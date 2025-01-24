13 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 27th to 30th January

Next week on Neighbours, Aaron commemorates David, Paul accuses Nell of manipulation, Jane makes a shock discovery about her new man, and sparks fly for Holly and Max.

1) The mystery intruder is revealed

The final moments of this week saw Andrew (Lloyd Will) nearly catching the mystery intruder at No.30.

As we return to the house next week, just as he’s about to catch the hidden houseguest, he’s interrupted by Dex (Marley Williams) and JJ’s (Riley Bryant) return home from their holiday in New York.

The brothers have come back in time for the start of school term, while their parents remain in the States, where Cara (Sara West) is recovering from an infection connected to her recent abdominal surgery.

With Andrew planning to stay at No. 30 until Cara and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) get back, Dex is glad that he’ll be sticking around to look out for them.

Meanwhile, JJ is happy to be reunited with Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner), who has moved back in across the street.

However, the boys are forced to come up with alternative plans when they discover the squatter, who has been making themselves at home in their absence.

Dex and JJ are shocked to find that the intruder is their Uncle Taye (Lakota Johnson), Remi’s half-brother, who tells them about why he has taken refuge at No.30.

Taye explains that he left Apollo Bay for Ramsay Street, knowing the house was empty while the Varga-Murphys were on their festive break.

Dex and JJ come up with a plan to try and keep their uncle’s arrival under wraps and they manage to deter Andrew from sticking around and staying over.

Dex is thrilled to have his uncle around, while JJ remains cautious – he suspects there’s more to Taye’s story than he’s letting on.

He’s also wary that keeping Taye hidden from their friendly and concerned neighbours may not be worth the hassle.

2) Paul is convinced Nell is up to her old tricks

Elsewhere, Nell remains cold with Paul (Stefan Dennis), despite him trying to make an effort to get in her good books.

Paul finds out that JJ is back in town and assumes Nell will be with her boyfriend so heads to Terese’s (Rebekah Elmaloglou) house.

He’s looking for a romantic distraction after the realisation that the anniversary of David’s (Takaya Honda) death is around the corner.

However, Terese isn’t willing to break her promise to Nell that No.22 should be a sanctuary for her, having put in boundaries to make her comfortable at home.

A disappointed Paul gets the message and leaves, spotting one of Nell’s sketches of the Rebecchi family with Terese on his way out.

Nell later reveals that she came across Terese’s old trackies at the Foundation – the ones Toadie (Ryan Moloney) bought her early into their marriage – and has returned them home. This inspires the pair to have a movie night like the good old days.

When Terese updates Paul on their night and the return of the trackies, he assumes this must be part of Nell’s plan to manipulate Terese and end their relationship.

Wasting no time, he goes to call Nell out on her actions. Paul gives Nell a warning that things won’t end well for her if she continues to interfere in his and Terese’s relationship.

3) Vera lands her dream home

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, the No. 32 housemates are pleasantly surprised when they hear that Vera (Sally-Anne Upton) is now keen on a move to Eirini Rising.

Sadie supports Vera with a tour of the facilities and Vera is left feeling inspired – the residential home really does seem to meet her needs, despite her initial reservations!

Terese sorts the paperwork for Vera to sign to seal the deal. In classic Vera style, it’s not long before she ruffles a few feathers in her new neighbourhood – landing herself a reputation as a gossip and troublemaker.

But Vera doesn’t take offence to the claims, believing it’s time Eirini Rising had a shake-up anyway.

Watch out Moira (Robyn Arthur) and Hilary (Anne Scott-Pendlebury), Vera Punts is here to give you a run for your money!

4) Taye’s antics leave JJ fearful

As JJ and Dex are enjoying the first day of term at Erinsborough High, they’re interrupted with a photo from Taye, showing off the minigolf course he’s set up in their living room.

Dex is impressed but JJ worries about the risk of Andrew finding their uncle and decides they need to check on him at lunch. They come home to chaos with Taye nowhere to be seen, and JJ’s concern grows.

When they eventually find him at The Waterhole, JJ shares his worries with his uncle, but a dismissive Taye is unbothered by the risk.

When Nell arrives at The Waterhole to find the teens with a stranger, they explain that Taye is Remi’s half-brother, but things have been difficult between them since their dad left Remi’s mum to be with Taye’s.

