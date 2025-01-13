Next week on Neighbours, as the Erinsborough Lights Up event gets underway, a shocking disaster leaves a resident fighting for their life.

Next week, after weeks of hard work by Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and Aaron (Matt Wilson), we finally get to see the Erinsborough Lights Up event take place, nearly two months after the mysterious Yasmine Shields (Chrishell Stause) first appeared on our screens in November last year.

However, as is often the way in Erinsborough, the event ends in disaster, as Yaz’s sinister plot to get revenge on Holly reaches its climax.

Yaz’s first scenes saw her setting up meetings with Erinsborough’s mayor, pitching her proposal to host her signature Lights Up event at Lassiters, and later getting Eirini Rising’s residents on board to host their own ‘Loves Lost’ display.

We soon found out that Yaz had founded her events company with her brother when she confided in Aaron (Matt Wilson) at the Waterhole.

On her return to her hotel room, Yaz got up a picture on her phone of Heath (Ethan Panizza), the evil character who ended up dead during the events of Outback Week, and it became clear they were siblings.

Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) had started an affair with Heath on his visit from the States as Tess Carmichael’s (Anica Calida) accomplice and lover.

The pair were visiting from America in a plot to try and launder money from Lassiters to get revenge on Krista’s (Majella Davis) sister, Reese (Mischa Barton), who had sacked Tess after her years of loyalty to the Sinclair family under their late father.

The plot ended in disaster when Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) came across evidence of their scheme when searching for a missing Holly in Heath’s apartment.

Holly believed she was off on a romantic getaway with Heath for his business trip to the outback, but their love affair soon took a dark turn.

Toadie and Mel were kidnapped by Tess’s heavyman Justin (Richard Sutherland), and the pair ended up being put in a crate on a train to the outback where Holly was with Heath.

By this point, Holly had seen through Heath and their passionate love affair had come to an end when he turned on her, almost leaving her to die sinking deeper into a huge barrel of cow feed.

Back in Erinsborough, Haz (Shiv Palekar) managed to track Holly’s phone (which Heath had thrown into a river) and Haz and Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) got the next passenger plane to the location to find Holly.

Soon after they arrived, Heath was running rampage with a gun, shooting Mackenzie in the process. This resulted in Holly pushing him into a crocodile-infested river in self-defense!

Holly avoided jail time for her actions after her trial but Yaz (who had been estranged from her brother for some time) was desperate to try and get justice for her brother’s demise.

This was heightened after she heard an unfairly edited Crimesborough podcast recording with Holly. The podcast’s new editor, Blaze (Stefanie Jones), had painted Holly as a cold-hearted killer and Yaz approached her to find out more.

Yaz offered Holly a job as her assistant as a way to get close to her, and when Holly realised that her Lassiters colleagues no longer wanted to work with her thanks to her new dangerous reputation, she decided to take Yaz up on her offer.

This week, Yaz records a semi-confession from Holly on her phone saying that she wanted Heath dead. This was provoked after Holly was tormented by voices of Heath in her home when Yaz played out an audio recording into the living room of No. 28.

However, the police reject Yaz’s recording as new evidence this week and warn her to leave Holly alone. But a desperate Yaz explores a new idea and heads to the outback to see if she can find more concrete evidence to give them.

She returns to Erinsborough having been unsuccessful with finding anything of worth. With nothing left to lose, she decides to task Holly with using a dangerous transmitter – termed a ‘death trap’ by her colleague, Kendall – as part of the light show to get her final revenge.

As the big event gets underway next Monday 20th January, Holly is pleased that her hard work has come to fruition, despite the frequent setbacks with her mental health.

Yaz gets ready to leave town, knowing what is to come for her nemesis. But before she does so, Blaze urges her to take a listen to the latest Crimesborough podcast as it sheds more light about the events in the outback.

Meanwhile, Nicolette (Hannah Monson) is on a mission to find Yaz after their latest conversation, where Yaz tried to apologise for snubbing her offer of brunch.

Nicolette heads to Yaz’s hotel room when she can’t find her around the complex. Once there, she discovers that it’s been trashed and Yaz’s things are gone.

She comes across a business card for a criminal lawyer and finds out from Krista that it’s the name of the lawyer who visited Tess and is representing Heath’s family.

Nicolette suddenly starts to connect the dots from her conversations with Yaz resulting in a huge realisation…

Elsewhere, Yaz eventually listens to the latest Crimesborough episode and hears testimonies from the other outback survivors Mackenzie, Haz, Toadie and Mel.

Their unanimous narratives about Heath’s actions are confronting and make her realise that she been misguided in her pursuit of Holly.

With time running out before Holly is in extreme danger, she rushes back to try and save her. But Nicolette gets in her way, demanding answers, and Yaz is left with no time to stop the showstopper switch on.

But it’s not Holly standing at the switch-on point, but Max (Ben Jackson), who has filled in after Holly had to deal with an issue at Eirini Rising.

As the residents of Erinsborough watch on, Max performs the final switch-on with the dangerous transformer equipment. As he presses the button, he’s electrocuted, leaving him unconscious with severe burns to his hands!

Feeling hopeless, Yaz flees. Nicolette is determined to get answers and follows her to the airport. Realising she can’t hide the truth anymore, Yaz comes clean about her actions and how her grief led her to make a foolish mistake of endangering a life in return for her brother’s.

Back in Erinsborough, Holly and other residents realise who Yaz is after her personal photos are shown in the Lost Loves photo display. Holly is irate, trying to make sense of Yaz’s connection to Heath, and realises that the haunting gifts and sounds only began after Yaz appeared on the scene.

Back at the airport, Yaz tells Nicolette that she will do the right thing and go to the police. But Nicolette finds out that Max’s injuries are not fatal, leading her to make her own snap decision for the woman she cares about.

She tells Yaz to go and get on the plane, now.

Will Yaz take the getaway opportunity or hold her hands up and return to Erinsborough to face the consequences?

