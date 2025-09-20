Home and Away Spoilers – Irene makes a big change to her exit plans!

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Tane tells Jo to stop meddling in Harper’s life, while Irene shocks her friends with a major change of plans!

As Harper (Jessica Redmayne) faces the challenge of finding somewhere else to live, she continues to be wound up by the presence of Jo (Maddison Brown).

Things have been awkward between the pair on account of Jo’s interest in Harper’s ex-fiancé Tane (Ethan Browne), who Harper is still hung up on despite him admitting he didn’t love her on the morning of their wedding.

Sharing baby Archie with Tane means that Harper steering clear of him isn’t a possibility, and seeing her ex heading back onto the dating scene has brought out the green-eyed monster.

Not that Tane and Jo’s attempts to get together have been entirely successful. During their last attempted date, Jo spotted a call coming in from Harper on Tane’s phone whilst he was at the bar and declined it, fed up of their dates constantly being interrupted. She soon came clean and Tane was annoyed at her overstepping.

Meanwhile, Harper and sister Dana (Ally Harris) were surprised to learn that landlady Irene (Lynne McGranger) was selling her beloved Beach House in order to travel the world in the wake of her Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

The house was quickly on the market, with Jo and dad David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) amongst the interested parties attending an open house session. Unfortunately for Jo, it wasn’t until she was standing in Harper’s bedroom, eyeing it up for herself, that she spotted a photo of Tane and Archie and realised who lived there.

Harper returned at that very moment, and awkwardness ensued.

The situation wasn’t made any better when Harper later came into the surf club to find Jo holding Archie briefly in order to help out Tane.

Tane was concerned by the news of the Beach House being on the market, and was quick to offer up his spare room to Harper and Archie. Whilst it’d be the ideal situation for Tane, having his son under his own roof, Harper couldn’t think of anything worse than moving back in with her ex.

Next week, as Irene and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) sit down to map out her travel plans, Irene’s phone rings. It’s the real estate agent, with the news that David has made an offer on the house.

Irene stumbles, as the reality of the situation suddenly hits her. Leah reminds her that it’s her call to make—if she wants to take her time, pack up slowly and continue with her trip planning, then that’s her choice. But Irene’s all too aware that time isn’t something she can take for granted.

When Dana walks in and overhears Irene mentioning the offer, she’s taken aback, realising just how close Irene is to selling up.

Irene assures Dana and Harper that nothing’s been finalised, and admits she feels guilty about the effect her decision will have on them and Archie. Harper encourages her not to worry, to put herself first for once, and Dana agrees—they’ll manage, like they always do.

With their blessing, Irene calls the agent back and confirms she’s ready to sell.

Later, Harper and Dana reflect on their next steps. Harper reveals that Tane’s offered her a room at his place, but she couldn’t possibly live there if he’s seeing Jo.

When Harper bumps into Jo talking to Marilyn (Emily Symons) in the diner, she realises that she and David are the ones that have bought the house.

Harper puts on a brave face as Jo admits she feels a little guilty, awkwardly offering some advice about the local real estate agents.

Acknowledging Jo’s offer to help out if needed, Harper heads out, her polite smile turning into a scowl as soon as she’s out the door.

Thinking she’s got Harper on-side, Jo decides to take matters into her own hands. Wanting to ease her guilt about buying Irene’s home—and picking up on Tane’s unease about Harper and Archie being left in limbo—she sets about looking for a rental for Harper.

But when Jo calls over at the Beach House with a hot tip for a rental, Harper finally snaps, as she orders Jo to stay out of her personal life.

“For the last time, I don’t need your help,” Harper tells her. “What I need, is for you to get the hell out of my house.”

Still seething, Harper goes straight to Tane, demanding that he keep Jo well away from her business.

Stung by Harper’s anger, Tane makes it clear where his priorities lie. He meets with Jo and, to her disappointment, it’s not a date. Instead, he tells her to stop trying to fix things. Harper’s never going to forgive her or see past the negative impact she’s had on her life, whether it was her fault or not.

