12 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 20th to 24th January

Next week on Coronation Street, Lauren learns her fate in court, Daisy drops a bombshell on Bethany, and the Platts are under threat.



1) Lauren falls into a trap

This week saw Lauren’s (Cait Fitton) trial for the killing of abuser Joel Deering (Calum Lill) commence, and the teen has already faced tough scrutiny from the prosecution over the amount of blows she delivered to Joel as she sought to save Max (Paddy Bever) from harm.

Whilst being held on remand in the mother and baby unit, Lauren has also had to deal with 5-month old son Frankie being diagnosed with aplastic anaemia, whilst Joel’s parents Gus (Chris Garner) and Anthea (Carol Royle) have launched a battle to get custody of their grandson.

At the end of the week, Lauren butted heads with fellow inmate Brie (Jessica Ellis), who was taunting her with the fact that she was being released the following day.

As she spoke of Lauren being inevitably locked up for years, Brie goaded that it would probably be best for Frankie in the long run.

“At least that way you’ll have someone decent to bring him up,” she said. “Instead of a murdering skank like you,”

Lauren rose to the bait and lashed out at Brie, threatening to kill her if she ever spoke of Frankie again. A prison guard intervened before things went any further, but it was clear that Brie was pleased with Lauren’s reaction.

Next week, back in the courtroom, Roy (David Neilson) takes to the stand and describes Lauren as a kind and caring person.

But suddenly, newly released Brie shouts out from the public gallery, her arm in a sling, falsely accusing Lauren of attacking her in prison!

A shocked Lauren quickly reassures her barrister, Moya (Tor Clark) that she didn’t do anything, but has the damage already been done in the jury’s eyes?

Moya later informs a devastated Lauren that Frankie has taken ill and been moved to Weatherfield General. Distraught over being stuck in court while her son is sick, Lauren snaps during Max’s cross-examination, telling the prosecution that she’s relieved that Joel is dead.

As a stressful day of the trial comes to a close, Lauren is finally able to be reunited with her son at the hospital, where she informs Max that Frankie has picked up an infection.

Fearing she’s bound for prison, Lauren regrets losing her composure in court and confides in Max that she no longer cares about the trial—only Frankie’s recovery matters now!

2) Lauren’s fate is revealed

As Lauren remains by Frankie’s side in the hospital, the barristers present their closing statements to the jury in the courtroom. When Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) calls to inform Lauren that the jury is deadlocked, Lauren becomes anxious, fearing it’s a bad sign.

When word eventually comes that the jury have finally reached a decision, there’s nothing more Lauren can do as she reluctantly leaves Frankie and heads back to court for the verdict. With Lauren’s fate in their hands, will the jury find her guilty?

3) Bethany’s heading to London

This week saw journalist Bethany (Lucy Fallon) learn that she had been offered her dream job on a magazine based in London. But whilst fiancé Daniel (Rob Mallard) was thrilled for her, Bethany was disappointed when he assumed that she’d turn it down in order to stay in Weatherfield.

Although she opted against speaking up about her true feelings over the opportunity, next week Bethany decides to take the plunge and call the magazine back, asking if the job is still available.

Daniel is later stunned when Bethany tells him that she has actually accepted the job, and she would like him to think about trying a move to the capital.

What will Daniel decide… or will fate intervene and make up his mind for him…?

4) Daisy drops a bombshell

Daniel potentially has some unfinished business in Weatherfield after leaning that ex-fiancée Daisy could be carrying his child. The two had a one-night-stand when Daniel and Bethany briefly split last month, with Daisy unsure whether the child is Daniel’s, or that of her on/off lover Kit (Jacob Roberts).

Not yet knowing that Daniel is part of the equation, Kit has already made it clear that whilst he will support Daisy financially, he doesn’t want anything to do with the child.

“Daisy is absolutely hoping that Daniel is the father,” Charlotte Jordan tells us. “I think she realises that this could be her last chance at getting that happily ever after with him which is what she’s always wanted. Logically I suppose, there is probably a bigger chance that it’s Kit’s baby but she’s putting that to the back of her mind.”

“Daisy is definitely using Kit,” Charlotte continues. “She enjoys the attention and likes to use him to make Daniel jealous. I think Kit is just an option for Daisy to pass along the time until she can hopefully get Daniel back. Kit is good for Daisy’s ego, but I’m not actually sure what they have in common and how they would work in the long term.”

