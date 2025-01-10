13 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 13th to 16th January

Next week on Neighbours, Yaz concocts a shocking plan to get revenge on Holly, Terese betrays Paul before ostracising him from No. 22, and Seb puts Leo’s future plans in jeopardy.

1) Yaz gets a police warning

In this week’s final episode, Yasmine (Chrishell Shields) planted audio-visual equipment in the Kennedy household, allowing her to play the haunting sounds of Heath’s (Ethan Panizza) voice into the living room in an attempt to cause Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) to spiral further.

Earlier in the week, Holly confided in Yaz that she hadn’t been coping well, giving Yaz the perfect opportunity to suggest that she can lean on her in the absence of her dad and Susan (Jackie Woodburne). Yaz tried to push Holly into divulging exactly what happened in the outback, but despite her best efforts, Holly would only go so far, insisting that this was a topic to be shared with her therapist only.

Next week, in the aftermath of Heath’s haunting voice reverberating around No. 28, Holly summons Yaz for comfort. As Yasmine soothes Holly with alcohol and some reassuring words, she secretly sets her phone to record, and manages to get Holly to admit that she wanted Heath dead!

The following day, Yaz is in good spirits, believing her plan has worked and that the recorded quasi-confession will lead to Holly getting jail time for pushing her brother to his death.

In her good mood, Yaz charms Nicolette (Hannah Monson) with romantic gestures and leads her to believe there may be hope for a longer-term future for them.

But Yaz’s good mood comes crashing down when her recording is rejected by the police as evidence. They will not be re-opening the case and give her a warning that she needs to leave Holly alone.

Holly, who is still oblivious to what is going on, is determined to impress Yaz and manages to secure Australian singer G-Flip (the real-life partner of Chrishell Shields) to perform at Lights Up.

Despite Holly’s hard work, Yaz is distracted by her failed attempt at justice and gives a very lackluster response to Holly’s big booking. Holly is left disappointed, having hoped that going the extra mile could secure her a future in the US alongside her boss.

Then, out of the blue, Yaz announces to Holly and Nicolette that she has to go away for business, leaving the pair confused by Yaz’s sudden departure and continued erratic behaviour.

2) Yaz heads to the outback

It turns out Yaz has not given up her quest – despite the police warning – and has taken off to the outback.

She heads to the place where her brother died and searches for clues, determined to find evidence to use against Holly to make the police take her seriously next time.

Will she be successful?

3) Sadie gains surprise backing

Elsewhere, Sadie (Emerald Chan), who is delighted with her new septum piercing, asks Byron (Xavier Molyneux) for his thoughts on what lip piercing will look the best on her.

Byron is determined not to reveal to his girlfriend that he isn’t a fan of her first one. Luckily, he feels all will be resolved when Paul (Stefan Dennis) tries to impose new rules around piercings at work and tells Sadie that her nose ring must be removed by her next shift at the Day Spa.

Sadie vows to resist Paul’s efforts to ban her piercing, and Andrew (Lloyd Will), who has recently returned from his soul-searching road trip, supports his daughter’s decision. When Byron doesn’t show the same support, it becomes clear to Sadie that he’s not as keen on her new look as he originally made out.

However, he decides it’s time to back his girlfriend’s choices for the sake of their relationship. Luckily, her new edgy look begins to grow on him, and he and Sadie are united as she stands up to Paul and insists she will not be giving in to his requests.

Paul, who sent Sadie on the piercing course in the first place, has a new fight on his hands…

4) Terese betrays Paul

This week, Paul and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) basked in their honeymoon period, declaring their love and making everyone feel awkward with their physical affection in public.

However, within days of getting back together, Paul, who is never one to miss a business opportunity, was quick to decide it’s time for them to work together again on a project.

Next week, Paul lines up a meeting with Mayor Helen Brown about the re-development of a tired Power Road. Terese had taken Power Road in their divorce settlement but had not yet re-developed the plot after switching her focus to Eirini Rising.

