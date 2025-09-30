Neighbours Spoilers – Sadie catches Andrew and Holly on a date!

Next week on Neighbours, as Sadie and her friends head to the V Bar while Andrew and Holly are on a date, is their affair about to be exposed?

The Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and Andrew (Lloyd Will) affair has been heating up in recent weeks, with the pair already making plans to leave Erinsborough and start a new life together.

Holly’s already asked Krista (Majella Davis) for opportunities at Lassiters interstate and ended her relationship with Max (Ben Jackson), all while Andrew’s been carrying on as normal with wife Wendy (Candice Leask).

Next week, Andrew’s brother Felix (James Beaufort) returns to Erinsborough to protect JJ (Riley Bryant) from the Linwell associates. As a close friend of Holly’s, will Felix realise what’s been going on in his absence?

Meanwhile, Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) fret over Holly’s behaviour, noting just how withdrawn she’s been recently.

Susan attempts to offer support, but Holly’s having none of it and responds harshly to her stepmum.

Karl gently attempts to speak to his daughter, and she eventually reveals that she’s planning to leave Erinsbourough – making it clear that the topic isn’t up for discussion!

Later, Holly and Andrew head to the V Bar, their usual city haunt where their relationship first began to develop.

What they don’t realise is that news of the trendy Melbourne bar is spreading, and their friends are about to catch them!

Max, Taye (Lakota Johnson) and Sadie (Emerald Chan) decide to head into the city to celebrate their recent string of successes with their new skincare products.

Growing bored of the Back Lane Bar, they opt for a change of scenery and decide to check out the V Bar!

Inside, Holly reveals to Andrew that she’s told Karl and Susan that she’s leaving Erinsborough, just as Sadie and the gang enter the bar.

The pair panic and search for somewhere to hide – is Sadie about to catch her dad with her former best friend?

Thankfully, the pair find their way into a storage cupboard with Holly finding some humour in the situation, which an anxious Andrew does not appreciate!

Holly then hatches a plan to pretend to be drunk and cause a scene so Andrew can slip away.

As a drunk Holly stumbles through the bar, Max and Taye come to her aid and call Sadie for backup.

After getting Holly home safe, Max is left concerned about his ex’s wellbeing. It’s clear he still cares deeply for Holly and is desperate to do more to help his ex.

Despite Holly’s harshness in recent weeks, Max later calls in to see if he can do anything to help.

His kindness despite everything ends up highlighting to Holly just how much she’s pulled away from everyone because of her affair with Andrew.

After Andrew’s lucky escape, Holly reflects on how easy it is for him to return to his family, while she’s left isolated from everyone around her.

However, in reality, Andrew’s also buckling under the pressure. Ahead of Felix’s (James Beaufort) welcome back dinner, he’s feeling overwhelmed as the walls start to close in on him.

Felix instigates a brotherly check-in, pointing out how off-kilter Andrew’s been lately.

Andrew tries to deflect the conversation by asking if Felix is glad to be back, and Felix shares his gratitude to be home, while acknowledging just how important family is…

Later, Andrew finds Holly waiting for him in the Rodwell backyard and his nerves reach an all-time high.

Holly remarks that it wouldn’t be the case if he just ended his marriage… She reminds Andrew of what she’s given up to be with him, while he doesn’t seem willing to do the same.

Is Andrew really as committed to a future with Holly as he makes out?

Elsewhere, Krista’s (Majella Davis) pregnancy woes rise to the surface this week, when Abigail’s (Nikita Kato) drawing of their family with a new baby sibling triggers her worries about Leo (Tim Kano) wanting another child.

Krista turns to Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou), who agrees that it’s time Leo knows where she stands on the matter, especially as delaying the inevitable will only hurt him more.

Leo’s been struggling with the lack of alone time with Krista after she took on the top job at Lassiters and her new recruit Zac (Alex Kaan) came to stay.

When they finally get some time together, Leo uses the opportunity to broach the topic of having another baby.

Krista didn’t want to be upfront with Leo when the baby topic last came up, and she left him with hope for the future.

This time, she decides to be honest and drops the bombshell that she doesn’t want to be pregnant ever again!

Later this week, Leo tries to find out why Krista’s so sure after they previously agreed to give it more time.

Krista confirms that her mind is made up and she doesn’t want to carry a baby again. However, she’s open to other ways of growing their family…

Later, Leo turns to Nicolette (Hannah Monson) for support, mentioning how he wishes he was around for Britney’s pregnancy with Abby, after he was kept in the dark.

Nicolette has shared how she wants another baby herself in recent weeks, but Aaron (Matt Wilson) is not an option to father the child due to carrying the Huntington’s gene.

Nicolette soon has a realisation… she could have Leo’s baby!

Next week, Nicolette’s left feeling hopeful as Leo seems interested in her surrogacy suggestion.

Leo tries to raise Nic’s idea with Krista, but she reminds him about their past struggles with Nicolette… do they really want her as part of their family?

When Krista speaks to Terese about Nicolette’s offer, she begins to see the positives; after all, Nicolette has already carried a child for Leo’s twin brother, David (Takaya Honda), and it eventually worked out despite their teething problems.

Later, Leo and Krista tell Nicolette that they’re not ruling out her proposal, and are going to take time to consider it further.

Could Isla (Hana Abe-Tucker) and Abby have another Tanaka sibling on the way before Neighbours comes to an end in December?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 6th October (Episode 9324 / 421)

Holly turns up the heat.

Susan senses something is wrong with a fellow resident.

Leo processes a shock offer.

Tuesday 7th October (Episode 9325 / 422)

Andrew is in a tight situation.

A familiar face returns to Ramsay Street.

JJ makes a shock request.

Wednesday 8th October (Episode 9326 / 423)

Two residents play cat and mouse.

Elle and Paul join forces.

Cara is left feeling the heat.

Thursday 9th October (Episode 9327 / 424)

Cara goes out on a limb.

Felix grows suspicious of a fellow resident.

Krista makes a life-changing choice.