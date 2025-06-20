12 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 23rd to 26th June

Next week on Neighbours, Andrew and Holly keep their growing bond a secret, Darcy changes the course of Karl’s life, and Max’s family arrive.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 23rd to Thursday 26th June.

1) Andrew and Holly form an unlikely bond

At the end of this week, Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) went digging into Andrew’s (Lloyd Will) biological family, to see whether the claims of his father being a bad person were true.

Posing as a reporter, she spoke to Andrew’s dad, Steven, and later told Andrew that he seemed like a good guy. Next week, despite Andrew’s initial reluctance, she manages to convince him to go on a trip to find out the truth.

When they arrive at Sandy Point, Andrew meets his sister, Gretchen (Amelia Bishop), and dad, Steven, for the first time. Steven is thrilled to be connected with the long-lost son he put up for adoption and welcomes him with open arms.

Gretchen confesses that she intentionally painted a bad picture of their dad to Wendy (Candice Leask) because his health is on the decline after being diagnosed with lung cancer. However, the family just received positive news that Steven’s tumours are responding well to the treatment, so things are looking more hopeful for the future.

Holly is by Andrew’s side during this momentous occasion and finds she slots in well to the new dynamic as the group continue to bond.

On the way home, Andrew is feeling elated after experiencing such a profound moment, so Holly proposes that they continue celebrating at the V Bar in the city. While continuing the discussion over a drink, Andrew and Holly continue to bond – are they seeing each other in a new light?

The next morning, Wendy heads to a job interview at Erinsborough High and is unimpressed when she hears that Andrew took Holly to meet his biological family, after she was the one who initially tracked them down.

When Holly appears, Andrew decides it’s best to keep their late evening drink a secret to avoid more drama and upset with Wendy. Could this be the start of a web of lies for Andrew and Holly?

2) Jane looks for answers

Elsewhere, Karl (Alan Fletcher) is struggling to engage with visitors at the hospital, as he sits in contemplation of what he’s endured at the hands of Darcy (Mark Raffety).

Meanwhile, Jane (Annie Jones), who is still desperate for answers about what happened to her mum before she died, manages to arrange a meeting with Darcy in prison.

Susan (Jackie Woodburne) wonders whether she and Karl should do the same to try and get answers, but Karl is sure that he never wants to see that man again.

While at the prison, Darcy gives Jane an apology for his actions, while Jane’s anger mounts. Will she finally discover the truth about how Amanda died?

Showing that the dastardly doc does still have a caring side, Darcy finally shares Amanda’s last words, which were intended for her daughter and prove her love and her regrets.

Will this help give Jane some closure and comfort after this devastating chapter?

3) Darcy finds another way to change the course of Karl’s life

The next morning, Karl is finally discharged from the ward and decides to pay Darcy a visit, despite his earlier refusal to.

Karl has one question for his nephew: why did he target Karl in the way he did? Darcy makes it clear that he thought Karl has become too old to continue practice medicine, and it’s time for him to retire.

Darcy manages to get into Karl’s head, and he later tells Susan that he has no current plans to return to work at Eirini Rising. Could Dr Karl really be giving up medicine for good?

4) Will the sharehouse accept another Ramsay housemate?

Also next week, Max (Ben Jackson) receives a visit from his mum, Yvette (Libby Tanner), and his younger sister, Saskia (Mia Foran).

While it was painted as a trip to see Max in his new home, it soon transpires that his mum has come to ask a huge favour. Yvette wants Max to take his younger sister in as she is being bullied back in Brisbane…

Max is shocked by his mum’s request, but having found refuge in Erinsborough after his dad brought him to avoid his own trouble back home, he wants to give his sister the same opportunity.

The only problem, is it’s not just down to him – he has his housemates to think of. Will he be able to get Byron (Xavier Molyneux) and Taye (Lakota Johnson) over the line?

It wouldn’t be the first time someone has taken refuge at No.32 – Victor (Craig Hall) and Nicolette (Hannah Monson) both came to stay with Byron, while Taye moved in to escape Cara’s (Sara West) judgement at No. 30.

With this in mind and after hearing how much Saskia is struggling, the boys are prepared to give it a go. The final arrangement are made when Jane confirms that Saskia can transfer to Erinsborough High.