Terese is shocked by the proposal but doesn’t want to air her objections, fearing it could end their relationship before it properly gets back on track.

She feels her only choice is to attend the meeting and find a way to sabotage the plans by making subtle comments to put the mayor off behind Paul’s back.

After a disappointing update, Paul later calls Helen to try and change her mind, and Terese’s plan to sabotage the meeting comes to light. Feeling shocked and betrayed, Paul wastes no time in confronting Terese about what she’s done.

When the truth come out and the couple can’t agree, they get Jane involved to mediate. It’s not a good start to the Praise reunion – will they find a way to reconcile?

5) Nicolette stumbles on an important clue to Yaz’s past

Elsewhere, Nicolette remembers she’s left her special earrings in Yaz’s hotel room. Aaron (Matt WIlson) saves the day as he happens to have a spare card to Yaz’s room, which is also acting as the makeshift Lights Up office.

They pop into Lassiters to retrieve the earrings, but as they rummage around the room, Nicolette spots something that plants a seed in her mind – unbeknownst to her, it’s a clue to Yaz’s true identity.

Has she just moved one step closer to discovering Yaz’s dark secret?

6) Seb puts Leo’s future plans in jeopardy

Meanwhile, Leo (Tim Kano) tries his best to deal with Krista (Majella Davis) continuing to prioritise Seb’s (Rarmian Newton) recovery over their relationship. However, his concern grows that the problem won’t be going away when Krista asks Nicolette if Seb could work at Harold’s.

Later, Leo walks in on Krista and Seb in an intimate situation and he’s left feeling like the third wheel.

Desperate to start planning a future with Krista after his proposal, Leo is left wondering if Seb is ever going to move on from Erinsborough.

7) Krista leaves a big life event for Seb

Paul knows Leo’s concerns around Seb, so when he plans a small celebration for Krista and Leo’s engagement at the Penthouse next week, he makes sure to time it for when Seb will be at work.

Seb feels left out as he prepares for his first shift at Harold’s, knowing he’ll be missing out on the big celebration. Leo calls Paul out, telling him that he knows he has deliberately excluded Seb, but Paul remains firm in his decision – although Leo pretends he is okay with Krista and Seb’s relationship, Paul can tell that his son is struggling.

The party gets off to a good start, but Seb finds a way to pull Krista away by claiming he needs help over at Harold’s. He’s trying to make a special dish for them to make up for not being free for the party, and Krista is doesn’t want to hurt his feelings, so heads down to help.

As the pair get into a flap in the kitchen, Krista accidentally shuts the fridge door on Seb’s injured shoulder, leaving him in agony.

Krista can see the café is getting busy and makes the call to stick around to help Seb get it under control on his first day. Unfortunately, this takes longer than hoped and she ends up missing out on the majority of her engagement party across the complex.

By the time she makes it back, the guests are heading home and the party is over. Leo tries to be empathetic to his fiancée’s story, but deep down he is gutted that Krista missed their own engagement party to be with Seb.

8) Terese makes a difficult choice

One of the guests at the engagement party was Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner), after Paul invited her to get used to the new setup with him and Terese.

Next week sees Nell make the big move back to Ramsay Street, and Terese tells Nell about their reunion on her first day back at No.22. Although Nell has concerns, she pretends to be positive for the sake of her stepmum.

While at the party, Paul is happy that Nell seems to be accepting of the new status quo given her father only broke up with Terese last year. However, Terese suspects all is not as it appears, having herself been on the receiving end of Nell’s games after she was unhappy with her dad’s decision to marry Terese in late 2023.

Eventually it all gets too much for Nell, and when she sees an intimate moment between her stepmum and Paul, she makes a hasty exit from the party. Terese searches her out and Nell’s true feelings are revealed – she’s still grieving for their old life with her dad and Hugo (Tanner Ellis-Anderson) and is worried that Paul will hurt Terese yet again.

