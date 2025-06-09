Neighbours reveals pregnancy plot in new July spoilers

Neighbours has released new teaser spoilers and photos for July, revealing a pregnancy storyline, sabotage from Sakia, and a tricky situation for Aaron as he’s forced to make a choice.

A pregnancy storyline begins

Leo (Tim Kano) and Krista (Majella Davis) are about to embark on a honeymoon tour of Europe, where they’re planning to renew their wedding vows.

The pair’s original honeymoon ended in disaster when Krista confessed that she’d slept with Seb (Rarmian Newton) on the night before their wedding. Leo left their Hamilton Island holiday and returned to Erinsborough alone, with Krista following later.

The pair have since put Krista’s infidelity behind them and vowed to move on. With Paul now living back on Ramsay Street, the new photos show that they’ve moved into the penthouse apartment, which has had a bit of a makeover, and are ready to start their life together as a married couple.

However, are they about to be rocked by another bombshell?

Photos from Wednesday 9th July’s episode show the pair looking ecstatic as Leo holds a pregnancy test in his hand, and it looks like their about to announce some joyful baby news to their friends and family.

However, the teaser spoilers for the episode reveal that “Krista comes home with a secret,” and she’s looking serious as she talks to Terese.

The following day, “Krista struggles to tell the truth” – could her secret be that she suspects she’s pregnant with Sebastian’s baby?

What has happened to Byron?

On Tuesday 1st July, “Jane faces another family tragedy.” As she and Wendy (Candice Leask) chat at Harold’s, Jane spins around to see a shocking sight.

She’s then seen at Erinsborough Hospital chatting to Remi (Naomi Rukavina), as Nicolette and Aaron rush to comfort her.

While it’s unclear what has happened, later photos show Byron with cuts to his mouth and cheek, as he rests back on Ramsay Street.

What has happened?

Saskia sabotages Sadie

Max’s (Ben Jackson) sister Saskia (Mia Foran) will arrive in Erinsborough on Tuesday 24th June, and it looks like she’ll develop an immediate crush on Max’s newly single housemate Byron (Xavier Molyneux).

“Byron has a very forward admirer” on Thursday 26th June, as Saskia makes her feelings clear.

Despite Byron and Sadie (Emerald Chan) splitting up this week, Byron is still determined to win Sadie back – and it looks like Saskia will stop at nothing to get her love rival out of the picture.

On Wednesday 2nd July, “moves are made on Byron,” while “someone seeks to eliminate Sadie.”

That someone is Saskia, as photos show her snooping around the Lassiters Spa while Sadie is working.

The following day, “Sadie faces consequences of a sabotage,” as “Byron’s perplexed by the lengths someone’s willing to go.”

Pictures from that episode show Sadie looking worried, as another Lassiters staff member inspects Nicolette’s (Hannah Monson) face.

Back at home, Nicolette looks miserable and red-faced – it looks like someone has swapped out Lassiters’ usual face cream for something a little stronger!

Byron sees the funny side, but will anyone suspect that Saskia was to blame?

Plus, while Saskia may be into Byron, is Dex (Marley Williams) into Saskia?

Aaron’s love triangle heats up

A love triangle begins for Aaron (Matt Wilson) later this week, when both Rhett (Liam Maguire) and Colton (Jakob Ambrose) come back into his life.

Aaron met Colton while on holiday in the Whitsundays, after taking up Krista and Leo’s offer of their honeymoon voucher.

However, he messed things up by inventing a fake persona – carefree Charlie from Sydney – not wanting to admit to Colton that he had a daughter and was still grieving his late husband David (Takaya Honda).

When Colton discovered the truth, he wished Aaron the best and left. However, he’s about to turn up in Erinsborough, having applied for the Assistant Manager job at Eirene Rising.

Meanwhile, Rhett also pops back up in Aaron’s life, and reveals that he’s now single again.

Aaron soon decides to start dating both men, and as we head towards the end of June, that gets more and more difficult.

He “goes into damage control” on Monday 30th June, with pictures showing Colton and Rhett confronting him on Ramsay Street.

As Rhett looks decidedly unhappy at The Waterhole, will Aaron be able to talk himself out of his sticky situation?

On Thursday 3rd July, Aaron continues to juggle his two men, as photos show him on a date with Rhett and his daughter, then later sitting down for a serious chat with Rhett and Colton.

On Monday 7th July, he’s seen enjoying another steamy date with Rhett at No. 24.

