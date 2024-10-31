Next week on Neighbours, Felix says a sad farewell to Ramsay Street and Erinsborough after JJ asks him to leave. Elsewhere, Nicolette is distracted as Aaron looks to formally adopt Isla.

In a week which saw the announcement that Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) is about to say goodbye, it seems another departure is on its way, as Felix Rodwell (James Beaufort) leaves Erinsborough for good.

After seeing how hard Felix has worked to change since being released from prison last month, Andrew (Lloyd Will) decides to invite his brother to stay with him again next week – as long as the Varga-Murphys don’t object.

Remi (Naomi Rukavina) and Cara (Sara West) have been warming towards Felix too, so leave it up to their sons JJ (Riley Bryant) and Dex (Marley Williams) to make the call.

This week saw Felix make a shock offer to be the Varga-Murphys’ sperm donor, but while Felix’s offer came from a good place, both Cara and Remi were horrified by the idea. Next week, after confusing conversations with Aaron and Felix, Remi is left concerned that Cara may in fact be considering Felix’s shock offer after all.

Cara insists that she isn’t, but admits that she’s unsure about using someone anonymous again, so has been thinking about other options.

Despite Cara’s attempts to clear things up, the miscommunication leaves Remi wondering what to think about it all, and it seems their already delicate situation is teetering on the brink.

On Wednesday, Remi can’t help but blame Cara’s new concerns about using an anonymous donor on Felix’s offer.

Meanwhile, JJ and Dex give the go-ahead for Felix to return to No. 26. With Wendy (Candice Leask) away for a while, Andrew is delighted that he will have his brother for company and hosts a barbie to celebrate.

As the Rodwells and Varga-Murphys come together, a perceptive JJ notices that his mums don’t seem fully comfortable. Trying to get to the bottom of it, he overhears them discussing how Felix is a trigger for them, and that things are only going to get harder with Felix over the road.

Remi suggests they park their baby plans for now, at least until things are more settled, leaving JJ sad that his dad’s presence on the street is causing such an issue for his two mums.

His mum’s decision leaves JJ wrestling with a huge decision – does he need to make a sacrifice for the sake of his family? He can see his dad is genuine in his efforts to do better, but none of that matters if his presence is hurting Cara and Remi.

Taking Felix to one side, JJ makes the ultimate sacrifice as he asks him to leave – not just the street, but Erinsborough. For good!

The following day (Thursday 31st October) sees the aftermath of JJ’s snap decision, as the respective families try to get their head around the news.

Andrew isn’t ready to lose his brother again, while Cara and Remi can’t work out JJ’s sudden change of heart, assuming the pair must have had an argument.

They’re both shocked to find out that they’re the reason JJ asked Felix to leave. They plead with their son, telling him that he doesn’t have to do this, but JJ’s mind is made up – having his dad on the street interferes with their family dynamic and he wants to stop it in its tracks.

Felix is at a loss for what to do next, so turns to his faith for answers. He soon gets some divine intervention when he receives a job offer from his church, and it seems that it’s meant to be.

Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), who has become close to her colleague in recent weeks, is devastated that Felix is leaving in her time of need. How will she cope without him after he has been her rock through her recent struggles with PTSD?

Felix assures her that it’ll be okay; she’s strong enough and will be able to cope without him.

Felix doesn’t waste any time in fulfilling JJ’s wishes, and he leaves Erinsborough next Thursday.

It’s a bittersweet goodbye, with many on the street having warmed to him since he saved the day at the recent siege, but it seems like this time he’s leaving for good.

Elsewhere next week, Nicolette (Hannah Monson) reverts to her old ways as she tries to put a stop to Melanie’s (Lucinda Cowden) feelings for Victor (Craig Hall).

Victor returned to Erinsborough a few weeks ago, where he was revealed as the mystery man Melanie had been talking to on a dating app.

Their first meeting was soon interrupted by Jane (Annie Jones) and Nicolette as they met at The Waterhole, but as things stand, Jane currently has no idea that it was a date, or that the pair had a romantic interest in one another.

That all changes early next week, as Jane discovers the truth.

Melanie explains that she kept it quiet because of her recent reputation as a home wrecker, after sleeping with ex-husband Toadie (Ryan Moloney) whilst he was still with Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou).

Fed up of the endless drama in her quest for love, Mel decides it’s time to leave town – if Vic and Jane are getting together, she doesn’t want to be an unwanted distraction.

She breaks the news to Vic who is sad about her decision to go… and Jane can tell!

The next day, Jane decides to confront Vic on the matter – does he have feelings for Melanie? Vic then seeks out Mel, who confesses that she had hoped for a future for them, but she’s determined not to repeat her previous mistakes and it’s time for her to move on.

Byron (Xavier Molyneux) decides to confront his mum about her relationship with Vic, concerned that she may have issues of her own. He points out that she accidentally calls his dad “Mike” – surely this should tell her something?

Jane realises that Byron might be onto something, and begrudgingly tells Mel to pursue her interest in Vic if she still has it.

Mel insists she’s still departing the street (and the drama) but can’t help but reflect on what Jane said… will the love triangle continue?

Meanwhile, Nicolette and Aaron (Matt Wilson) are getting ready for their meeting with the Family Court to further Aaron’s adoption application.

Aaron asked Nicolette to formalise his parenthood to Isla (Hana Abe-Tucker) after their recent conflict when her doubts about his parenting were revealed from notes on her phone.

David (Takaya Honda), Isla’s biological father, had recorded a video agreement with the pair to confirm their parenting agreement. However, it became clear to Aaron that this might not hold up in court, especially since David’s death.

Nicolette’s mind is elsewhere when she discovers the backstory of Mel and her dad. Aaron urges Nicolette to stay focused on the task at hand, formalising the adoption process for the sake of her family.

Yet it’s not long because she’s back to her old tricks and goes behind Vic’s back, warning Mel off by spilling the dirt on her father’s promiscuous past.

Elsewhere, Jane realises that she is still only a contender for Vic’s love when he declines a dinner invite.

Vic wants to take time out to decide which woman he wants… who will he choose?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 4th November (Episode 9140 / 237)

Melanie makes a drastic decision.

The Share House face a moral dilemma.

Paul is confronted by a passionate advance.

Tuesday 5th November (Episode 9141 / 238)

Jane is confronted by a wave of revelations.

Terese faces a crisis of conscience.

Remi’s fears amp up.

Wednesday 6th November (Episode 9142 / 239)

A Ramsay Street resident wears the fallout of their actions.

In the face of change, JJ makes an agonising request.

Thursday 7th November (Episode 9143 / 240)

The impact of a decision ripples through Ramsay Street.

Nicolette reverts to her old ways.

Felix receives a sign from God.

Monday 11th November (Episode 9144 / 241)

Jane’s moral compass is tested.

Susan and Karl enlist Harold on a mission.

Melanie closes a chapter.

Tuesday 12th November (Episode 9145 / 242)

A new arrival causes a splash.

Jane makes a tough decision.

Melanie’s confronted with the truth.

Paul catches up with an old friend.

Wednesday 13th November (Episode 9146 / 243)

Nicolette faces the fallout of her interference.

Cara and Remi ask Aaron a life-changing question.

A newcomer ruffles the Share House’s feathers.

Thursday 14th November (Episode 9147 / 244)

Byron makes a mess.

Cara pushes herself to the brink.

Krista puts her foot down.