Neighbours sees 2 new arrivals and a shock goodbye in June

Neighbours has released teaser spoilers and 52 brand new photos for mid-June, revealing some exciting developments, two new arrivals, and some huge shocks ahead.

We meet new arrivals Saskia and Yvette, Darcy’s downfall begins, Taye finds himself in a sticky situation as his escorting client turns up on Ramsay Street, and Holly and Andrew embark on an unexpected journey!

Two new arrivals

Max (Ben Jackson) arrived in Erinsborough late last year, when his father Shane (Peter O’Brien) brought him to his former suburb to escape some dangerous men who were out for revenge.

Max has now firmly settled into life in Erinsborough, living in the No. 32 sharehouse and dating Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall).

Now, he’s about to be joined by more of his family, as we meet his mum Yvette (Libby Tanner) and sister Saskia (Mia Foran).

The pair turn up at No. 32 on Tuesday 24th June, as “Max grapples with a family surprise.”

He’s overjoyed to be reunited with his family, as he’s “excited and supportive after a pleasant surprise.”

While it’s not yet known whether Yvette and Saskia are joining as guest or full-time characters, photos show that Saskia will be enrolling in Erinsborough High, as she’s seen at the school alongside Wendy (Candice Leask), Dex (Marley Williams) and JJ (Riley Bryant).

Despite the age gap, it seems Saskia takes a shine to newly-single Byron (Xavier Molyneux), as “Byron has a very forward admirer” on Thursday 26th June.

What are Holly and Andrew up to?

This week, Holly comes to Andrew’s (Lloyd Will) rescue after he’s captured by Phil (Indigo Lennon Parer), the teen who’s been catfishing Sandra (Natassia Halabi) for the past few weeks.

Holly springs into action, using her self-defence skills to bring ‘HotRod69’ down and rescue Andrew.

While Andrew may have proven his innocence, he’s angry when he learns that Wendy confronted Sandra, and is hurt by just how little faith his wife has in him.

“Wendy works to reconnect with Andrew” in the coming weeks, and “begins a secret search for answers” which she hopes will bring them closer together.

However, she’ll “discover a devastating secret” on Wednesday 11th June, and “struggles to lift her spirits” the following day.

Her efforts to reconnect with her husband fail, and on Monday 16th June, the pair “remain on fractured grounds,” as Nicolette (Hannah Monson) comforts her glum friend.

Things then begin to get interesting, as Thursday 19th June sees Andrew “confronted by a proposition from Holly.” The following episode, on Monday 23rd June, “Andrew and Holly embark on an unexpected journey,” as photos show them sharing martinis together.

On Tuesday 24th June, “Andrew and Holly keep a secret,” while the following day’s episode sees Holly continue to help Andrew “in his emotional journey of self-discovery.”

What is going on?

Darcy’s downfall!

Darcy (Mark Raffety) returned to Erinsborough on 20th March after a twenty-year absence. The former dastardly doc claimed to be a reformed character and was back to make amends with Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Karl (Alan Fletcher).

While he seemed to have good intentions, and was hoping to set up a Wellness Centre in Erinsborough, it soon became clear that his evil streak had never fully gone away.

When he discovered that Jane’s (Annie Jones) mum Amanda (Bryany Behets) was sitting on $2 million of shares that she didn’t know about, he took advantage of their friendship and transferred the whole amount to himself.

He then set about turning Amanda against her family by making her think that they were after her money. Amanda had already confessed to Darcy that she didn’t think she had much money left, but we’ll let that slide…

In this week’s episodes, Amanda pushes her family away and heads for a solo trip to the Dandenongs, where Darcy finds her. We don’t yet know whether she fell or was pushed, but Amanda soon finds herself tumbling down a steep drop.

Soon after, Andrew breaks the news to Jane that her mum has been found dead!

Darcy is relieved to hear that the police believe Amanda’s death was an accident – and he’s got an alibi anyway, as he set up a coffee meeting with ex-wife Tess (Krista Vendy) to ensure that nobody would ever know that he was at the Dandeongs with Amanda.

Karl is the only one who suspects that Darcy had something to do with Amanda’s death, but he’s got an uphill battle to prove it. When Darcy catches him snooping, he injects Karl with a syringe, leaving him fighting for his life!

