Neighbours Spoilers – Terese leaves Erinsborough as Karl quits

Next week on Neighbours, Terese weighs up leaving Erinsborough to join Paul in Paris, while Karl is determined to quit Eirini Rising – can Susan change his mind?

This week, Karl (Alane Fletcher) struggles with the prospect of enduring more physio after Darcy (Mark Raffety) injected him with a drug that left him in a comatose state.

Earlier this year, Karl was stuck in Europe for months doing physio after sustaining a severe leg injury following a motorbike accident on one of Mike’s (Guy Pearce) tours.

Karl isn’t happy about returning to physio, and when Susan (Jackie Woodburne) struggles to handle her husband’s fragile mental state, her new colleague Colton (Jakob Ambrose) suggests that familiar surroundings and returning to old habits could help.

Feeling inspired, Susan takes Karl for a visit to his previous workplace, Eirini Rising, which seems to brighten his day.

However, it also leads to further contemplation about his future, following Darcy’s confession in today’s episode that he thinks Karl is too old to be practising medicine.

With this still on his mind, Karl comes to the conclusion that he’s going to leave his position at Eirini Rising for good. After decades of Doctor Karl, is this really the end of the road for Neighbours‘ longest-serving medic?

“Post-Darcy, he is really crippled with self-doubt,” Alan Fletcher tells us in a recent interview. “And I think the only way past that self-doubt is actually to say, ‘No, I have to do something fresh’. And his realisation of that is pretty strong.

Next week, Susan can’t get over Karl’s shock announcement and that he may not be working alongside her going forward.

She attempts to chat it over and urges him not to make any rash decisions in the wake of the recent traumatic events, but Karl is adamant it’s time for a fresh start.

With his mind made up, Karl’s focus turns to finding a reliable and trustworthy doctor for the residents to turn to, especially given recent events with dastardly Darcy. He soon has a brainwave – who better than his former colleague and next-door neighbour, Remi (Naomi Rukavina)?

Remi’s touched that he thought of her, but she’s not looking for a new role. However, Susan has an idea about how Remi could help buy her some time to work on shifting Karl’s perspective about his future. She hopes that if Remi shows some enthusiasm for the role, it’ll make Karl realise what he’s giving up…

After some persuasion, Remi is on board with Susan’s idea, as she also believes Karl is making the wrong call for the wrong reasons.

Remi tells Karl she’s now considering the position, but needs some time – however, Susan’s plan might just backfire, as Remi’s enthusiasm gets Karl’s hopes up that he can leave Eirini in safe hands.

Susan’s playing a risky game by deceiving Karl, and it looks like he is indeed set to leave Eirini Rising behind in the weeks to come.

“Karl is naturally a carer, so it’s not as though he’ll completely disappear from Eirini’s life. His beautiful wife works there,” Alan explains.

“But I think Karl’s going to move into a new phase, which is fun because it becomes involved with some of the movement towards the end of the show.”

Also next week, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is torn as she decides whether she too needs a break from Eirini Rising, and a break from Erinsborough!

Last week, after a pep talk from Colton, Vera (Sally-Anne Upton) talked the Eirini Rising residents out of a mass exodus, following the safeguarding issues with dangerous doctor Darcy.

At the same time, Terese encouraged Paul (Stefan Dennis) to find a temporary manager for Lassisters so he could go and surprise Leo (Tim Kano) and Krista (Majella Davis) in Rome, where they’re set to renew their vows.

Paul was worried about leaving Terese at such a stressful time, but she assured him that she had her new Assistant Manager, Colton, for support for the weeks ahead.

Next week, Paul asks Terese to accompany him on his trip to Europe, but she doesn’t feel like she can leave the residents and her new Assistant Manager at such a tense time.

With the residents still shaken up by the revelations about Darcy, Colton decides they need a light-hearted activity to enjoy, and he has just the ticket – nude yoga!

After Roxy (Zima Anderson) booked a ‘puppetry of the penis’-style magician for the residents in Susan’s absence, could this be another hit for Vera and co?