5) Cara uncovers Taye’s secret

Elsewhere, Taye gets summoned by Lydia (Cassandra Magrath), who is blackmailing him into keeping up their escorting arrangement.

Taye tried to cut ties after deciding to leave the trade, but once Lydia discovered she was his sister-in-law’s boss, she decided to make Cara’s life difficult at the academy until he agreed to keep her on as a client.

Taye is forced to make his excuses to skip his regular poker game with Remi (Naomi Rukavina), which the siblings agreed they would keep up to connect regularly after he moved out of No. 30.

Taye tries to cover his tracks, spinning a tale that he has to head to work at The Piano Bar, but Remi is left feeling let down when she later discovers he was never needed at work there.

Remi asks Taye about what happened, and Cara steps in on the line of questioning to get answers for her wife. While Taye attempts to keep their questions at bay, he drops the wad of dollars Lydia just paid him for his services!

Cara’s convinced Taye is hiding something major, especially now she knows he’s cashed up and telling lies, and decides to investigate. While searching his car, she’s shocked to come across her manager’s ID badge.

Cara asks Taye for the truth and he’s forced to reveal it all. Will this mean the end of Cara being punished at work, or could it end her new career entirely?

6) Andrew and Holly keep up their lie as Wendy celebrates a win

Over at No. 26, the Rodwells are still struggling with the recent issues in their relationship, which have left them both feeling betrayed and unheard.

Despite this, Andrew tries to offer his full support before Wendy’s job interview in a bid to make amends.

At the school, Wendy updates Jane about her recent home dramas, and Jane puts a positive spin on it – Andrew has now reconnected with his family and is feeling positive about it, all thanks to her gesture of tracking them down.

After the pep talk, Wendy decides to forgive and forget, and it seems that she and Andrew are almost back on the same page.

They then have something to celebrate when Wendy lands her dream job at Erinsborough High! To ensure the celebrations can continue, Holly and Andrew discuss their commitment to keeping the extension of their trip between themselves…

The following day, Wendy is feeling the first-day nerves ahead of her debut as a contracted teacher at Erinsborough High.

Andrew offers his advice and support, and Wendy is thrilled when her first day goes as well as he said it would.

7) Cara stands up to her boss

Remi and Cara can’t believe the revelation that Taye is not only an escort, but his client happens to be Cara’s manager – and she’s blackmailing him!

The pair have Taye’s back in the matter, but Taye remains on high alert as he knows just how deceptive Lydia can be. Cara confronts Lydia, but she plays innocent and threatens her with retaliation for making the claims.

Not willing to give up her fight, Cara reports Lydia to the higher-ups in the Academy, who arrange for a new manager. Thinking this could finally be over, Cara then learns that her new manager is a good friend of Lydia’s…

Cara’s concerned there will be more trouble ahead, so Taye pleads with Byron to come to the rescue and convince Lydia, who was originally his escorting client, to do the right thing and leave Cara alone.

Byron agrees to have a word, and it seems he’s successful in his appeal for her to leave Cara alone. After his family and friends have rallied to save his bacon, Taye’s touched by their support but senses that Lydia is not one to just disappear for good…

8) Saskia shows her true colours

Elsewhere, Saskia is worried about starting over again on her first day at Erinsborough High, but she’s touched to have plenty of support, with Max letting on that she could come home to an official welcome party.

Saskia is surprised at how well things seem to be going with her new teacher, Wendy, and classmates JJ (Riley Bryant) and Dex (Marley Williams), who has quickly developed a crush on his new friend.

Once home, Saskia gets ready for the party and thanks her brother for his support, while he offers his encouragement that this could be a place where she can come out of her shell.

While Saskia doesn’t reciprocate Dex’s interest, she does have her eye on an older man… her new housemate, Byron. As they get to know each other in the kitchen of No. 32, Saskia asks him to help her tighten her bikini and then makes a move for a kiss!

With Saskia coming on strong, it seems Max may have got his sister all wrong.

9) Andrew and Holly get closer

Later, a package arrives at The Rodwells’ with pictures and keepsakes from Andrew’s new family. Holly pops in to check on how he’s going, and they agree they’ll look through the items together, continuing on the journey they started in Sandy Point.

