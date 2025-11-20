Neighbours reveals 8 more returnees for next month’s final episodes

As Neighbours releases photos for its final week, it reveals that 8 more characters are set to return as the show says goodbye.

Neighbours has released its last ever batch of episode images, revealing what’s in store in the final week of the show, which begins Monday 8th December.

While cast and producers have remained cautiously optimistic about a future return to Erinsborough, as things stand there are no known plans for a revival.

The show’s final ever episode will air on Thursday 11th December, three and a half years after we last said goodbye.

Now, new pictures reveal that we’re set for a large number of returnees in the final weeks, as a celebratory event gets underway, and both Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Shane Ramsay (Peter O’Brien) make grand plans for the future.

Pictures released earlier this month have already revealed that Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar), Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) will be returning in the penultimate week, as Shane Ramsay pitches them a new development in the hills around Melbourne.

Plus, we’ve already had the return of Sam Kratz (Richard Grieve) this week, and fellow 90s legends Annalise Hartman (Kimberley Davies) is set to join him in Erinsborough next week, after it was revealed that Sam is involved in the new freeway which threatens Ramsay Street’s future.

Updated plans for the freeway mean that Ramsay Street itself faces destruction, and the possibility of a compulsory purchase order means there’s little the residents can do about it.

Now, new pictures from the final week reveal a number of additional returnees, as two big events get underway in Erinsborough.

Firstly, in the penultimate episode on Wednesday 10th December, Paul and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) have managed to patch things up after having a wobble next week, as a ceremony gets underway in the garden of No. 22.

Next week, Paul reveals to Terese that he kissed Chelsea (Viva Bianca) before she left Erinsborough earlier this year – a fact he’s kept secret until now.

While the revelation makes Terese wonder if she and Paul really do have a future together, the new photos show that they soon patch things up and come together to celebrate their love.

It’s not clear whether the two are tying the knot or just holding a commitment ceremony, but with Terese set to propose to Paul next week, the hastily-organised celebration is the perfect way to bring the show to an end.

As well as their current friends and neighbours from across the suburb, the party also brings back Paul’s grandson Jimmy (Darcy Tadich) – the son of his daughter Amy (Zoe Cramond) – who’s now all grown up.

In recent months, Paul had been planning to split his time between Erinsborough and New York, so he could spend more time with his family in the states – children Elle (Elise Jansen), Andrew (Jordan Patrick Smith) and Amy (Zoe Cramond), as well as grandson Jimmy, Andrew’s wife Natasha (Valentina Novakovic), and granddaughter Evelyn.

However, when Elle moved back to Erinsborough, Paul began to reconsider. More recently, he’s expressed his desire to coax his children back to Australia, planning a business venture which they could collectively run.

While there’s no word on whether he manages to talk Andrew and Amy into his plans, it seems that Paul manages to coax Jimmy into a return.

Plus, while she hasn’t been gone for long, Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) also returns to celebrate the couple’s big day.

There’s no sign of Toadie (Ryan Moloney), and there’s currently no word on whether there are more returnees yet to be announced.

After the ceremony, the friends and family gather in the living room of No. 22 to continue the celebrations of Paul and Terese’s love.

These were believed to be the final scenes filmed, and behind the scenes photos show speeches being given as the show wrapped.

But, with Ramsay Street facing destruction, could Paul and Terese’s celebration be one of the final times they’re all together on the same street?

Paul and Shane begin one final Ramsay vs Robinson feud in the final week, as they both come up with competing plans for the future of their beloved community.

We’ve already seen Shane taking a number of Ramsay Street residents past and present to a hilltop location, all armed with development packs, and the new photos now show Paul doing the same.

In the final ever episode of Neighbours, airing on Thursday 11th December, Paul gathers his friends and family and takes them to a city location, where he’s got an exciting proposal for them.

Paul hands out fancy brochure packs as each of the invitees gets off the specially commissioned bus – has Paul got a new inner-city idea in mind for a replacement for Ramsay Street?

Paul has chosen a different selection of old faces for his pitch, as we see Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson), Rhett Giles (Liam Maguire), Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) and Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) all return to check it out.

Aaron and Rhett left for Adelaide back in September, after Aaron finally chose Rhett over love rival Colton (Jakob Ambrose).

Soon after the pair got together, Rhett’s ex-wife revealed that she would be moving to Adelaide and taking daughter Tilly (Charli Penton) with her.

Rhett wasn’t willing to lose his daughter, so he and Aaron decided to make the move, with Aaron co-parenting daughter Isla (Hana Abe-Tucker) from afar.

Thankfully it seems Aaron finally remembers he’s got a daughter in Erinsborough, as he returns to check out Paul’s plans.

Loud, exciteable Roxy Willis arrived in Erinsborough in 2019, making quite the impression as she partied at The Waterhole, and invited Leo (Tim Kano) to drink a shot of tequila from her bellybutton as she lay upon the bar.

Roxy never fully put her wild ways behind, but she eventually settled down with Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) and fell pregnant shortly before she and Kyle departed for Darwin.

Roxy returned to Neighbours for a few weeks earlier this year, when she tried to steal Susan’s (Jackie Woodburne) job at Eirini Rising after her ‘Auntie T’ drafted her in to help while Susan was in Europe caring for Karl (Alan Fletcher).