Next week, Daniel tells Daisy that he needs her to take a DNA test to confirm whether she’s carrying his child. Daisy agrees and schedules the test, insisting that Daniel accompany her for support.

When they return to the Rovers, Daisy is furious to find Jenny has packed up a large portion of her belongings, preparing to sell them in a desperate bid to raise money for Carla (Alison King), who has called in the cash they ‘borrowed’ from her to buy the Rovers. To make matters worse, Daisy discovers that none other than Bethany has bought one of her designer handbags.

Later in the week, Bethany is back in the Rovers with Daniel and Sarah (Tina O’Brien) celebrating the new job. But when she approaches the bar to talk to Daisy, Bethany can’t help but let slip that she found a pregnancy leaflet in Daisy’s old handbag. Daisy is mortified, but as Bethany assumes Kit is the father, she wishes Daisy all the best.

When Kit later arrives and joins in a lunchtime pub quiz alongside Bethany and Daniel, Daisy is becoming increasingly stressed out by their presence.

When Bethany then proudly announces to the pub that she and Daniel have set a wedding date, Daisy is consumed with rage…

“Oh Daisy finds it ridiculous,” Charlotte reveals. “I think the thing that cut her deep was that Daniel proposed to Bethany on exactly the same day as he had previously proposed to Daisy a couple of years ago—that would be a massive ick for me, I can’t believe Daisy still even wants him! But yeah, Daisy is extremely hurt and heartbroken to hear that they have booked their wedding and I think she’ll try to find a way to retaliate.”

As Daisy takes the microphone, what will she do?

5) Daisy is rushed to hospital

A short time later, Jenny is concerned when she finds Daisy in pain and insists on taking her back to Weatherfield General to ensure the baby is okay.

When Kit unexpectedly turns up at the hospital, Daisy invites him to stay for the ultrasound.

“I think Daisy likes to retaliate by trying to make people jealous,” Charlotte explains. “She’s feeling a bit fragile, unsupported, lost and confused with all the Bethany and Daniel nonsense and is looking for some form of support – so if Kit is her only option for that, then she’ll definitely take it.”

6) Sarah lashes out

Later in the week, it seems as though Bethany and Daniel’s relationship is in tatters, as Bethany tells her mum that she’s still intending to move to London.

As Daniel assists Sarah and Bethany in moving her belongings out of the builder’s yard flat, Sarah is distracted when Daisy walks by, and calls her out for destroying things between Bethany and Daniel.

A short while later, Daisy finally receives the result of the DNA test, but after reading it she opts to delete it. Jenny is stunned when Daisy then announces that the identity of the father doesn’t actually matter, and that she will be keeping it a closely guarded secret!

7) Abi rejects Toyah’s offer of help

Elsewhere, Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) is still struggling with the trauma of Mason’s (Luca Toolan) death, with the incident causing her to have visions of her own late son Seb, who also died in violent circumstances.

Abi briefly opened up to Roy about seeing Seb, but quickly shut down the conversation and left when Roy suggested she talk with husband Kevin (Michael Le Vell) about what she’s going through.

Next week, Toyah (Georgia Taylor) becomes worried when she overhears Roy discussing his concerns about Abi’s hallucinations with Kevin. Toyah has already witnessed Abi’s irrational behaviour firsthand, when Abi had inadvertently let young son Alfie wander off whilst at the precinct.

Toyah had found Alfie and returned him, only for Abi to accuse her of trying to abduct him, harking back to their custody battle.

When Kevin later asks Abi about what Roy told him, she insists that Roy has misunderstood the situation. She’s further frustrated when Toyah then comes along and suggests that she should see a grief counsellor. Abi again lashes out and accuses Toyah of trying to steal Alfie away from her.

Will Abi be able to get the support she desperately needs?

8) Leanne embarrasses herself in front of Sam

Two people enjoying the show as Abi continues to lay in to Toyah are Leanne (Jane Danson) and Tracy (Kate Ford) who, despite being long-time foes, have struck up something of a friendship in recent weeks. Tracy has discovered newfound respect for Leanne, after seeing the lengths she’s gone to to enact revenge on sister Toyah and ex-fiancé Nick (Ben Price) for their affair.