Holly and Andrew’s connection deepens further as they look through the emotional package, and Holly realises she’s going to miss her boyfriend’s party after staying so long.

Max is left feeling let down by Holly’s absence, and then again when she has to go to work, meaning there isn’t an opportunity for Holly to bond with his sister.

Holly battles the guilt of letting him down, whilst knowing she was distracted by another man… Where is this leading?

10) Byron’s stuck with his new fan

Byron can’t believe he’s found himself in a position where a school student is making advances at him… and worse still, she’s his new housemate! After Byron and Sadie’s relationship recently ended, it seems he can’t catch a break.

After trying to take the lead with Byron, Saskia plays up to her brother’s picture of her at the party, making sure everyone sees her as sweet and innocent.

Meanwhile, she continues to make Byron feel on edge, and he’s not sure whether to tell Max that his little sister is not so shy after all…

After meeting Saskia at school that day, Dex decides to ask her on a date at the welcome party. She lets Dex down gently, telling him that she’s far too studious to be getting involved with guys, and Byron can’t help but roll his eyes when he overhears.

Byron concludes that he’ll keep Saskia’s secret for now as he doesn’t want to worry her brother.

Saskia offers her gratitude for him not sharing her embarrassing mishap, but just as Byron thinks he’s out of the woods, she shows off some of her body in a flirtatious manner.

11) Aaron’s dating trial causes havoc that sees him left behind

Meanwhile, Rhett (Liam Maguire) attends the BBQ as Aaron’s (Matt Wilson) date and the vibes are on fire, so much so that they decide to continue the good times over at Aaron’s.

But before they can, Colton (Jakob Ambrose) arrives! Aaron is unsure how to act, after Colton turned down his offer of an afternoon of passion earlier this week. However, Colton explains that he’s still very much into Aaron, which doesn’t impress Cara, who’s fully on team Rhett.

With both boys in tow, Aaron struggles with the attention and drama once again as they battle it out in a volleyball game. He realises the only way to make this go away is by picking between them, and he leaves the party to try and clear his head.

Shortly after, Nicolette finds him and encourages him to return to the party, but Aaron refuses. When Nicolette heads back across the street, she sees Rhett and Colton getting close in Aaron’s absence…

She later hears that they were seen going into the bathroom together before leaving, and concludes they must now be getting on. She decides to break the harsh reality to Aaron that he’s lost out on both boys after his disappearing act…

12) Karl shocks Susan with a life-changing decision

Elsewhere, Karl is struggling with the prospect of yet more physio, so soon after the weeks of exercises he endured following his accident earlier this year.

Susan is also struggling to navigate their familiar reality, and Colton suggests that getting Karl to return to things that feel familiar could be beneficial.

Susan hopes taking Karl for a visit to Eirini will help. The visit does leave Karl feeling brighter, but it also influences a huge decision which Susan is shocked to hear – he’s going to leave Eirini once and for all!

“Post-Darcy, he is really crippled with self-doubt,” Alan Fletcher tells us. “And I think the only way past that self-doubt is actually to say, ‘No, I have to do something fresh’. And his realisation of that is pretty strong.

“Karl is naturally a carer, so it’s not as though he’ll completely disappear from Eirini’s life. His beautiful wife works there.

“But I think Karl’s going to move into a new phase, which is fun because it becomes involved with some of the movement towards the end of the show.”

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 23rd June (Episode 9264 / 361)

Andrew and Holly embark on an unexpected journey.

Karl is rattled by his future.

The terror plaguing Erinsborough finally faces the music.

Tuesday 24th June (Episode 9265 / 362)

Max grapples with a family surprise.

Cara gets suspicious of Taye.

Andrew and Holly keep a secret.

Wendy has a professional success.

Wednesday 25th June (Episode 9266 / 363)

Cara has a confrontation.

Holly continues helping Andrew in his emotional journey of self-discovery.

Max is excited and supportive after a pleasant surprise.

Thursday 26th June (Episode 9267 / 364)

Aaron’s in love triangle hell!

Byron has a very forward admirer.

Karl struggles with his new reality.

