Newly released Neighbours teasers have revealed that Holly will discover she’s pregnant next month, while new character Addison arrives.

Well, it’s a twist nobody just about everybody saw coming. Two months after Holly (Lucinda Armstrong) and Andrew (Lloyd Will) gave in to their feelings for one another and slept together in a Lassiters hotel room, Holly is about to discover that she’s pregnant!

The pair’s affair has ramped up in recent weeks. After succumbing to their feelings, they enjoyed their first official date together in central Melbourne, where Andrew committed to Holly and told her that he would end his marriage to Wendy (Candice Leask) to be with her.

Not long after, Rhett (Liam Maguire) and Aaron (Matt Wilson) discovered their affair, but after Holly and Andrew both promised them that it was over, they agreed to keep it under wraps.

Conveniently, Rhett and Aaron then left Erinsborough for Adelaide, meaning the coast was clear for the affair to continue.

More recently, the pair have found more and more opportunities to slip away to a motel to enjoy each other’s company as they firm up their plans for a fresh start.

However, in the coming weeks, Andrew begins to have second thoughts about their relationship, especially after Wendy ends up in hospital after an incident outside Eirini Rising.

Previously released photos for mid-October have revealed that Holly and Sadie (Emerald Chan) are set to repair their friendship, with pics showing them hugging on Ramsay Street.

Could that suggest that Holly tries to return to her old life after she and Andrew decide to put an end to their affair?

Whether or not Andrew decides to put the brakes on their relationship remains to be seen – but either way, he’s about to be hit with a massive curveball as Holly realises that she’s pregnant!

Of course, there’s no guarantee that Andrew is the father, as it’s only been a few weeks since Holly ended things with Max (Ben Jackson). Will Max provide Holly with the perfect out?

On Wednesday 22nd October, “the walls close in on Holly,” while “Felix is caught in the middle.”

Felix (James Beaufort) is set to return with JJ (Riley Bryant) in the weeks ahead, and pictures appear to suggest he’ll be the next person to learn the truth about Holly and Andrew’s relationship.

Wth Holly and Felix looking tense during a conversation at The Waterhole, will Felix be able to convince Holly and Andrew to do the right thing and end their dangerous dalliance?

We then see Felix ripping into his brother in a heated argument outside The Tram, where Felix is back working.

Andrew looks forlorn after their conversation, as he continues to fear the repercussions of Wendy and Sadie discovering his affair.

Then, Holly’s shocking pregnancy is confirmed. A photo shows her standing in shock at Erinsborough Hospital’s maternity unit, holding a pamphlet entitled “Your Pregnancy Journey”!

Oh dear!

“Holly tries to put the right foot forward” on Thursday 23rd October, while “Andrew’s lies are piling up.”

Holly’s seen back at work at The Waterhole just hours after her trip to the hospital, as she does her best to act normal. She’s shown mid-conversation with dad Karl (Alan Fletcher) as the battle begins to keep her pregnancy news a secret.

She’s also shown in conversation with Max, as he continues to try to repair their relationship and forge a friendship with his ex.

Meanwhile, Holly is determined to right her past wrongs, as she attempts to repay Max the money from the earrings he bought her, one of which she subsequently lost during her date with Andrew.

She hands him an envelope of cash, but will Max accept it?

On Monday 27th October, “Holly confides in Sadie,” as it appears that Andrew’s daughter and Holly’s former bestie becomes the first person to find out about the pregnancy.

With the pregnancy pamphlet on the kitchen island at the Kennedys’, did Holly decide to open up to Sadie, or did Sadie inadvertently stumble upon her secret?

Of course, it seems unlikely that Sadie would remain calm about the news that Holly might be pregnant with her dad’s baby, so it’s much more likely that Holly pretends that Max is the only possible father.

The same episode sees a panicked-looking Max at the door of No. 26 – has he picked up on the fact that something’s going on with Holly? And can Sadie keep the news to herself?

The episode also sees Karl and Holly talking together at No. 28 – will Holly confide in her dad about her baby news?

It might not be long until Max discovers that his ex is pregnant, as, on Thursday 30th October, “Taye pressures Sadie into spilling Holly’s secret.”

With more and more people discovering Holly’s news, how long until Max and Andrew find out?

With less than two months of Neighbours left after Holly discovers she’s pregnant, it looks like we’re in for an explosive ending with the potential to tear friendships and families apart.

With the Kennedys, Ramsays and Rodwells all affected, will anyone still be good friends by the time Neighbours ends in December?

Elsewhere next month, we’re set to be introduced to mysterious new character Addison, as “Jane tries to help a student in need” on Monday 20th October.

Teasers for mid-October have already revealed that “Jane finds an intruder” at the school on Monday 14th October, and it’s soon revealed to be the troubled teen, who is having issues at home.

In the same episode, Addison is seen talking to JJ, first at school then later at Harold’s.

It appears Addison is already making enemies in Erinsborough. Nicolette (Hannah Monson) looks irate as she confronts the pair in her café, and orders the new arrival to leave!

What has Addison done to incur Nicolette’s wrath?

On Thursday 30th October, “Addison meets her father,” and by the looks of the new pictures, it’s none other than Clint Hendry (Jason Wilder), Jane’s former fling!

Clint is seen in an awkward reunion with Jane at Harold’s. The pair briefly dated after meeting online, and Jane was besotted with her bookworm toyboy, until he was revealed to be behind the theft of cleaning products from Erinsborough High and Eirini Rising!

Later, Clint is seen deep in conversation with Addison at the penthouse.

With actor Jason Wilder spotted in photos from Neighbours‘ final day of filming earlier this year, could he and daughter Addison be sticking around until the end?

Here are the full teaser spoilers and photos for the final two weeks of October:

Monday 20th October (Episode 9332 / 429)

Sadie and Taye face the music.

Paul and Elle embark on their new venture.

Jane tries to help a student in need.

Tuesday 21st October (Episode 9333 / 430)

Elle senses a resident is hiding something.

Susan and Colton forge a new bond.

Two residents struggle to trust each other.

Wednesday 22nd October (Episode 9334 / 431)

The walls close in on Holly.

Felix is caught in the middle.

Zac can’t outrun his past.

Thursday 23rd October (Episode 9335 / 432)

Holly tries to put the right foot forward.

Cara faces an old enemy.

Andrew’s lies are piling up.

Monday 27th October (Episode 9336 / 433)

Holly confides in Sadie.

Krista makes a risky plan.

Nicolette feels hopeful about her future.

Tuesday 28th October (Episode 9337 / 434)

Elle and Paul’s plans fail.

Krista makes a bold move.

Nicolette considers a change of scenery.

Wednesday 29th October (Episode 9338 / 435)

Krista learns a surprising secret.

Taye feels the pressure.

Elle and Paul must admit they’re a little rusty.

Thursday 30th October (Episode 9339 / 436)

Leo hopes Krista will come around to their plans.

Taye pressures Sadie into spilling Holly’s secret.

Addison meets her father.