Neighbours July Spoilers – Remi is in peril as a nemesis returns!

Neighbours has released intriguing new spoilers for July, as an Erinsborough nemesis returns, Remi sustains a life-changing injury, Andrew fights his urges, and someone exhibits some concerning behaviour.

Krista opens up

Previously released spoilers for early July revealed that Krista (Majella Davis) returns from her and Leo’s (Tim Kano) trip to Rome with a secret on Wednesday 9th July. Photos showed the pair with a pregnancy test, as Leo looked overjoyed at the prospect that his new wife might be expecting a baby.

However, photos also showed Krista in a tense chat with Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou), as “Krista struggles to tell the truth” on Thursday 10th July.

Now, it’s revealed that Krista will “finally open up” on Monday 14th July – but what exactly is the secret she’s hiding from Leo, and how will he react?

On Thursday 17th July, “Terese helps Krista with a daunting task.”

Wendy continues to struggle

Things have been tense in the Rodwell household for weeks, and there’s no sign of Andrew and Wendy reconciling as July continues.

Andrew will meet his biological sister and dad next week, before he and Holly head for a drink at a city bar to celebrate, where they appear to be enjoying each other’s company.

Afterwards, the pair decide to keep their late-night drink a secret, with Andrew not wanting to hurt Wendy. But why does Andrew feel the need to keep quiet about an innocent drink with a friend?

As Sadie’s birthday party gets underway in the garden of No. 26 on Tuesday 15th July, Andrew’s sister Gretchen (Amelia Bishop) and dad Steven are invited, but things still aren’t looking good for Andrew and Wendy’s relationship.

“Wendy has a difficult time trying to connect with Andrew’s history,” and photos show she and Gretchen locked in a tense conversation.

Andrew doesn’t look impressed – what has Wendy done now?

The pair are soon all smiles as they celebrate their daughter, but can their marriage really survive all of this turmoil?

Sadie and Taye are busted

The teasers from early July also revealed that “Sadie and Taye play with fire” on Thursday 10th July, as it seems that they may be on their way to romance.

On Monday 14th July, their “secret is exposed,” as photos from the episode show Byron (Xavier Molyneux) catching the pair together in the No. 32 spa.

Is Sadie really hooking up with her ex-boyfriend’s housemate so soon after their breakup?

Just two days later, on Wednesday 16th July, the answer is a resounding ‘yes’.

The pair are busted again, this time by Max (Ben Jackson) and Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), as they share a kiss in the kitchen during Sadie’s birthday party.

As Holly rips into Sadie, and Max has a word with Taye, how will Byron react to his housemate’s betrayal when he finds out?

Dr Gavin Bowman returns

On Tuesday 15th July, sleazy Dr Gavin Bowman (Cameron MacDonald) is back, as “a nemesis of Erinsborough returns, causing shockwaves.”

The dodgy doc was Haz’s (Shiv Palekar) doctor last year, and it wasn’t long before he revealed to Karl (Alan Fletcher) that he wanted to get physical with Remi (Naomi Rukavina) and Cara (Sara West).

His questionable behaviour soon spiralled, as he went on to spike the wine at the Eirini Rising launch event, hospitalising Dex (Marley Williams) in the process.

He then tried to spike a fruit platter at the Community Centre, but was caught in the act by Holly, who he subsequently tied up and held hostage.

Now, he’s back in Erinsborough! Photos show him in a tense confrontation with Jane, but what are his motives for returning?

The previous day, “Jane’s romantic life takes a toxic turn,” but it’s not yet clear if the two are related.

Dr Bowman is later seen at Fitzgerald Motors, where he has an equally tense encounter with Levi (Lakota Johnson) and Max.

How will Holly react when she learns that her kidnapper is back in town, as she “faces her fears” on Tuesday 22nd July?

Her “safety is under threat” the following day, as “Andrew undertakes surveillance.”

Will Bowman’s return draw Holly and Andrew ever closer, as Andrew “tries and fails to fight his urges” on Thursday 24th July?

Photos show that he and Wendy are still at loggerheads as the month progresses. As Andrew stares over at Holly and Max while he and Wendy argue, is he wishing that he was elsewhere?

While it’s unclear whether Jane’s toxic romance is related to Dr Bowman’s arrival, her neighbours soon begin to worry for her.

“Leo’s worries about Jane grow” on Thursday 17th July, and he “regrets spying on a loved one” on Monday 21st July.

Then, the following day, “Jane is confronted by her actions.” What has she done?

Cara celebrates a career win

After spending the past few months at the police academy, it looks like Cara finally graduates in July, as she’s seen in uniform for the first time.

As her friends and family gather round on Ramsay Street to congratulate her, Constable Varga-Murphy poses for a celebratory selfie.

Who is fixating on Wendy and Susan?

As if her marriage wasn’t bringing enough drama, “Wendy is irritated by someone’s fixation on her” on Wednesday 16th July.

