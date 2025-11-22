Home and Away Spoilers – Dean and Ziggy’s news brings heartache for Mac

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as Mackenzie struggles with her grief, she faces fresh heartache after a text from Dean and Ziggy.

As Summer Bay grieves following the tragic death of Theo (Matt Evans), over at the farmhouse Mackenzie (Emily Weir) and Levi (Tristan Gorey) are quietly dealing with their own loss, after Mac suffered a miscarriage last week.

It had only been a matter of days since the pair had found out she was finally pregnant, after several months of trying and two rounds of IVF.

It’s the second such loss that Mac has been forced to endure. Back in 2021, she discovered she was expecting a baby with ex-boyfriend Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams), only for the pregnancy to turn out to be ectopic.

Ari had ended their relationship before she’d even had the chance to tell him about the baby, leaving her to shoulder the ordeal alone.

Struggling to cope with her grief, Mac spiralled, turning to alcohol in a desperate attempt to numb the pain.

This time around, Levi was in a dilemma following their loss, knowing that he was due to give his sister Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) away at her wedding.

Though he was determined to stay with Mac, she insisted that he go to the ceremony, with housemate Mali (Kyle Shilling) staying at home with her.

After fulfilling his duties, Levi confided in dad Jimmy (Aaron Jeffery) about what had happened, who told him he needed to head back to the bay to be with Mac.

Next week, Levi’s growing increasingly uneasy as Mac keeps skirting around any real conversation about the miscarriage.

She throws herself into hosting mode instead, deciding a cosy dinner with Levi, Mali and Abigail (Hailey Pinto) might take their minds off things.

The four of them gather, all doing their best to avoid the elephant in the room.

When Mali gently suggests taking Abby out for the evening to give the couple some space, Mac bats the idea away with a forced smile and proceeds to dish out dessert.

Levi’s stunned when Mac subsequently reveals she’s planning on returning to work tomorrow, and he points out that he’s taking time off to give himself a chance to come to terms with things.

Mac says he doesn’t need to do so for her sake, and quickly excuses herself claiming that she’s feeling tired.

However, once alone in the bedroom, she allows her facade to fall.

The following day, Alf (Ray Meagher) delivers the news about Theo to Mali and Abby. The pair are shocked, and Mali instinctively offers to call Levi so he doesn’t hear it from anyone else.

Levi struggles to take it in, and in his panic blurts out that maybe they should hold off telling Mac, just for the moment.

But before he can even work out what to say, Mac walks in on the tail end of the call—hearing enough to know he was about to keep something from her.

After Levi comes clean about the news, Mac is floored when she realises everyone around her is treating her as though she might break.

Levi finally admits he’s been overprotective to the point of avoidance, as he tries to cope with his own grief—grief she hasn’t once acknowledged.

All Levi wants is for her to accept what they’ve lost, but Mac can’t face the conversation. Instead, she grabs her things and heads to work, shutting it all down before it can go any further.

Worried for her brother after an awkward encounter with Mac, Abby slips out on an early lunch break to check on him—only to discover Levi heading out the door to work too, forcing himself back long before he’s emotionally ready.

Later, Dana (Ally Harris) pops into Salt to collect a pizza and crosses paths with Mac and Mali.

As the question of how Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin (James Stewart) are coping is raised, Dana reflects on how helpless people can feel at times like these, concluding that the only thing anyone can do is hold their loved ones a little tighter.

Once she’s gone, Mali echoes the sentiment to Mac, but with a sharper edge. Both she and Levi are grieving the same loss, and she can’t keep pushing Levi out forever.

As Mac heads out to Salt’s balcony and braces herself to call Levi, the moment is interrupted by a message from brother Dean (Patrick O’Connor).

“She’s here,” he proudly announces in the text, with a photo of his and Ziggy’s (Sophie Dillman) newborn daughter, Danielle.

For a moment Mac is overcome with joy, but her happiness quickly turns to heartbreak. It’s come at the worst possible time, as Mac’s own loss cuts through her and she bursts into tears.

Downstairs, Mali gets the same text and shares it with Abby, their excitement quickly giving way to concern, knowing what the photo must be doing to Mac.

That evening, Mali gently probes again, asking Mac if she might find it easier to talk to him for now, rather than Levi.

Mac begins to open up, but the moment is fleeting as she abruptly latches onto a new idea. Perhaps she should take a trip up to Queensland to help with the new baby!

Mali isn’t sure that’s a good idea, but Mac’s mind is made up, plus it means she’ll be able to spend some quality time with niece Izzy.

The next morning, whilst Levi is coming to the end of his night-shift at the hospital, Mac tells Mali she’s just received an alert about a cheap flight leaving later that day. Alarmed, Mali immediately calls Levi.

By the time Levi gets back to the farmhouse, he’s stunned to find Mac halfway through packing a bag. She’s preparing to leave within hours, without so much as checking whether he’ll cope on his own.

He begs her not to go, but she’s resolute—she’s going to Queensland, and that’s the end of it.

Realising he can’t talk her down, Levi pleads with her to at least tell Dean the truth about what’s happened, and that they’d been going through IVF.

Mac refuses; she doesn’t want to spend her time in Queensland being pitied.

A short while later, a taxi pulls up outside.

Mac heads out without looking back, leaving Levi standing in the stillness of the farmhouse, forced to face their loss without her.

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 24th November (Episode 8591)

Tragedy rocks Summer Bay. Dana and Sonny’s romantic plans are derailed.

Tuesday 25th November (Episode 8592)

David hunts for a wanted man. Justin confides in Bree. Jo gets a kick out of watching Tane squirm.

Wednesday 26th November (Episode 8593)

Mackenzie avoids opening up. Tane comforts Jo. Bree is the bearer of bad news.

Thursday 27th November (Episode 8594)

Sonny spirals. Mackenzie gets some bittersweet news. Cash and Eden enjoy a luxury honeymoon.

Friday 28th November (Episode 8595)

Cash and Eden are back in the Bay. Mackenzie refuses to budge. Leah’s on the outer.