Neighbours previews Felix Rodwell’s return in new spoilers

Neighbours has released new spoilers and photos for October, revealing the return of Felix and JJ, a shock offer for Leo, and more Linwell drama ahead.

Felix (James Beaufort) departed Erinsborough in November last year, after son JJ (Riley Bryant) told him to leave, concerned that his continued presence would disrupt Cara (Sara West) and Remi’s (Naomi Rukavina) plan to have another child.

Felix’s sudden exit caught fans by surprise, and Executive Producer Jason Herbison revealed to Back to the Bay earlier this year that he’d wanted Felix to play a much bigger part in the show:

“I originally hoped that Felix would become a regular character, but the actor who plays him has a very busy life away from the show,” Jason explained. “I think the end of him crept up on us. I was disappointed not to do more with him and JJ. But the chance may come again…”

Now, that time has come – Felix is back, but a lot has changed since he was last in Erinsborough.

Since Felix’s departure, the Varga-Murphys’ world has been turned upside down.

Remi suffered localised amnesia after Cara bumped into her at Lassiters, knocking her into a wall. She’s forgotten all memory of Cara and their marriage, and after being released from hospital, moved in with the Kennedys at No. 28.

More recently, the family’s old foes, the Linwell brothers, have come back on the scene. When Cara began investigating a series of break-ins in nearly West Warratah, one of which was in a warehouse connected to the brothers, she stumbled upon their old associate Ricky Denham (Danny Matier) inside.

After a scheming Elle Robinson (Elise Jansen) wrote an exposé on the story for online publication the Daily Monster, Cara received a threat from the brothers, and Erinsborough Police decided to send her and her family to a safe house for protection.

Cara decided to remain in Erinsborough, knowing she was the one the Linwells were after, while Remi, JJ and Dex (Marley Williams) were sent off to Apollo Bay to stay with Remi’s dad.

Soon after, Cara discovered that her estranged father, Greg (Gary Sweet), had been roughed up by the Linwells, and she brought him back to Ramsay Street, where they’ve been attempting to reconnect.

Now, the new teasers and photos have revealed that JJ is set to return to Erinsborough with Felix in tow, presumably with the hope that Felix will help protect his son from any further danger.

On Tuesday 7th October, “a familiar face returns to Ramsay Street.”

Felix is delighted to be reunited with his brother Andrew (Lloyd Will), and he also meets Cara’s dad Greg – aka JJ’s uncle – for the first time.

JJ also reunites with his Uncle Greg for the first time in years, and has a touching reunion with his mum.

Pictures also show Felix reuniting with Wendy (Candice Leask) and Sadie (Emerald Chan), as he and Andrew join the Rodwells for breakfast in the garden of No. 26.

Meanwhile, “JJ makes a shock request” – what does he want?

It looks like Felix is set to get caught up in the Linwells’ drama – and the photos leave plenty of questions unanswered about Cara’s dad Greg’s involvement in proceedings.

He’s seen looking shifty in more than one of the newly-released photos, and we can’t help but feel suspicious that he’s not as innocent as he seems.

Pictures from Wednesday’s episode show Felix meeting new neighbour Elle for the first time. The pair are all smiles, but does Felix yet know that it was Elle’s article which got the Varga-Murphys into so much trouble?

“Cara is left feeling the heat” on Wednesday 8th October, and she “goes out on a limb” the following day.

In the same episode, on Thursday 9th October, “Felix grows suspicious of a fellow resident.”

Photos show him observing Greg, who is meeting up with a rather dodgy-looking fellow on the outskirts of Lassiters.

Who is Greg meeting with, and is he friend or foe?

“Tensions rise between two families on Ramsay Street” on Monday 13th October, though it’s currently unclear whether the tension is between the Varga-Murphys and Rodwells, or if another two families are at war.

On Tuesday 14th October, “Greg feels the heat,” with photos showing him getting a grilling from Felix in the sunroom of No. 30, while Cara takes a concerning-looking phone call in the kitchen.

Meanwhile, things take a dark turn at Eirini Rising, as Colton (Jakob Ambrose) stumbles upon Wendy collapsed on the floor!

Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) rush to help, but what has happened to poor Wendy?

The same episode sees Andrew have “an epiphany,” as he’s pictured alongside his wife at Erinsborough Hospital.

Has seeing her in such a vulnerable state made him reconsider his ongoing affair with Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), who he recently committed to start a new life with away from Erinsborough?

He and Holly are shown in the midst of a tense conversation, with Holly looking shocked by what Andrew tells her.

He’s later seen deep in thought alongside Felix at the newly renovated No. 26.

The following episode, on Wednesday 15th October, looks to be entirely focused on the Rodwells and Varga-Murphys, as their stories continue to collide.

“Andrew’s hand is forced,” while “Holly deals with the fallout of her choices,” and “a resident feels the walls closing in”

Photos show Sadie, Andrew, Karl and Susan visiting Wendy in hospital, where she seems to be making a full recovery.

Andrew is then shown having another tense conversation with Holly, this time at the Kennedy house.

She also sits down for a heart-to-heart with former love interest Felix, before they’re interrupted by Karl.

Could Felix be the next person to find out about Holly and Andrew’s affair? Soon after, an upset Holly is shown being consoled by Karl and Susan.

Thankfully, by the end of the episode, Wendy is out of hospital, with photos showing her back in the kitchen of No. 26 alongside Felix, while Andrew is deep in conversation with Cara.

The dramatic episode also sees Greg on Ramsay Street, loading a green rucksack into the back of a ute. Andrew also appears to be involved in whatever’s going on…

Felix watches from afar, before approaching the car himself – is he involved too, or is he trying to find out what Greg and Andrew are up to? Only time will tell…

Finally, on Thursday 16th October, “Andrew and Felix face off,” as they’re shown in the midst of a tense argument in the Rodwells’ garden.

Meanwhile, Holly ended her friendship with Sadie this week, her guilt about her affair with Andrew overwhelming her.

However, photos from the episode airing on Thursday 16th October show the pair seemingly repairing their rift as they hug on Ramsay Street.

Andrew watches on from outside No. 26, and we’re sure it’s only a matter of time before his and Holly’s huge secret tears the Rodwells apart…

Elsewhere next month, “Leo processes a shock offer” on Monday 6th October, while “Krista makes a life-changing choice” on Thursday 9th October.

Nicolette (Hannah Monson) has mentioned on numerous occasions over the past few months her desire to have another baby. With Aaron (Matt Wilson) now gone, could Leo (Tim Kano) be her next choice?

Photos from Thursday 9th October show Nicolette and Leo holding hands at the penthouse, her and Krista (Majella Davis) talking on a bench at Lassiters, and finally the trio hugging at No. 26.

With Krista having no desire to have another baby of her own, could a deal with Nicolette see another pregnancy before Neighbours finishes in December?

Here are the full spoilers and photos for Monday 6th – Thursday 16th October.

Monday 6th October (Episode 9324 / 421)

Holly turns up the heat.

Susan senses something is wrong with a fellow resident.

Leo processes a shock offer.

Tuesday 7th October (Episode 9325 / 422)

Andrew is in a tight situation.

A familiar face returns to Ramsay Street.

JJ makes a shock request.

Wednesday 8th October (Episode 9326 / 423)

Two residents play cat and mouse.

Elle and Paul join forces.

Cara is left feeling the heat.

Thursday 9th October (Episode 9327 / 424)

Cara goes out on a limb.

Felix grows suspicious of a fellow resident.

Krista makes a life-changing choice.

Monday 13th October (Episode 9328 / 425)

Taye suffers Paul’s wrath.

Trouble finds an unsuspecting resident.

Tensions rise between two families on Ramsay Street.

Tuesday 14th October (Episode 9329 / 426)

Greg feels the heat.

Jane finds an intruder.

Andrew has an epiphany.

Wednesday 15th October (Episode 9330 / 427)

Andrew’s hand is forced.

Holly deals with the fallout of her choices.

A resident feels the walls closing in.

Thursday 16th October (Episode 9331 / 428)

Andrew and Felix face off.

Vera is left red-faced.

Chaos strikes Sadie.