As they head back to class, JJ gets a call from Remi and feels the guilt of lying to his mum.

Andrew offers to take the boys out for dinner and Dex tries to get out of it to hang out with Taye. JJ insists he has to come but when Dex returns early, Taye offers him a beer.

Desperate to impress his uncle, Dex decides to accept the offer – seemingly undeterred by his last alcoholic drink landing him in hospital, after drinking Gavin’s (Cameron MacDonald) contaminated wine at the Eirini Rising launch event.

5) Byron grills Clint

Back at the school, Aaron (Matt Wilson) brings some lunch for Jane, but she tells him she’s actually off out on a lunch date with her Renaissance Man, Clint (Jason Wilder). Although she’s now getting last-minute nerves and wants to cancel…

Aaron encourages her to take the leap, and she heads to Harold’s for date #2.

All seems to be going well until a worried Byron (Xavier Molyneux) spots them. Clint offers for Byron to join them and, despite Jane’s reservations, her new man and son seem to get along well.

Once Clint leaves, Byron tells Jane he approves, having previously worried that the younger man must be out for her money.

It wouldn’t be the first time Jane has dated a con artist after a fling with a man named Richard back in 2020, who was later unmasked as Paul’s old enemy Mannix Foster.

Jane is glad her son can see past their age gap as she would be keen to see Clint again.

While in The Waterhole, Jane has a moment of flirtatious chat with Taye. Byron witnesses this and can’t help but wonder where all her young admirers have appeared from – Jane’s on fire!

After an eventful lunch break, Jane’s back to reality, having to scrub the loos at Erinsborough High. It won’t be for much longer, however, as she rushes off to meet the school’s new cleaner.

But when the cleaner turns up, she’s in for a huge shock. It seems her Renaissance Man, Clint, has landed the school cleaning contract!

How will Jane react to this revelation?

6) Paul’s grief puts his relationship on the line

Elsewhere, Nell tells Terese about Paul’s accusations, leaving her furious.

Paul is adamant this is all part of Nell’s game plan to break them up, but Terese doesn’t agree, and is fuming that Paul didn’t bring it up with her first before approaching Nell.

Later, Paul offloads to Aaron who points out that he doesn’t think his upset is really about Nell and it’s merely a distraction from David’s death anniversary.

Paul seemingly agrees and realises he needs to do things differently to win back Terese’s trust. He goes to her to admit he was in the wrong and that his actions were fueled by grief.

Terese accepts his apology and relays where they are at to Nell.

Nell pretends to be understanding, but when she and JJ find Terese comforting Paul, she tells JJ that Paul is the last person Terese should be with!

Will Nell find a new way to break the pair up?

7) Jane makes a shocking discovery

Both Jane and Clint are shocked when they realise each other’s jobs at Erinsborough High. It’s been a fast turnaround from going on a lunch date to meeting as Principal and cleaner in the workplace.

Jane is left feeling uncomfortable by the unexpected dynamic and discusses her predicament at home. She tells Aaron and Nicolette that she absolutely cannot embark on a relationship with her younger suitor now that he’s her employee.

But Aaron and Nicolette dig deeper and reflect that maybe Jane’s issues are more about his low-status role, rather than the HR implications.

Jane fervently denies this and they conclude she shouldn’t let her work get in the way if she really is keen.

However, the next day, Jane makes the decision to end things with Clint and puts him on night shifts to avoid any awkward encounters in the school corridors.

But there seems to be no escaping Clint when she hears from Terese that he’s secured morning shifts at Eirene Rising, right next door!

Before long, Jane catches a glimpse of a shirtless Clint on the job and his toned body leaves her flustered, wishing there could have been more between them.

It appears Jane is going to have a challenge to get the hunky cleaner off her mind!

8) Guilt catches up with Nicolette

A guilty Nicolette (Hannah Monson) visits Holly (Lucinda Armstrong) with cupcakes, trying to make herself feel better for encouraging Yaz (Chrishell Stause) to jump on a plane to the States instead of handing herself in.

Holly is glad of the company, especially from someone she also feels was betrayed by Yaz.

But Nicolette is cautious about getting into discussions about her ex-lover, given the secret she’s hiding, and makes her excuses to leave. How long can she keep her betrayal a secret?