Kiri first arrived in March 2022, just a few months before the show ended. She was soon revealed to be the biological daughter of Paul’s brother Glenn (Richard Huggett).

In the show’s final weeks, Kiri had been planning to move to River Bend with Glenn and his then-partner Terese.

However, when Paul and Terese reunited, Glenn decided to leave, while Kiri remained in Erinsborough with girlfriend Nicolette (Hannah Monson). By the time Neighbours returned a year later, Kiri and Nicolette had split.

Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux) and Ned Willis (Ben Hall) are also set to return to Erinsborough to see what Paul has in mind!

Byron is looking a little different from when he left Erinsborough in August of this year. Actor Xavier Molyneux was snapped up for Amazon MGM Studios’ series Bloodaxe shortly after leaving Neighbours, where he’ll be playing Viking warrior Erik Bloodaxe.

Byron left shortly after his split from Sadie, deciding to go travelling, starting with a trip to Paris to reunite Mackenzie and Haz with dog Trevor.

Now sporting longer, shaggier hair and a beard, Byron joins former housemate Nicolette as they check out Paul’s plans.

Ned Willis, Terese’s son-in-law from her marriage to Brad, left the suburb in June 2022 to move to Sydney and spend more time with his mum, Beth (Natalie Imbruglia).

He made one final return in the final episodes the following month, having reunited with ex-girlfriend Yashvi (Olivia Junkeer).

As well as the returnees, joining the group on Team Robinson are new couple Colton and Zac (Alex Kaan), as well as Paul’s daughter Elle and new boyfriend Felix (James Beaufort).

It’s a full Robinson/Willis affair, as Terese, Jimmy, Nell, Leo and Krista (Majella Davis) come along to find out more about what Paul has planned.

Jane (Annie Jones), Taye (Lakota Johnson), Sadie (Emerald Chan), Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) all join to contemplate the future post-Ramsay Street.

The previously released photos from Shane’s pitch already showed that Susan was unimpressed with the idea of moving elsewhere, and she looks equally as unimpressed as she arrives to see what Paul is proposing.

With a ‘Fight the Freeway’ campaign set to be launched, can she convince the residents to fight for Ramsay Street’s future instead?

While the Ramsay/Robinson feud will be the main focus of the final episodes, there are a few more loose ends to tie up before we say goodbye forever.

On Monday 8th December, “the residents put their differences aside to help the Varga-Murphys” as “the Linwell saga comes to a head.”

Photos from the penultimate week showed Cara (Sara West), Elle and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) looking concerned by a note, before Cara places an urgent phone call.

The new photos from the final week show Remi looking emotional, as it becomes clear that JJ (Riley Bryant) is missing.

We see JJ tied up in an unknown location, a gag covering his mouth.

Are the Linwells about to exact the ultimate revenge?

We then see Cara talking to former best friend from school, Tania Linwell (Zoe Boesen). The pair fell out after Tania cruelly outed Cara, subjecting her to years of bullying, and Tania went on to fall in with the Linwell crime family, marrying Eric Linwell.

Can Cara appeal to Tania’s better nature and convince her to tell her where JJ is?

With JJ missing, “Holly risks it all to save a friend,” as she gets one more chance to be the hero.

She somehow gets a clue and rushes into action, running towards a paramedic van parked up next to the garage.

Could that be where JJ is being held captive?

She places an urgent phone call for help.

Thankfully, JJ is found alive and well, as a photo shows him tightly hugging mum Remi.

While Holly may have saved the day, it comes at a cost.

She’s soon found writhing in pain on the floor by Wendy (Candice Leask), and is rushed to hospital.

It’s an anxious wait for Karl, and for Andrew (Lloyd Will), whose baby Holly is carrying.

In the second episode of the final week on Tuesday 9th December, “Holly suffers a devastating blow.”

Has she lost the baby?

She’s comforted by Andrew, and is even paid a touching visit by Wendy.

After everything that’s happened in recent weeks, will Holly’s pain cause Wendy to soften towards her love rival?

In the final episode, there’s one last conversation between the Rodwells on Ramsay Street, as Wendy and Sadie come face to face with Andrew and Felix.

Will we leave them with hope for the future?

Also in the final week, “Krista makes a shock announcement” on Tuesday 9th December.

After a turbulent few months, will she, Krista and Leo finally make a decision about their future parenting plans?

Then, on Wednesday 10th December, teaser spoilers ask: “Will Jane and Clint find their way back to each other?”

I’m sure we can all guess the answer to that one.

Finally, in the very last episode, the teasers leave us hanging with the question of “What will happen to Ramsay Street?”

As the residents sit down together in the living room of No. 22, what does the future hold?

Can Susan convince them to fight to save the street?

Here are the teaser spoilers and full set of photos for Neighbours‘ final week:

Monday 8th December (Episode 9360 / 457)

The residents put their differences aside to help the Varga-Murphys.

Holly risks it all to save a friend.

The Linwell saga comes to a head.

Tuesday 9th December (Episode 9361 / 458)

Krista makes a shock announcement.

Holly suffers a devastating blow.

Paul tries to mend things with Terese.

Wednesday 10th December (Episode 9362 / 459)

Krista makes a decision.

Paul and Terese rekindle their love.

Will Jane and Clint find their way back to each other?

Thursday 11th December (Episode 9363 / 460)

Paul and Shane have one last showdown.

Familiar faces come home.

What will happen to Ramsay Street?