At their next bootcamp, Tane suggests to Jo that it might not be a good idea her attending anymore, pointing out that Harper often turns up. Jo snaps back, accusing him of still having unfinished business with his ex.

Tane denies that the case, before going on to admit that he does like Jo and wants to see her. But he knows Harper’s feelings haven’t gone away and doesn’t want to make things worse for her. Jo’s dubious about his claim, especially since Harper herself told her to take a chance with him a few weeks back.

Tane won’t budge however, as much as it pains him to say it, this is the end of the road for them.

Confiding in Levi (Tristan Gorey), Jo admits she can’t shake the thought of what might have been. On impulse, she turns up at Tane’s, telling him she understands—she’ll steer clear from now on. But before leaving, she plants a kiss on him, making sure he knows exactly what he’s passing up…

Later in the week, Irene sits on a bench at Flat Beach, gazing out over Baywater and quietly reflecting on the many memories she’s made in the Bay with those she loves.

John joins her, and whilst Irene is excited to see the world, the two agree that nowhere else will ever measure up to where they’re sitting right now.

There’s a tinge of sadness as Irene talks about the house being sold, but she knows she’s doing the right thing.

Heading back to the house, Irene proudly shows John her completed map pinboard, featuring all the destinations she’ll be taking in on her trip.

As well as ticking the likes of Hạ Long Bay, Machu Picchu and an African safari off her bucket list, and reuniting with granddaughter Luc and VJ (Matt Little) in Cyprus, Irene will also be visiting Bella (Courtney Miller) and Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) in New York, Tori (Penny McNamee) and Christian (Ditch Davey) in London, and April (Rhiannon Fish) and Dex (Charles Cottier) in Paris.

Leah soon arrives with Justin (James Stewart) in tow, who are also impressed by the map, and Leah’s promise of helping to organise means that she’ll be putting Irene in touch with a great travel agent in Yabbie Creek.

As Leah begins to sadden at the thought of Irene leaving them, Irene quickly reminds her that this process of planning a holiday is supposed to be fun.

Determined to put a positive spin on things, Irene then suggests that they need to throw a big party.

“A real ripsnorter,” Irene enthuses as they sit down to start organising. “If I’m leaving Summer Bay, I am leaving with a bang!”

The following day, Leah, Justin and John arrive at Irene’s for another party planning session, only to find the house empty.

Whilst Leah stays behind in case Irene returns, John discovers Irene at the Diner, happily serving customers. Saddened, John gently reminds her she sold the diner to Leah and doesn’t work there anymore.

Shaken, Irene hurries home with John close behind. But when Irene walks in, she looks bewildered—why is Leah there?

Leah explains they’d arranged to go over the party details, but a devastated Irene can’t recall it at all.

Seeing her so unsettled, Leah helps her calm down, quietly listening as Irene admits she fears she’s running out of good days and there’s little she can do.

Later, Irene turns to Bree (Juliet Godwin) for advice. Bree reassures her that one bad day doesn’t define what’s ahead, and encourages her to follow her dream of travelling.

Spurred on, Irene decides she cannot wait another six weeks.

Gathering Alf (Ray Meagher), Marilyn, John, Justin and Leah at the diner, Irene announces that she’ll be leaving Summer Bay as soon as possible.

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 22nd September (Episode 8546)

Roo is determined to protect Cohen. Dana and Harper prepare to uproot.

Tuesday 23rd September (Episode 8547)

Sonny makes a misguided mistake. Roo has a change of heart. Harper arcs up at Jo.

Wednesday 24th September (Episode 8548)

Lacey is stressed about surfing. Jo shows Tane what he’s missing. Mackenzie and Levi brace themselves.

Thursday 25th September (Episode 8549)

Remi continues to self-destruct. Levi and Mackenzie finally talk. Irene is terrified of her failing memory.

Friday 26th September (Episode 8550)

Irene makes a shock announcement. Theo charms Justin to get his way. Remi’s busted.