But Rhett isn’t happy when he stumbles upon Aaron and Colton getting cosy at The Waterhole.

In that episode, “Aaron finally makes a decision.” Who will he choose?

However, it looks like it may all be for nothing. On Tuesday 8th July, the teasers ask, “has Aaron ruined his chances at a happily ever after?”

Holly and Andrew cross a line

Teaser spoilers for mid-June have already revealed that Holly and Andrew are about to embark on an unexpected journey.

Thursday 19th June sees Andrew “confronted by a proposition from Holly.”

The following episode, on Monday 23rd June, “Andrew and Holly embark on an unexpected journey,” as photos show them sharing martinis together at a bar.

On Tuesday 24th June, “Andrew and Holly keep a secret,” while the following day’s episode sees Holly continue to help Andrew “in his emotional journey of self-discovery.”

The mysterious new storyline steps up a gear as we head into July, as “Andrew and Holly cross a line” on Tuesday 7th July.

On Wednesday 9th July, the pair “test the boundaries.”

Photos show them looking happy with their respective partners, Wendy and Max, but is something brewing between the unlikely pairing?

In an exclusive interview with Back to the Bay, Neighbours‘ Executive Producer Jason Herbison recently confirmed that the Rodwells are about to face a big challenge, with consequences for everyone in the street.

“There’s a big story for the Rodwells that will be a big challenge for the household, lots of twists and turns, lots of drama and lots of impact for everyone in the street,” Jason tells us. “That will be a massive story right until the end.”

Karl considers the future

After being suspended from his job at Eirini Rising thanks to Darcy’s (Mark Raffety) meddling, Karl (Alan Fletcher) looks to the future next month.

The month begins with some tension for him and Susan (Jackie Woodburne). “Susan embarks on a risky game” on Monday 30th June, and she “struggles to humour Karl” on Thursday 3rd July.

On Monday 7th July, “Karl learns of Susan’s subterfuge” – what has she done?

Then, on Tuesday 8th July, “Susan is distraught after Karl voices his opinions about his career.” Is he ready to move on from Eirini Rising?

The following day, “Eirini has some changing of the guard.” Has Karl handed in his resignation?

On Thursday 10th July, “Karl and Susan are inspired to reconnect.”

Talking to Back to the Bay, Jackie Woodburne and Alan Fletcher tell us that there are some fun stories ahead as Neighbours enters its final months.

“They are going to see Karl and Susan lapse into utter silliness for a brief moment,” Alan hints.

“Two words, blue box,” Jackie adds with a laugh.

Elsewhere…

On Tuesday 1st July, police-officer-to-be Cara “is on the case.”

Her “instincts net results” the following day, as a man named Jesse Hardy (Luca Faraci) is brought in for questioning… for what, we have no idea.

And how is Taye involved?

Plus, “Taye vies for the big prize” on Monday 7th July, while he and Sadie “play with fire” on Thursday 10th July.

What are they up to?

And, if you’ve been waiting for the residents of Eirini Rising to take their clothes off, well, this is the month for you!

Here’s everything that’s coming up in the first two weeks of July:

Monday 30th June (Episode 9268 / 365)

Aaron goes into damage control.

Susan embarks on a risky game.

Terese wrestles with a tricky choice.

Tuesday 1st July (Episode 9269 / 366)

Jane faces another family tragedy.

Holly is let down by the people she loves.

Wendy is troubled by a new student.

Cara is on the case.

Wednesday 2nd July (Episode 9270 / 367)

Cara’s instincts net results.

Moves are made on Byron.

Someone seeks to eliminate Sadie.

Wendy is torn between work and family.

Thursday 3rd July (Episode 9271 / 368)

Aaron’s forced to make a choice.

Sadie faces consequences of a sabotage.

Byron’s perplexed by the lengths someone’s willing to go.

Susan struggles to humour Karl.

Monday 7th July (Episode 9272 / 369)

Aaron finally makes a decision.

Taye vies for the big prize.

Karl learns of Susan’s subterfuge.

Tuesday 8th July (Episode 9273 / 370)

Andrew and Holly cross a line.

Has Aaron ruined his chances at a happily ever after?

Susan is distraught after Karl voices his opinions about his career.

Wednesday 9th July (Episode 9274 / 371)

Andrew and Holly test the boundaries.

Eirini has some changing of the guard.

Krista comes home with a secret.

Thursday 10th July (Episode 9275 / 372)

Krista struggles to tell the truth.

Susan and Karl are inspired to reconnect.

Sadie and Taye play with fire.