9) Sparks fly between Holly and Max

Holly struggles to deal with her isolation, topped with her failure to secure her old job at Lassiters after Krista (Majella Davis) revealed she had already filled the role which Holly gave up to work under Yaz.

Desperate for a distraction from the thought of Yaz, she heads to the sharehouse to stay overnight.

The next morning, she catches a glimpse of a half-naked Max rushing to get his jeans off the line. In a playful moment, Max loosens his towel, accidentally exposing himself to Holly!

Later, Holly offers to help Max with his belt due to the burns on his hands, leading to a sexually charged moment between the pair.

Holly realises that Max could do with a working pair of hands at work due to his injuries. She heads to the garage, determined to be put to use by her new friend.

10) Leo’s bargain with Nicolette risks being revealed

Elsewhere, Leo (Tim Kano) encourages Seb (Rarmian Newton) to consider his next steps and apply to uni in Sydney after his recent sacking.

But Leo’s anger ramps up when he finds out Seb is looking to land a job at Lassiters instead.

Seb has been living at Lassiters in the Eclipse Apartment with Krista, and with him now hoping to work under her as well, there is no escaping his meddling in their relationship.

Seb then tells Krista that he thinks Leo is out to get him and accuses him of asking Nicolette to fire him.

Krista sees no sense in his theory, trusting in her fiancee and his morals instead…

11) Plans are made for David’s anniversary

As the anniversary of David’s death approaches, Leo considers his grief in the last year, and teams up with Aaron and Nicolette to brainstorm creative ways to mark the day.

Seb soon intervenes with his own idea, suggesting to Aaron that they could volunteer at the Erinsborough Food Bank as a fitting tribute to someone who was so giving.

Will Leo be put out again by Seb’s involvement in marking David’s memory?

Later, Krista overhears some challenging truths from Leo and Nicolette. Leo is desperate to offer an explanation, but the couple have to leave their discussions until later as it’s time for the event to mark David’s life.

12) Seb makes a move on Krista

David’s family and friends participate in the memorial day as they serve meals at the food bank, but Krista is unhappy about sharing space with her fiancé now she knows the truth.

Sebastian and Leo later have a run-in, where Leo makes it clear that he knows Seb’s game plan. But Seb has no doubts he’s about to win the game, with his long-term crush Krista as his prize.

After sleeping on it, Krista is determined to make amends with Leo. But Sebastian tries to block her from doing so and tells her Leo is toxic and she could do better!

Caught up in his impassioned speech, Sebastian shocks Krista by jumping in with a passionate kiss. Will it be reciprocated?

When Paul fails to show up for the memorial activity at the Erinsborough Food Bank, Terese goes in search of him.

She finds him home alone, ruminating on his involvement in his son’s death. Terese tells Paul that he will regret it if he doesn’t participate in the memorial activity with his family.

Despite the gathering getting off to a challenging start, it ends with David’s nearest and dearest celebrating him in a touching way.

13) Max is forced to share his past

Elsewhere, Holly continues to help out at the garage and is pleasantly surprised that she is really enjoying getting her hands dirty as the Mechanic Assistant.

Max is left impressed at her determination and commitment and starts to view Holly in a whole new light.

But when a couple of dodgy looking guys rock up to the garage with a Queensland number plate, Max has a wobble and abruptly shuts the garage for the rest of the day.

When Holly wants an explanation, he finally tells her how he is trying to avoid a dangerous situation back in Brisbane.

Holly is horrified by what Max has to share but agrees to keep his secret – especially after everything he has done for her lately. The pair are left feeling closer than ever.

Now they’ve gone from enemies to friends, could a romance be next on the cards for Max and Holly?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 27th January (Episode 9180 / 277)

An uninvited house guest reveals their identity.

Nell is rattled by an accusation.

A neighbour says goodbye to Ramsay Street.

Tuesday 28th January (Episode 9181 / 278)

Dex and JJ hide a troublesome secret.

Jane comes face to face with a shocking discovery.

Paul’s grief rears its head.

Wednesday 29th January (Episode 9182 / 279)

Jane makes a difficult decision.

Holly finds herself a new project.

Leo’s underhanded deal comes under pressure.

Thursday 30th January (Episode 9183 / 280)

Aaron’s plans to commemorate David come under threat.

Sebastian drives a wedge between Krista and Leo.

Holly uncovers a friend’s hidden truth.