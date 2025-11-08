Home and Away’s Mackenzie and Levi delighted by pregnancy news in new spoilers

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Mackenzie and Levi get some good news, while Lacey breaks into David’s office as she launches her own rogue investigation.

Recent episodes have finally seen some peace restored in the Langham family, nearly two and a half years since the death of their matriarch Kristina (Fiona Noonan).

After undergoing hypnosis in an attempt to remember the circumstances of the car accident which killed her mum, Jo (Maddison Brown) finally recalled that another car had been travelling on the wrong side of the road, forcing her to swerve and hit a tree.

The revelation finally ended the long-running feud between Jo and sister Lacey (Sophea Pennington), who had blamed Jo for the accident and accused dad David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) of using his job as a police sergeant to cover up the evidence.

Although hypnotherapy is not admissible as evidence in court, David is now determined to continue his unofficial investigation and track down the mystery driver, after Jo was able to identify the car as a grey Mercedes with the letters ‘C’ and ‘M’ somewhere in the numberplate.

Next week, a needle in the haystack is found when Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) informs David that a potential car has been discovered by the tech team.

The car belonged to a Craig Wendell (Justin Smith), a local councillor in the Red Gum Falls area near to where the accident took place.

Curiously, Councillor Wendell sold the car only six days after the accident, a fact that David doesn’t believe is coincidence.

David requests a meeting with Wendell, and the councillor turns up at Yabbie Creek police station the next morning. He listens as David goes over the details of the accident, and whilst sympathetic, he’s quick to distance himself.

Wendell insists he has no recollection of his whereabouts that day, and adds that anyone on his team could have been driving his car at that time.

Not convinced, David suggests looking at Craig’s archived schedules—a simple way to confirm where Wendell was on the day of the crash. Wendell agrees to have his staff check, promising he’ll look into it.

As Wendell leaves, he passes Jo at the front desk. Their eyes meet, and Jo freezes—hit with a sudden, instinctive feeling she can’t explain.

Later, she tells Lacey that she felt as though the man their dad interviewed recognised her… and that he looked afraid when he did. Lacey is certain it must be the man who killed their mum.

Back inside the station, David talks it over with Cash. David isn’t buying what the councillor told him.

“He’s slippery,” David says. “But he’s smart. He had an answer for everything, but nothing useful. He’s also seemed to know more than he should.”

Keen to ensure the councillor keeps to his word, David makes a follow-up phone call pushing for the info on his old schedules, reminding him that it’s a very serious matter.

David then continues to throw himself deeper into researching Councillor Wendell, trying to get a sense of the man he is.

Meanwhile, Lacey wants results faster, and decides to go rogue.

She pushes Jo to play things a little less honest with their dad—he’s clearly not telling them everything, and the only way to find out what he knows is to get into his office. Together, the sisters come up with a plan.

Jo and Lacey call their dad and tell him that Jo’s having a panic attack and they need him home urgently, giving Lacey a clear run at the station.

David drops everything and leaves the station immediately, whilst telling Lacey to stay with Jo.

But when he arrives home, Jo’s attack has passed… and he’s not impressed to find that she’s completely alone.

In the meantime, Lacey has made her way to Yabbie Creek, where she’s turning on the charm with Constable Bowman (Nick Drummond) on the front desk and manages to talk her way straight into David’s office.

Inside, Lacey looks at David’s whiteboard, crammed with notes from the investigation into Councillor Wendell. She snaps a series of photos, determined to piece things together herself.

As Lacey heads back to the bay, David returns to the station just in time to be hit by a curveball—a call from Wendell’s lawyer.

The message is blunt: David is to cease all contact with the councillor, with the lawyer claiming that David’s got no firm evidence to place his client at the scene, and that he is being unfairly targeted.

As David tries to get his head around the lawyer’s call, his phone rings again. This time it’s his superintendent, wanting answers after being alerted to the fact that David is looking into a closed case.

He orders David to cease all inquiries, pointing out that him looking into his wife’s case is a conflict of interest.

Is it the end of the road for the investigation?

Meanwhile, over at the farmhouse, Mackenzie (Emily Weir) and Levi (Tristan Gorey) are on tenterhooks as they await the outcome of their IVF procedure.

The couple were thrilled last week to reach a crucial stage in their second round of IVF, with four viable embryos having matured.

They were immediately called into the clinic where one of the embryos was implanted, and the couple are now playing the waiting game.

Next week, Mac tries to stay hopeful by meditating, and desperately looks for any sign that she may be pregnant.

Levi gently steers her back to earth, reminding her they need to take things day by day.

It’s far too early for symptoms, he says, but it doesn’t stop her analysing every twinge and flutter, wondering if it could mean something.

Mac’s emotions are all over the place later in the day, and as her mind races, Levi suggests a practical solution—they take a pregnancy test. He admits he’d like to know sooner rather than later too.

A short while later, a speechless Mac steps out of the bathroom. Levi fears the worse as he notices her eyes are brimming with tears.

“Congratulations,” Mac finally whispers, her face flush with emotion as she breaks into a smile, and holds up the positive pregnancy test.

“You’re gonna be a dad!”

Levi sweeps Mac into an embrace as she screams with excitement, their dream finally coming true after such a long wait.

They next morning, the pair still buzzing from the news. They’d love nothing more than to start telling people, but they both know it’s too early.

But their secret doesn’t stay airtight for long.

When housemate Mali (Kyle Shilling) later takes some rubbish out to the bins, one of the bag splits… and amongst the pile of rubbish is Mac’s positive pregnancy test.

Mali instantly panics that it might belong to Abigail (Hailey Pinto), and, rather than do the sensible thing and ask his girlfriend, he instead asks Mac if he can have a quiet word with her alone.

With no choice but to clear up the misunderstanding, Mac quietly admits the truth to Mali—that she herself is pregnant.

Mali’s face lights up. He’s thrilled for them, and suddenly the secret doesn’t feel quite so heavy for Mac and Levi. They later agree that it’s actually nice to have someone else in on it.

Later, riding the high, they briefly toy with the idea of sharing the news at Cash and Eden’s joint hen and buck’s party.

It’s tempting, especially with their excitement building… but they pull back. This party is about Eden and Cash, not them.

For now, they decide, the baby news will stay just between the three of them… but will it be that easy to keep it a secret?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 10th November (Episode 8581)

Eden’s caught red handed. David follows a lead. An unexpected encounter rattles Jo.

Tuesday 11th November (Episode 8582)

Jo and Lacey join forces. David’s hits a roadblock. Mackenzie and Levi get lifechanging news.

Wednesday 12th November (Episode 8583)

Eden confides in John. David refuses to give up. Mali makes a shocking discovery.

Thursday 13th November (Episode 8584)

Eden’s met with a drunken confession. Harper’s caught in the firing line. Mackenzie and Levi struggle to keep their secret.

Friday 14th November (Episode 8585)

Lacey and Theo are at odds. Dana sees red. Sonny is wracked with guilt.