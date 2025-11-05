Neighbours Spoilers – Andrew’s marriage is over as Wendy learns the truth

Next week on Neighbours, Wendy is left heartbroken as Andrew finally fesses up to his affair on the day of their vow renewal.

The moment has finally arrived, as Wendy (Candice Leask) discovers the truth about husband Andrew’s (Lloyd Will) affair with Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) next week.

The pair’s affair began back in late June, as the cracks in Andrew and Wendy’s fragile relationship began to grow wider and wider.

When Wendy tracked down Andrew’s biological family, despite Andrew specifically telling her not to, it was the final straw.

Holly ended up being the one who accompanied Andrew to Sandy Point to meet his dad Stephen (Mick Preston) and sister Gretchen (Amelia Bishop) for the first time.

The pair shared a drink together at the V Bar on the way back to Erinsborough, and Andrew decided against telling his wife about his and Holly’s seemingly innocent late-night rendesvouz.

However, their clandestine meet-ups continued, and as they met at the V Bar a second time, they shared a ‘moment’ when their legs brushed against each other, leaving both of them in shock at their developing feelings.

Andrew told Holly that they needed to cool their friendship, aware that he’d come close to crossing a line – yet by that point, Holly’s crush was firmly cemented and she began to feel jealous whenever she saw Wendy and Andrew together.

When Andrew confronted the dodgy Dr Gavin Bowman (Cameron MacDonald) as he lurked around the Lassiters complex a few weeks later, Holly began to see him as her saviour.

In late July, she lured Andrew to Lassiters once again, but this time she was only pretending that she’d seen Bowman.

Andrew supported Holly as she shared her fears, leading to the moment they’d been trying to hold back from, as they finally kissed!

After initially trying to put the brakes on, Andrew eventually gave in to temptation and slept with Holly as she stayed the night in a Lassiters hotel room to escape from Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan’s own bedroom antics.

Fast forward a few months, and the pair began to plan their future together, with Andrew deciding that he’d leave Wendy, before he and Holly would start a new life together away from Erinsborough.

Both Aaron (Matt Wilson) and Rhett (Liam Maguire) eventually discovered their affair, but when they left for Adelaide with assurances that the relationship was over, Holly and Andrew were free to continue their secret romance.

However, when Wendy found herself in hospital, having been accidentally hit over the head by Addison (Florence Gladwin), it made Andrew realises that he really did love his wife and didn’t want to lose the life they’d built together.

He ended the affair and tried to return to normality, aiming to rebuild his relationship with Wendy.

When Holly began to patch things up with former best friend Sadie (Emerald Chan) and ex-boyfriend Max (Ben Jackson), it seemed that things might just go back to how they were before.

That is, until Holly learnt that she was pregnant!

Earlier this week, Max discovered Holly’s pregnancy, and instantly rushed to No. 28, where he assured Holly that he would support her through her journey, if she decided to keep the baby.

At the end of this week, Max turns up at Holly’s first ultrasound at Erinsborough Hospital – and when he later arrives at the Kennedys’ with a cute rocking horse he’s bought for ‘their baby’, Holly becomes overwhelmed and runs off.

She also has no idea that Wendy saw her, Susan and Max at the hospital, and quickly put two and two together.

This Thursday 6th November, Karl and Max rush into action to find Holly after she vanishes, but it’s Andrew who manages to track her down to Lassiters lake.

There, he implores her to tell him the truth – is he the father of her baby?

Next week, Holly denies it, but Andrew isn’t convinced by her lie. As she later returns to Ramsay Street, she tries to play down her disappearance, and officially announces her pregnancy to the street.

Wendy throws her support behind Holly, and confides in Andrew that she hopes to be a guide for her, considering she fell pregnant with Sadie at the same age as Holly is now.

Of course, this just fills Andrew with guilt, as he realises the walls are closing in on him.

When he later checks in with Holly, she sends him away, telling him to mind his own business – the baby isn’t his, and he should be focussing on his and Wendy’s impending vow renewal.

The following day, when Susan mentions that Max’s rich dad Shane Ramsay (Peter O’Brien) could help support the baby, Holly too is overcome with guilt – and finally decides to tell Max that there’s a chance that the baby isn’t his.

She explains that she had a one-night stand soon after their breakup, leaving Max in shock.