On Thursday 12th June, “Paul warns Susan about his suspicions,” and it seems Susan may finally realise that her nephew isn’t as reformed as he seems.

In late June, it looks like Darcy will finally get his comeuppance!

On Tuesday 17th June, “the walls close in on the dastardly deeds that have been sweeping through Erinsborough.”

Then, “Susan plays a dangerous game of cat and mouse” on Wednesday 18th June, while “Jane chases the truth.”

It seems Susan may be about to play Darcy at his own game. The pair are seen together in the No. 28 living room, with pictures from the same episode showing Darcy looking woozy on the sofa.

Has Susan poisoned her nephew after realising the truth?

Darcy is then seen being taken away, as an emotional Jane knocks on the window – has she finally discovered that he was responsible for her mother’s death?

Darcy is then seen in hospital, with a handcuff attaching him to the bed!

The following Monday, “the terror plaguing Erinsborough finally faces the music,” as Darcy is behind bars!

As Jane and Karl confront him for answers, are we about to once again say goodbye to Dr Darcy Tyler?

Taye is in trouble

When Taye (Lakota Johnson) found himself penniless after moving out of his free accommodation at No. 30 and into the No. 32 sharehouse, he took inspiration from Byron and launched into a secret new career as an escort.

His first client was Byron’s former regular Lydia (Cassandra Magrath), who soon realised that Taye was inexperienced, but was more than happy to teach him.

Taye quickly embarked on a spending spree, paying off his debts to Fallon (Kate Connick), buying new trainers for nephew Dex, and this week purchasing an expensive designer jacket.

Max soon realises how Taye is suddenly flush for cash, and encourages Taye to return the expensive new jacket before his spending addiction gets out of hand.

However, Cara (Sara West) accidentally spills her coffee over the jacket – unaware that it’s not the ‘op shop bargain’ Taye is claiming – he’s stuck with it.

In the weeks ahead, Taye’s escorting ramps up, as he secures himself another client – but they’re a little too close to home. When his fellow Ramsay Street residents begin to get suspicious, Taye realises that it’s all getting a bit too risky, and he decides to put escorting behind him.

On Monday 16th June, the newly released teaser spoilers reveal that “Taye puts to rest his side hussle, or does he?”

Photos from the episode show that Taye is taken aback to find Lydia in the No. 30 sunroom, having dinner with Cara and Remi (Naomi Rukavina).

Things are looking awkward as the foursome chat – just what is going on?!

On Tuesday 17th June, “Taye makes a dangerous deal.” Is he going to have to pay for Lydia’s silence?

The following week, on Tuesday 24th June, “Cara gets suspicious of Taye.”

Then, on Wednesday 25th June, “Cara has a confrontation,” with photos from that episode showing things looking tense as Lydia, Cara, Remi and Taye talk at the complex.

However, things are soon looking up, and it’s all smiles between Taye, his sister and sister-in-law.

Yet the story doesn’t end there – expect fireworks as Taye and Lydia’s unconventional connection takes another turn in July.

Aaron is in love-triangle hell!

Ignoring his inappropriate relationship with David’s former admirer Logan (Matthew Backer), real estate agent Rhett (Liam Maguire) was Aaron’s (Matt Wilson) first attempt at dating after the death of his husband.

In the end, it was simply too soon for Aaron, and he had to end things with the hunky realtor. He soon had a change of heart, but by that point Rhett had moved on with someone else.

In recent weeks, when Krista (Majella Davis) and Leo (Tim Kano) gifted Aaron their honeymoon voucher for Queensland’s picturesque Magnetic Island, Aaron met newly single Colton Keys (Jakob Ambrose), and there was an instant attraction between them.

Aaron didn’t want to burden Colton with the baggage of his late husband and daughter, so pretended to be a baggage-free man named Charlie from Manly in Sydney.

After the pair slept together, Colton stumbled upon Aaron’s wallet, containing his wedding ring, and a picture of his husband and daughter. Aaron was forced to explain himself, and asked Colton if they could start over, but Colton said his goodbyes and left Aaron to it.

Previously-released spoilers for early June have already revealed that Colton will turn up in Erinsborough next month, kickstarting a love triangle story for Aaron.

Aaron will reconnect with Rhett, making a “startling self-discovery” on Monday 9th June.