After realising they neither of them have any mates, Leanne and Tracy spend the afternoon in the bistro together, no doubt taking great pleasure in winding up Toyah in the process whilst she’s on the receiving end of Abi’s wrath.

Leanne returns to the bistro later in the week for another drinking session, and after seeing Debbie (Sue Devaney) leaving following a row with Ronnie (Vinta Morgan), decides to join Ronnie and order another bottle of wine.

Rather tipsy at this point, Leanne proceeds to cosy up to Ronnie and make flirty suggestions, much to his discomfort. But little does she realise that Nick has walked in with teen son Sam (Jude Riordan), who has witnessed her behaviour.

Having been desperate to make things up to Sam, Leanne is mortified to realise that he’s seen her throwing herself at another man.

9) Leanne heads back to court

After an interesting night, and with no doubt a sore head, Leanne panics the next morning as she realises she’s running late for her sentencing at court. The morning doesn’t get any better when a vengeful Debbie deliberately runs through a puddle in her car, soaking Leanne who’s standing next to it.

Toyah and Nick are surprised to find Leanne walking down Victoria Street soaked to the skin, looking a state, and Toyah takes pity on her sister by insisting on giving her a lift to court.

There’s some relief for Leanne when she is handed down a community order, but as she leaves the courtroom she makes it clear to Toyah that she wants nothing more to do with her.

Later catching up with Tracy again, Leanne is reminded that not only has Toyah taken her fiancé away from her, she has also gained her home and all of her possessions. With Tracy egging her on, what will Leanne decide to do next…?

10) David sees a face from the past

Over at No.8, David (Jack P Shepherd) continues to live in fear knowing that Harvey’s (Will Mellor) cronies are on the warpath to retrieve the money stolen from him.

It’s recently been revealed that Mason’s brothers Logan (Harry Lowbridge) and Matty (Séamus McGoff) are two of the men working for Harvey, and now that they have killed their own brother, David is taking their threats more seriously.

Although Matty is now in custody, Logan remains at large, leaving David and wife Shona (Julie Goulding) on edge.

Next week, Shona drags David down to the police station in order to find out if there’s been any leads on Logan. Whilst there, David is surprised to bump into old cellmate Andy Garland (Andrew Goth), who insists that they exchange phone numbers, much to David’s reluctance.

11) The Platts are under threat

When stepdaughter Lily (Brooke Malonie) later returns home with a note someone gave her in the precinct, Shona is shaken to realise that it’s from Harvey, demanding an extra £10,000 in interest. David’s terrified with the realisation that Harvey’s men know who his teenage daughter is, and he and Shona know that they must do everything they can to keep an eye on the kids at all times.

The threat appears to increase later in the week, when Michael (Ryan Russell) rushes over to No.8 with David the dog wrapped up in a blanket, explaining that he’s just found him lying at the side of the road looking as though he’d been hit by a car.

As they rush to take their beloved pooch to the vets, David and Shona can’t help but wonder if this is Harvey’s next warning.

Later that evening, David returns home with a hammer and baseball bat, determined that they need to protect themselves until they’re able to get Harvey his cash.

Shona is deeply worried, are they now in far too deep?

12) Cassie is questioned by Ken

Also next week, suspicions are mounting over Cassie (Claire Sweeney) at No.1.

Cassie was caught out last week when young Bertie spotted her slipping antihistamines into Ken’s (William Roache) tea, having been dosing him up to ensure his ongoing tiredness means she continues to be employed as his carer.

When Bernie let spill to Daisy, with the news later passed on to Ken’s son Daniel and grandson Adam (Sam Robertson), Cassie had claimed that she had simply been slipping Ken a sweetener instead of his preferred sugar. Daniel remained dubious however, particularly given Cassie went on to blackmail him over her knowledge of Daisy’s pregnancy.

Next week, Adam and Alya (Sair Khan) are surprised to find Cassie on her own at No.1. Cassie claims she is there doing some cleaning, but once the coast is clear we can see that Cassie has secretly pocketed Ken’s credit card, which she later replaces.

When Daniel later warns Ken that he doesn’t trust Cassie, explaining what Bertie had said he’d seen, Ken decides to clear things up and asks Cassie outright about the allegation.

Will Cassie be forced to come clean?