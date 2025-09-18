Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Roo risks losing Cohen as she shuts Adrian out, while Remi’s self-destructive behaviour could lead to his arrest.

The news that Cohen’s (Nathan Murray) biological father had been found has brought mixed emotions to the Stewart household, with Roo (Georgie Parker) concerned that she could soon lose the foster son that she had planned to adopt.

After his mum Samantha (Heidi May) relinquished all rights to Cohen following her arrest, the wheels had already been in motion for the adoption process when things came to a screeching halt.

Whilst looking through an old case file, local sarge David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) found mention of an old boyfriend of Samantha’s, who had posted bail for her when she was pregnant with Cohen.

Adrian (Tom Matthews) was summoned to Yabbie Creek police station where he confirmed that he’d always believed himself to be Cohen’s father, but that Samantha had walked out on him when Cohen was only three months old.

A DNA test was arranged, but despite being warned to keep his distance from Cohen until the results came in, a chance meeting in Summer Bay saw Adrian introduce himself to a confused Cohen.

With the truth out, it was a tense wait for the results, which eventually confirmed that Adrian was indeed Cohen’s father.

Cohen wasted no time in getting to know Adrian, and was already referring to him as ‘dad’ following a game of footy together.

But things later took a sudden turn when Cohen asked about Adrian’s relationship with Samantha, with Adrian admitting that Samantha had told him he wasn’t Cohen’s father before she left him.

The truth about his mum’s deception didn’t sit well with Cohen, who accused Adrian of lying to him before storming off.

He later told Roo that he didn’t care whether Adrian was his dad, he didn’t like him.

Next week, Roo is determined to get answers from Cohen, keen to understand the issue with Adrian. She vows to keep Adrian away if that’s what Cohen wants, but Alf points out they can’t make that call themselves—and questions whether it would even be best for the boy.

Roo isn’t swayed though, and insists her priority is protecting Cohen.

Later, Roo tries again with Cohen, joined by social worker Harper (Jessica Redmayne).

When Cohen is sent upstairs, he listens in from the stairs as Roo and Harper debate over how to handle Adrian, one wanting to protect Cohen at all costs and the other cautioning against shutting the door completely.

Meanwhile, David crosses paths with Adrian and offers some fatherly advice, prompting Adrian to show up at Summer Bay House uninvited, hoping for a chance to see Cohen.

Roo intercepts and makes it clear he isn’t welcome, warning she’ll call the police if he tries again.

The next day, Alf takes Cohen down to the river for a fishing trip, and encourages him to tell him what went wrong with Adrian.

Cohen reveals that Adrian blamed Samantha for keeping him in the dark, a revelation that left him angry.

Back at the house, Harper calls over again to give Roo a firm warning—if she continues to block Cohen’s contact with Adrian, she’ll have to escalate the matter. And that could mean Cohen being removed and placed with another foster carer.

Will Roo put aside her personal feelings to give Adrian a chance of fixing things with his son?

Meanwhile, Remi (Adam Rowland) continues to self-destruct following his break-up with Bree (Juliet Godwin), after she dumped him after he confessed to sleeping with Avalon (Gemma Dart).

As Remi persists in drinking heavily, whilst running on little sleep, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) and Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) urge him to stop and get some rest.

After being rudely dismissed, Cash reminds Eden that there’s no helping someone who doesn’t want to be helped.

Remi later shows up at Salt, clearly already drunk. Abigail (Hailey Pinto) hesitates to serve him, but eventually agrees on the condition that he eats something first.

After one drink, Remi refuses to move on, so Abby rings Eden.

Before she arrives, Bree heads up to Salt for a meal and ends up cornered as Remi pours out his feelings, his behaviour becoming ever more obsessive as he physically tries to stop her leaving.

Eden and Cash arrive in time to throw him out, but not before he squares up to Cash and takes a swing at him in the middle of the surf club!

Bree is left shaken as Eden drags Remi outside.

The next morning, Eden rushes outside as she hears a clearly dishevelled Remi starting up his motorbike. She quickly attempts to grab the keys, knowing he’ll be over the limit after drinking all night, but Remi stops her.

As the two argue, Cash approaches in uniform and demands Remi hand over the keys, otherwise he’ll impound the bike.

As Remi reluctantly gives Cash the keys, he mutters that he’ll just take the van instead. But Eden is one step ahead of him, pointing out that he’d have to find it first.

Later in the day, Eden and Cash realise Remi is missing and concern quickly grows. Across the road, Remi is tearing Cash’s house apart in search of his motorbike keys, eventually finding them hidden on top of the fridge.

Moments later, Eden and Cash hear the bike revving outside. Both know he’s in no condition to ride, but by the time they get out the front, he’s already speeding away up Saxon Avenue.

Cash eventually comes across Remi whilst out in patrol in the police car, and pulls him over to conduct a ‘random’ breath test.

Remi tries to talk his way out of it, but Cash sticks to the rules, feeling it’s finally time that Remi took responsibility for his actions.

The result leaves no doubt—Remi is over the limit.

Will Cash be able to go through with arresting Remi?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 22nd September (Episode 8546)

Roo is determined to protect Cohen. Dana and Harper prepare to uproot.

Tuesday 23rd September (Episode 8547)

Sonny makes a misguided mistake. Roo has a change of heart. Harper arcs up at Jo.

Wednesday 24th September (Episode 8548)

Lacey is stressed about surfing. Jo shows Tane what he’s missing. Mackenzie and Levi brace themselves.

Thursday 25th September (Episode 8549)

Remi continues to self-destruct. Levi and Mackenzie finally talk. Irene is terrified of her failing memory.

Friday 26th September (Episode 8550)

Irene makes a shock announcement. Theo charms Justin to get his way. Remi’s busted.