When Andrew finds out what Holly has told Max, he begins to freak out, but Holly assures him that there’s no way it can be traced back to him.

She then decides to break the news to him – he is the father after all.

Meanwhile, as Taye (Lakota Johnson) and Paul (Stefan Dennis) spend the day sorting admin at the V Bar, Taye rifles through the Lost Property box and stumbles upon Holly’s lost earring!

Max had gifted Holly a pair of expensive earrings shortly before they broke up, and Holly had lost one of them during one of her and Andrew’s dates at the city bar.

When the bar’s accounts then show up Andrew’s massive credit card overcharge from the very same day, the pair begin to wonder why Holly and Andrew were both seemingly at the bar at the same time…

Paul and Taye are thrown by the weird connection with their neighbours, but Taye can’t get hold of Holly to ask more.

With Taye being quick to realise that Holly was pregnant, will he put two and two together about Andrew and Holly’s affair?

Elsewhere, Cara (Sara West) is grieving the loss of her father, after she was told last week that his car had gone off a cliff and he was presumed dead.

Cara and Felix (James Beaufort) fulfil her mum’s instruction by going to her dad’s caravan to get his things. On arrival, they find some strange goings on, as it appears someone’s been living there…

Cara assumes it has to be squatters, but Felix has another thought which he only shares with Andrew – did Greg (Gary Sweet) fake his own death after all?

The next day, on the morning of the vow renewal, Andrew and Felix go back to the caravan together where they come face to face with Greg, very much alive!

Greg owns up to faking his death and claims that it was the only way he could protect his family from the Linwells. Greg gives Andrew a threat: if Cara gets to know the truth then he’ll have to share the news of his affair.

However, with the walls rapidly closing in, and with Andrew having had confirmation that he’s the father of Holly’s baby, he knows he can’t go on lying to his wife any longer.

As final preparations for Wendy and Andrew’s vow renewal are put in place, Andrew decides that he has to fess up.

On Wednesday 12th November, at Lassiters pavilion and in front of their friends and family, Andrew makes an admission that will send his entire life spiralling – not only did he have an affair with Holly, but she’s now pregnant with his child!

As all hell breaks loose, Sadie confronts Holly, but Holly can’t bring herself to look her former best friend in the eye.

Sadie kicks Holly out of her life, making it clear that their friendship is over, while Wendy kicks Andrew out of No. 26.

When Taye reveals that he found a bunch of clues connecting Andrew’s affair to the V Bar, Sadie wonders whether her dad only fessed up now to control the narrative before Taye revealed the truth.

Yet Andrew can’t reveal that he’s actually got a myriad of reasons, including Greg’s blackmail.

As Wendy returns home heartbroken and is comforted by Sadie and Felix (James Beaufort), she and Sadie decide that they’re going to leave Ramsay Street for a while to escape Andrew.

Meanwhile, next door, Karl comforts Holly as she breaks down over the fallout from the affair reveal.

But while Karl’s efforts are focussed on making his daughter feel better, Susan – who has experienced all of this herself from Wendy’s perspective – is less inclined to forgive and forget.

Andrew soon turns up at No. 28 to reaffirm his support for Holly and their future child, and ends up in a confrontation with Karl, who wants to know what the hell he was thinking.

However, while Karl won’t vocalise it in front of Susan, he also feels a small bit of sympathy, knowing all too well how easy it is to slip up despite being in a loving relationship.

They’re soon interrupted by Max, who’s also furious by Holly’s betrayal, and rips into Andrew for taking his girlfriend away from him.

As things calm down in the Kennedy house, and Susan decides to put her own feelings to one side and support Holly and the baby, Holly admits an awkward truth – she’s still in love with Andrew.

With just one month of Neighbours left, how will this all end?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 10th November (Episode 9344 / 441)

Holly makes a bold decision. Sadie and Taye hit a road block.

Felix and Andrew make a shocking discovery.

Tuesday 11th November (Episode 9345 / 442)

Andrew must face the music.

Taye connects the dots.

Holly prepares for a major fallout.

Wednesday 12th November (Episode 9346 / 443)

Andrew implodes his marriage.

Sadie unleashes on Holly.

Wendy and Max are shattered.

Thursday 13th November (Episode 9347 / 444)

Jane and Clint’s spark reignites.

Andrew has no one to turn to.

Nicolette’s hopes are dashed.