems Addison will need all the friends she can get, after she crosses Nicolette (Hannah Monson) within days of arriving.

Upcoming spoilers also reveal that Addison’s dad is Clint Hendry (Jason Wilder), who was Jane’s toy boy early this year, until he was unmasked as the culprit behind the theft of cleaning products from Erinsborough High and Eirini Rising.

A photo posted on Instagram from Neighbours‘ final day of filming showed Jason Wilder was still on set as of the final episode, indicating that Clint could become a regular sight in Erinsborough in the final months of the show.

Does this suggest that Jane and Clint could rekindle their romance in Neighbours‘ final months?