After experiencing their first nude yoga class, Vera is definitely a fan, and Gino (Shane McNamara) is feeling liberated by the new experience.

Despite some reservations about his wild idea, it leaves Terese confident in Colton’s experience and that he can think outside the box to respond to the needs of the residents.

Having seen her new manager in action, Terese knows her business and the residents are in safe hands, so she decides to book the flight and join Paul on his European adventure.

Will their time away cement their future after the Chelsea (Viva Bianca) saga almost pulled them apart?

Meanwhile, Colton has something else on his mind – his rapidly escalating love triangle with Aaron (Matt Wilson) and Rhett (Liam Maguire).

This week, Aaron brings Rhett as his date to Saskia’s (Mia Foran) welcome barbecue, but unbeknownst to him, Colton also got an invite.

Aaron and Colton hooked up on their holiday on Hamilton Island, before Colton came to Erinsborough for Aaron. However, Aaron convinced himself that Colton was no longer interested after he turned down his offer of an empty house hookup during his first stressful day at Eirini Rising.

When Colton makes it clear he’s still keen on Aaron, things get awkward as Rhett and Colton fight it out over a volleyball match.

Shortly after, an overwhelmed Aaron does another runner, despite previously offering Rhett an exclusive afterparty at his.

Aaron realises that after many years of marriage, he’s not cut out for all this and has to make a choice. Will it be confident Colton or reliable Rhett?

Nicolette urges Aaron to put his big boy pants on and return to the party, but after he refuses, she discovers that Rhett and Colton were seen in the bathroom together at the bash before leaving…

She breaks the news to Aaron with only one possible conclusion – his boys must have slept together!

Next week, Aaron tries to come up with any other possible reason why his two potential lovers could have been in the bathroom and left the party at the same time.

Deciding to get clarity, he reaches out to Rhett and Colton to ask, and he’s relieved when they offer an innocent explanation – but they’re fuming at Aaron for his judgment!

Aaron takes it out on Nicolette (Hannah Monson) for getting in his head with the information she had.

He tries to make amends with the pair, but they are not ready to forgive and forget – he’s dating them both, so why do they have to remain loyal to him? What’s more, both guys are feeling let down by his disappearing acts and indecision.

Following their ordeal, Colton and Rhett continue to hang out, and quickly bond over their shared experience of being Aaron’s failed love interests. Has Aaron’s indecision inadvertently driven his two men together after all?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 23rd June (Episode 9264 / 361)

Andrew and Holly embark on an unexpected journey.

Karl is rattled by his future.

The terror plaguing Erinsborough finally faces the music.

Tuesday 24th June (Episode 9265 / 362)

Max grapples with a family surprise.

Cara gets suspicious of Taye.

Andrew and Holly keep a secret.

Wendy has a professional success.

Wednesday 25th June (Episode 9266 / 363)

Cara has a confrontation.

Holly continues helping Andrew in his emotional journey of self-discovery.

Max is excited and supportive after a pleasant surprise.

Thursday 26th June (Episode 9267 / 364)

Aaron’s in love triangle hell!

Byron has a very forward admirer.

Karl struggles with his new reality.

Monday 30th June (Episode 9268 / 365)

Aaron goes into damage control.

Susan embarks on a risky game.

Terese wrestles with a tricky choice.

Tuesday 1st July (Episode 9269 / 366)

Jane faces another family tragedy.

Holly is let down by the people she loves.

Wendy is troubled by a new student.

Cara is on the case.

Wednesday 2nd July (Episode 9270 / 367)

Cara’s instincts net results.

Moves are made on Byron.

Someone seeks to eliminate Sadie.

Wendy is torn between work and family.

Thursday 3rd July (Episode 9271 / 368)

Aaron’s forced to make a choice.

Sadie faces consequences of a sabotage.

Byron’s perplexed by the lengths someone’s willing to go.

Susan struggles to humour Karl.