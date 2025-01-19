5 Hollyoaks Spoilers for This Week – 20th to 22nd January

Next week on Hollyoaks, Prince worries about Dilly, Mercedes collapses, and Grace makes a shocking return to a previous life.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Hollyoaks from Monday 20th to Wednesday 22nd January.

1) Jez’s murderous side arrives with a vengeance!

There’s a new killer in the Hollyoaks village, and his name is Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield).

Father of Sienna (Anna Passey) and Dodger (Danny Mac), it’s been clear for some months now that something that didn’t sit right about Jez.

With his mother Martha (Sherrie Hewson) battling dementia, Jez came across as the loveable green thumb who wanted love, peace and harmony.

This week, things took a shocking turn when Dilly (Emma Johnsey-Smith) learnt the truth about Ethan’s (Matthew James-Bailey) murder – that during an argument, Sienna had pushed him off the roof of their reception venue. When she told Jez that she knew what his daughter had done, a switch flipped.

Holding an apron, Jez spoke of his past and alluded to the fact that he had killed before. As he moved towards Dilly, apron spring pulled taut, he strangled her to death.

He later enlisted Sienna to help bury her cousin and burn her clothes.

During this, Martha arrived, handing over Dilly’s purse, which had dropped out of the basket that Jez had put her body in.

Jez later revealed that he had murdered before, showing Sienna an image of another victim and explaining that he killed them because they crashed into Martha’s car and blamed her for it. However, when Sienna was gone, Jez looked through a book he kept with his murder victims in it.

Next week, Sienna believes it’s the right time to track down Dodger, but a reluctant Jez puts things into perspective – she has been frantic about Dilly, maybe now isn’t the right time to track down another family member.

Elsewhere, Jez is concerned that Martha’s condition is worsening, but when he brings up the topic, she tries to brush him off…

2) Zoe’s left heartbroken

The last few weeks haven’t been great for Zoe (Garcia Brown). Ever since the Blakes moved in with the McQueens, albeit temporarily, there’s been issues. Especially considering Prince (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) found himself back in bed with his ex Dilly.

Next week, having realised there was no future with Prince, Zoe finds herself with the post-break up blues. She’s comforted when Maxine (Nikki Sanderson) realises just how low she is, and decides that she needs a pick me up.

Making a phone call, Maxine organises for John Paul (James Sutton) to meet the pair for drinks.

Despite being with her friends, Dilly’s disappearance is front of mind when Zoe realises just how much it has hit Prince. He confesses that he and Dilly always loved one another, leaving Zoe devastated to hear the truth…

3) Prince and Sienna?

The hunt for Dilly heats up, with concern for her welfare mounting as Liberty (Jessamy Stoddart) finds herself unable to contact her.

Teaming up with Prince, who Dilly had been having an affair with, the pair vow to track her down.

Soon enough, Prince finds himself tracking Sienna and Jez down, warning that there is something seriously wrong.

He doubles down on his worry, adding that until he finds out the truth, he’s not going to stop trying to track down Dilly.

Concern grows within Sienna, who is worried that Prince searching for Dilly could end badly. It seemingly could see Sienna and Prince lock lips…

4) Will Mercedes survive?

As if Prince couldn’t be dealing with enough with the disappearance of his lover, and the breakdown of his engagement, he’s dealt another blow this week.

Returning home, pained at the lack of knowledge around Dilly’s whereabouts, Prince is concerned when the McQueen house is eerily quiet.

He’s then thrown a curve ball when he finds that Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) has collapsed and is unconscious.

Mercedes is rushed to hospital and while there, they learn that she has contracted an infection. Not only that, the next 24 hours will be critical.

Wanting Mercedes not to worry, Myra (Nicole Barber-Lane) covers, but it doesn’t take much for the switched on businesswoman to see through her mother’s lies.

Desperate to continue the way she always has – on her own terms – Mercedes asks that her family take her home.

With another McQueen in hospital, John Paul rushes to Mercedes’ side, but his arrival throws Cleo (Nadine Mulkerrin), who is in a panic, thinking he’s come to discharge her.

It’s her dear friend Peri (Ruby O’Donnell) who is forced to break the news about Mercedes’ condition to the McQueen cousin.

Respectful of his sisters’ wishes, John Paul organises for her to be taken home, and even though Myra disagrees, also finds a way to get Cleo to join the bedside vigil of Mercedes back home.

As the clock ticks, the question hangs in the air of whether Mercedes McQueen will make it through.

5) Back to Black

It’s been a long winded transformation for Grace Black (Tamara Wall), who turned her life around, desperate to get out of the shadow of her gangster father Fraser (Jesse Birdsall) and evil sister Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix), but next week, there seems to be a resurgence.

The last few months have been hell, and to top it all off, she’s recovering from a gunshot wound, the result of a hit that she ordered on herself to coerce her husband Freddie (Charlie Clapham) to return to her, following him embarking on an affair with Mercedes.

Next week, Grace finds herself loathful of her brother Rex (Jonny Labey), the one who shot her, when she learns he paid Jacob (Ethaniel Davy) to dispose of the gun he used, but he still has it.

Needing Grace’s help, he begs his sister to help him out, but she refuses. Vengeful, Rex throws the fact that he only turned to criminality because of the way Grace treated him following Lexi’s (Marnie Fletcher) accident.

As everything builds, Grace shocks Rex, Freddie and Robbie (Charlie Wernham) when she arrives dressed as her former criminal self.

When she gets a moment alone with Rex, she explains that plans have changed – she’s returning to her former gangster self, and the operation that Rex has been working on, she’s taking over…

Grace Black is back!

Here are the Hollyoaks spoilers for next week:

Monday 20th January (Episode 6515)

As concern for Dilly’s whereabouts grows, Sienna goes to the police station with some information.

Freddie is determined to protect his wife.

Grace will do whatever it takes to cover her tracks.

Tuesday 21st January (Episode 6516)

Grace Black is back, and she knows who and what she wants.

Sienna worries about what Jez will do to keep the truth hidden, and she’s forced to remind one resident what they should be focusing on.

Wednesday 22nd January (Episode 6517)

The McQueens rally around Mercedes.

Vicky wants to keep a special moment with Robbie a secret for a little longer.