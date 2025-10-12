Home and Away Spoilers – Remi plans a touching tribute to Theo

This week on Home and Away in Australia, with Justin and Leah’s help, Remi comes up with a touching tribute to Theo at his new recording studio.

As Summer Bay attempts to heal following the devastating events of recent weeks, friends and family find the perfect way to honour the life of Theo (Matt Evans) in Remi’s (Adam Rowland) new recording studio.

Theo was brutally mown down in a hit and run two weeks ago by Councillor Craig Wendell (Justin Smith), the man who had caused the accident that killed David’s (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) wife Kristina (Fiona Noonan) over two years ago.

Kristina’s daughter Jo (Maddison Brown) had remembered Wendell’s car being present at the scene after undergoing hypnotherapy, but with the memory retrieval technique not being admissible in a court of law, there was no way of proving it.

After discovering Wendell had attended their mother’s funeral, Lacey (Sophea Pennington) forced Wendell to meet with her, threatening to go to the press if he didn’t.

Fearing for her safety, Theo insisted on accompanying her after she turned up at Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and Eden’s (Stephanie Panozzo) wedding seeking his help—a decision that left Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin (James Stewart) deeply uneasy.

When Wendell later attempted to run Lacey down, Theo pushed her out of the way, only to be struck by the car himself, killing him instantly.

Devastated, Leah placed the blame solely on Lacey for putting Theo in that situation in the first place.

But the tables were soon turned on Leah when Theo’s mother Cassandra (Theo Poulos) paid a visit, needing to understand what happened to her son.

After learning that Theo had moved out of Leah and Justin’s place several months previous, and being filled in on recent events, Cassandra placed the blame on Leah instead, barring her from Theo’s funeral.

Wendell was eventually arrested by Cash and David, following a short chase, after he made the same mistake of turning up at the cemetery where Theo’s funeral was taking place.

With forensics on his damaged car proving that it had been the same car that hit Theo, Wendell finally came clean.

David charged the councillor with the murder of Theo, the attempted murder of Lacey, and dangerous driving occasioning the death of Kristina.

The news of Wendell’s arrest came as little comfort for Leah however, with Lacey arriving at the Morgan house to share the news just as friends had gathered for a morning tea to honour Theo in their own way.

“You are not welcome in this house, and I will never forgive you!” Leah yelled, as she ordered Lacey to leave.

“She isn’t coping,” Ada Nicodemou tells TV Week. “She’s just really angry; she lashes out. She cannot get past her grief and she really detaches from everyone. She’s looking for anyone to blame. And not being able to go to the funeral is sad.”

Theo’s death also hit Remi hard, with the former bandmates about to start on a new venture together as Remi starts up his own label.

Theo had been the first artist signed up to ‘Back on Track’ records, with Justin coming on board as manager alongside Sonny (Ryan Bown).

With Justin announcing he’d need to take some time out as he and Leah came to terms with what had happened, Remi had been ready to pull the plug before they’d even got started.

It was a pep talk from Sonny that saw Remi eventually change his mind, with the pair pushing ahead with kitting out the new recording studio that Remi has purchased.

This week, the pair agree that their new studio needs to honour their good friend.

Determined to make sure Theo’s presence remains part of their journey, the pair approach Justin for advice on how they can pay tribute to him through their work.

Though touched by the gesture, it proves almost too painful for Justin and Leah to think about.

When Theo’s belongings are retrieved from the pier apartment, the thing that stands out to Justin and Leah is Theo’s guitar.

The guitar held a special place in Theo’s heart. Justin had gifted it to him not long after his arrival in Summer Bay, after learning that Theo’s abusive father Dimitri (Salvatore Coco) had once smashed up Theo’s own guitar.

As a result, Theo had been forced to suppress his love of music for many years, with Justin promising that he would never have to do so again.

“This house… your house… never thinks music is a waste of time,” Justin reiterated as he handed the instrument over.

Now, the sight of the guitar stirs up a wave of emotion for Justin and Leah, but also serves as a reminder of how much joy music brought to Theo’s life—and to everyone around him.

When Leah and Justin later visit Remi’s studio, they reveal that they’d like Theo’s guitar to be displayed there permanently in his honour.

The suggestion strikes a chord with Remi and Sonny, who quickly agree.

Together, they mount the guitar on the wall and add a small plaque next to it reading: “In this house, music is never a waste of time.”

Will the touching gesture help Leah and Justin begin to come to terms with Theo’s passing?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 13th October (Episode 8600)

Eden makes bad matters worse. Dana and Harper lock horns. Cash is caught in an impossible bind.

Tuesday 14th October (Episode 8601)

Lacey tries to stay busy. Levi struggles with being isolated from Mackenzie. Dana feels betrayed.

Wednesday 15th October (Episode 8602)

Justin can’t get through to Leah. Dana holds firm. A journalist causes a stir.

Thursday 16th October (Episodes 8603-8605)

Remi is in his element. David learns of Tane’s past. Sonny proposes a meaningful tribute.

Levi’s emotions get the better of him. Marilyn is overworked. Tane leaves Jo without answers.

Levi hits rock bottom. Marilyn goes too far. Can Tane win back the girl?