The following day, his “love life heats up” as Colton turns up at Eirene Rising, interviewing for a job!

Photos show Aaron and newly-single Rhett reconnecting as they play mini golf together, while an amused Colton watches on.

What has brought Colton to Erinsborough?

On Monday 16th June, “Aaron realises he’s in a bonafide love triangle” as he juggles his two love interests. Colton turns up at Aaron and Rhett’s yoga date, and as both men vie for his attention, Aaron is trapped.

The following day, on Tuesday 17th June, “Aaron has his cake… and eats it too” as he and Colton get sweaty on Ramsay Street.

Can he really juggle two men?

On Thursday 19th June, “Aaron’s not sure where he stands.”

This isn’t going to end well, as on Thursday 26th June, the trio come together once again at a No. 32 garden party! “Aaron’s in love triangle hell!”

Elsewhere…

Also next month, “Byron investigates a concerning mystery” on Wednesday 18th June.

“Byron misreads Sadie’s signals” on Thursday 19th June, while “Terese grapples with a resident’s unrest.”

Plus, as Darcy’s reign of terror comes to an end, “Karl is rattled by his future” on Monday 23rd June, and he “struggles with his new reality” on Thursday 26th June.

Here are the full spoilers and photos for Monday 16th June until Thursday 26th June:

Monday 16th June (Episode 9260 / 357)

Wendy and Andrew remain on fractured grounds.

Aaron realises he’s in a bonafide love triangle.

Taye puts to rest his side hustle, or does he?

Tuesday 17th June (Episode 9261 / 358)

The walls close in on the dastardly deeds that have been sweeping through Erinsborough.

Taye makes a dangerous deal.

Aaron has his cake… and eats it too.

Wednesday 18th June (Episode 9262 / 359)

Susan plays a dangerous game of cat and mouse.

Jane chases the truth.

Byron investigates a concerning mystery.

Thursday 19th June (Episode 9263 / 360)

Terese grapples with a resident’s unrest.

Aaron’s not sure where he stands.

Byron misreads Sadie’s signals.

Andrew’s confronted by a proposition from Holly.

Monday 23th June (Episode 9264 / 361)

Andrew and Holly embark on an unexpected journey.

Karl is rattled by his future.

The terror plaguing Erinsborough finally faces the music.

Tuesday 24th June (Episode 9265 / 362)

Max grapples with a family surprise.

Cara gets suspicious of Taye.

Andrew and Holly keep a secret.

Wendy has a professional success.

Wednesday 25th June (Episode 9266 / 363)

Cara has a confrontation.

Holly continues helping Andrew in his emotional journey of self-discovery.

Max is excited and supportive after a pleasant surprise.

Thursday 26th June (Episode 9267 / 364)

Aaron’s in love triangle hell!

Byron has a very forward admirer.

Karl struggles with his new reality.

Before then, here’s everything coming up over the next few weeks:

Monday 2nd June (Episode 9252 / 349)

Terese pushes for the truth.

Paul and Chelsea face the consequences of their lies.

Taye’s job gets him in a sticky situation.

Tuesday 3rd June (Episode 9253 / 350)

Paul and Cara have a disagreement.

Jane says a difficult farewell.

Karl plans to uncover sinister machinations going on in Erinsborough.

Wednesday 4th June (Episode 9254 / 351)

Sadie makes an unpopular decision.

Karl continues his mission to uncover the truth.

Wendy works to reconnect with Andrew.

Thursday 5th June (Episode 9255 / 352)

Byron and Sadie’s relationship hits rocky shores.

Terese is forced into blindsiding Paul by making a strong decision.

Wendy begins a secret search for answers.

Monday 9th June (Episode 9256 / 353)

Paul and Terese reach a crossroads.

Aaron makes a startling self-discovery.

Taye’s worlds collide.

Tuesday 10th June (Episode 9257 / 354)

Paul makes a difficult decision.

Aaron’s love life heats up.

Taye struggles to maintain his secret double life.

Wednesday 11th June (Episode 9258 / 355)

Karl has a deadly confrontation.

Byron and Sadie’s struggles continue to rise.

Wendy uncovers a devastating secret.

Thursday 12th June (Episode 9259 / 356)

Karl is in the fight of his life.

Wendy struggles to lift her spirits.

Paul warns Susan about his suspicions.