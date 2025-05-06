Neighbours returnee brings a big Darcy revelation

Next week on Neighbours, as Darcy begins stealing from Amanda, Karl calls on an old friend in an effort to dig up dirt.

Jane’s mum Amanda (Briony Behets) has been showing signs of memory issues since arriving in Erinsborough last month.

There have been numerous misunderstandings with Susan (Jackie Woodburne) at Eirene Rising, and last week she mistook Byron (Xavier Molyneux) for her brother Joe, before calling Darcy (Mark Raffety) by the name of her husband Peter.

Now, Darcy is set to take advantage of her forgetful nature, while Karl (Alan Fletcher) will attempt to dig up dirt on his nephew as his suspicions grow.

Despite Darcy vowing he’s a changed man, he bagged his job-share role at Eirini Rising by coercing Karl, while offering to spy on Chelsea (Viva Bianca) for Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou).

It’s becoming increasingly clear that Darcy hasn’t completely moved on from his scheming past… When he last lived in Erinsborough in the early 2000s, he tried to steal Karl’s GP practice and blackmailed Izzy (Natalie Bassingthwaighte) to keep secret that Karl wasn’t the father of her baby.

When Amanda moved into Eirini Rising last month, she took a shine to Darcy and gifted him a copy of The Graduate, a book about an older woman who seduces a younger man. Subtle.

Amanda went on to introduce Darcy to her family as her boyfriend, which Darcy assured them just meant he was a boy and a friend – but Amanada’s clearly flirtatious behaviour has continued.

In yesterday’s episode, Karl and Susan raised concerns about Darcy’s developing connection with Amanda, fearing that Darcy is overstepping their patient/doctor relationship.

Darcy immediately went on the defensive and suggested they need to put the past behind them, like both Tess and Dee did after he offered them apologies for his past behaviour.

Karl was sure that Dee wouldn’t have forgiven Darcy for cheating on him with Tess (Krista Vendy) and for his cruel scheme to win her back by breaking up her relationship with Toadie (Ryan Moloney).

Karl double-checked with Toadie, who confirmed that Dee hasn’t spoken to Darcy in years.

Meanwhile, after continuing to bond with Sadie (Emerald Chan) during a pamper session at the day spa, Amanda asked Darcy to help her find her BSB number in her financial records, as she made it clear to Darcy that she didn’t have a huge amount of money left.

Darcy was more than happy to help, but was taken aback to find a document showing that Amanda had 500 shares in a company named SageKeys, which she’d purchased long ago for $1,430.

Looking up the company, Darcy was shocked to realise that the shares are now worth over $2 million. Amanda is cashed up and hasn’t even realised!

Next week, Darcy checks Amanda’s shares again, and sees that they have risen in value even more.

Digging around in Amanda’s apartment for her shareholding information, he finally finds them… in the freezer.

Later on, he gets a message to confirm that he’s successfully transferred over all of Amanda’s shares to himself.

Dastardly Darcy is well and truly back!

With Darcy now a very rich man, will his windfall solve his struggles in attracting investors for his new business venture?

Elsewhere, Jane (Annie Jones) notices Amanda’s memory issues when she is over for dinner.

Byron tells his mum he’s also noticed issues with Amanda’s memory, pointing out that she couldn’t remember the mug he made her

Sadie then reveals Amanda has the mug in her apartment, but clearly has no idea it’s the same one her grandson made her!

Growing increasingly concerned about her mum’s memory loss, Jane calls on Susan and Terese for guidance, and they suggest that Amanda undergo a memory test.

Byron offers to help find a way to talk to his grandmother and get her on board. He suggests supporting her with the banking admin she has been struggling with, giving him a chance to speak with her privately.

Amanda accepts his offer and updates Darcy, who starts to panic that Byron will pick up on his fraudulent transaction.

Darcy decides to find a way to throw Byron off the scent. He suggests to Amanda that Byron might only be keen to help her as he’s after her money!

By the time Byron arrives at Amanda’s apartment, Darcy’s seed has been firmly planted. Now paranoid that her grandson is there to steal from her, Amanda insists he has to leave.

Darcy then goes to see Jane and Byron to show them Byron’s mug, now in pieces.

Darcy claims Amanda smashed it and that he’s worried about her mental well-being.

Naturally, this leaves Jane and Byron concerned and even more determined to look out for Amanda’s welfare. Will they be able to support Amanda before Darcy brainwashes her further?

Elsewhere, after discovering that Darcy hasn’t been in touch with Dee after all, Karl has arranged a secret meeting with Tess Bell, who used to date Darcy when living on Ramsay Street.

Despite originally jilting Darcy at the altar in Erinsborough, Tess informs Karl that the pair eventually got back in touch, and went on to marry.

However, after two awful years together, Tess and Darcy divorced. Tess spills all the goings on from their relationship and explains that Darcy would always show himself as the same deceptive Darcy every time he begged for forgiveness and persuaded her to give him another chance.

In fact, he still owes her money…

Karl relays Tess’s tale to Susan, but soon realises Darcy has listened in and heard every word about his investigations.

With Darcy still hiding Karl’s addiction secret, will Karl going behind his back push Darcy to reveal all?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 12th May (Episode 9240 / 337)

Mother’s Day hits Erinsborough.

Nicolette sets out to honeytrap a neighbour.

Cara gets an unpleasant surprise.

Darcy reverts to his dastardly ways.

Tuesday 13th May (Episode 9241 / 338)

Jane and Byron attempt an intervention.

Darcy steps up his scheming.

Karl uncovers shocking news from an old friend.

Taye works to keep his side hustle a secret.

Wednesday 14th May (Episode 9242 / 339)

Chelsea makes her move.

Karl is unknowingly in danger.

Dex receives an exciting gift.

Thursday 15th May (Episode 9243 / 340)

Paul battles his guilt.

Wendy doubts Andrew’s loyalty.