She then has “a concerning experience at school” the following day, as photos from the episode show new arrival Saskia (Mia Foran) outside a door at the school marked ‘Storeroom, staff only.’

What is Saskia up to?

Similarly, “someone’s obsession with Susan builds” on Thursday 17th July, while “Susan is unsettled by a student’s clingy behaviour” on Monday 21st July.

Photos from these episodes show Susan talking to Saskia in the garden of No. 28, and later at the Sonya Rebecchi foundation.

While Susan is all smiles, could Saskia be the student developing an unhealthy obsession with her new neighbour?

While Saskia is playing sweet and innocent, she develops a crush on Byron immediately after moving into No. 32, and soon makes a move on him. When he rejects her advances, she tries to tempt him by flaunting her body, showing him what he’s missing.

When Byron tries to rekindle his romance with Sadie (Emerald Chan) in the weeks ahead, a jealous Saskia sabotages Sadie’s beauty products at the Lassiters Day Spa, leaving Nicolette (Hannah Monson) with a burnt face, and Sadie in hot water with her bosses.

Is Saskia about to cause a lot more trouble for her new neighbours?

Remi suffers a life-changing injury

On Tuesday 22nd July, “Remi finds herself on a collision course.” Photos from that episode show Cara outside Harold’s, where she spots her wife.

As Cara heads around the corner, we see that Remi has seemingly suffered a bang to the head, as she collapses to the ground.

As Karl rushes over to help, it appears that Remi’s condition has worsened as Andrew calls for an ambulance.

As Remi is taken by ambulance to Erinsborough Hospital, it’s a nervous wait to find out if she’s okay.

While Remi is soon awake as she lies in a hospital bed, she looks fearful as Cara comes to visit her, and she leans into Taye (Lakota Johnson) for comfort.

Soon after, Cara is seen looking frustrated, as Remi continues to be unimpressed by her wife’s presence in her room. Is Cara somehow to blame for Remi’s accident?

Teasers for Wednesday 23rd July tell us that “Remi faces a daunting recovery,” suggesting that this new storyline is more than just a simple bang on the head.

The following day, “the Varga-Murphys go through the wringer to get answers,” as “Cara battles her guilt over Remi’s condition.”

Most intriguingly of all, in a picture from the episode airing on Thursday 24th July, Dex shows Remi a photo of her and Cara together, as Remi looks at it in confusion.

23 years after Susan slipped on some spilt milk and lost thirty years of memories, is Remi about to suffer a similar fate?

In a recent exclusive interview with Back to the Bay, Neighbours‘ Executive Producer Jason Herbison revealed that there’s major drama ahead for the Varga-Murphys.

“The Varga-Murphys have some very big storylines coming up as well,” he told us.

“I’m often asked, are we ever going to meet the Linwells [the dangerous builders from whom the Varga-Murphys had to escape after Cara exposed their dodgy practices]? Yes, maybe we will, but it might not be exactly the story that people are expecting.

“But there’s definitely another chapter of the Linwells to be told, which also very neatly dovetails into some other stories.”

Elsewhere…

Plus, “Karl discovers Terese has a secret” on Tuesday 15th July.

What is she hiding this time? On Monday 21st July, “Terese worries about her impending future” – what is going on?

Finally, on Monday 21st July, “Byron battles with an existential crisis.”

Here’s what’s coming up over the second fortnight of June:

Monday 14th July (Episode 9276 / 373)

Jane’s romantic life takes a toxic turn.

Krista finally opens up.

Abigail fears a local favourite.

Sadie and Taye’s secret is exposed.

Tuesday 15th July (Episode 9277 / 374)

A nemesis of Erinsborough returns, causing shock waves.

Wendy has a difficult time trying to connect with Andrew’s history.

Karl discovers Terese has a secret.

Wednesday 16th July (Episode 9278 / 375)

Fresh after some family drama, Wendy and Andrew prepare for Sadie’s birthday.

Wendy is irritated by someone’s fixation on her.

Sadie and Taye get busted… again.

Thursday 17th July (Episode 9279 / 376)

Wendy has a concerning experience at school.

Someone’s obsession for Susan builds.

Terese helps Krista with a daunting task.

Leo’s worries about Jane grow.

Monday 21st July (Episode 9280 / 377)

Leo regrets spying on a loved one.

Susan is unsettled by a student’s clingy behaviour.

Terese worries about her impending future.

Byron battles with an existential crisis.

Tuesday 22nd July (Episode 9281 / 378)

Jane is confronted by her actions.

Remi finds herself on a collision course.

Holly faces her fears.

Wednesday 23rd July (Episode 9282 / 379)

Holly’s safety is under threat.

Andrew undertakes surveillance.

Remi faces a daunting recovery.

Thursday 24th July (Episode 9283 / 380)

Cara battles her guilt over Remi’s condition.

The Varga-Murphys go through the wringer to get answers.

Andrew tries and fails to fight his urges.