When Paul later pops round to No. 22, Terese urges him to leave, making it clear he needs to keep away for now while Nell processes the situation.

Paul is shocked at the sudden change of heart – will he be able to convince Nell he’s a changed man?

9) Aaron is let in on a shocking secret

Another guest in attendance at the party is Rhett (Liam Maguire), who Krista and Leo encourage Aaron to bring him along after they had their first date earlier this week.

Before the party, Aaron introduces Rhett to daughter Isla (Hana Abe-Tucker) and Rhett becomes surprisingly emotional at seeing them together.

Aaron can sense something is up but doesn’t pry. However, it happens again at the party and Rhett confesses why he is finding this all a lot. It turns out Rhett has a secret child who has lived with her mother who stopped access a long time ago!

Aaron isn’t sure how to take the surprise news, unsure why Rhett would have kept his daughter a secret.

Rhett confides in Aaron that seeing his relationship with Isla has made him think about how much he’s missed out on with his daughter over the years. However, he knows she is safe and well with her mother and that is what truly matters.

Aaron is touched by Rhett’s honesty and surprises himself by leaning in for a kiss! Will this spark a new chapter for Aaron almost a year after the death of his husband?

10) Yaz is pushed to the brink

Yaz is not happy as she returns from the outback empty-handed. Despite her searching, she has found nothing of use in her quest to get justice for her brother’s death, leaving her almost at breaking point.

Nicolette invites her for brunch at No.24 so she can meet Isla. But on her way, she discovers Holly burning pictures of her former lovers, including Heath, as part of a ritual her counsellor suggested to help her healing process.

Yaz is fuming at the symbolic act and doesn’t make it to her date, retreating back to her hotel room instead.

While there, she finds that Heath’s ashes have been delivered while she was away. It’s all too much for Yaz, and her grief comes out in a rage as she starts smashing things around her as her grief overwhelms her.

11) Yaz counts down to her final act

With the Lights Up event on the horizon, Yaz realises this could be her final chance to get her revenge. She tries to apologise to Nicolette about bailing yet again but enough is enough for Nicolette and she puts an end to their romance.

After facing another blow, Yaz is given an idea when Kendall announces that one of the transformers – which last week fell into the Lassiters water feature – is a death trap.

Yaz feels it’s her last opportunity to get justice and gives the damaged transformer to Holly, telling her that she’s in charge of using it for the final showstopper as she’s the only one she trusts with the job.

Holly is determined not to let Yaz down after everything and is oblivious to the deadly risk that awaits her…

12) Terese fails in her plan to protect Nell

Elsewhere, Terese tries to explain to Paul that Nell just needs some time to get used to their relationship, reassuring him that his ban from No. 22 is not going to be a permanent thing.

However, it soon becomes apparent that avoiding Ramsay Street isn’t enough to keep them apart. Terese and Nell keep bumping into Paul elsewhere, creating awkward tension between them all.

Paul still isn’t happy about the setup, longing to be with Terese. She tells him that she misses him too but makes it clear that Nell is an important part of her life and he needs to be understanding.

Paul vents to Nicolette, who reminds him of Nell’s plot to sabotage Terese’s marriage to Toadie and warns him to try and get in her good books – he doesn’t want to stay on Nell’s bad side for too long!

13) Could Vera be Eirini Rising’s next resident?

Over at the Share House, Vera returns from another failed attempt at securing a place in a different house share. Sadie, Byron and Max try and offer her alternatives but Vera rejects them all saying they don’t fit her requirements.

It’s clear that despite Sadie giving her a glow-up, it could be a long search for Vera to find the right house share, especially one that wants her in return.

The housemates are running out of options to help until they have a brainwave – Eirini Rising could be the perfect solution!

They try to promote the retirement complex idea, but Vera takes insult to their suggestion and can’t believe they are trying to upsell an old people’s home to her!

Could Vera be persuaded to join Gino, Harold and Moira as the newest resident in 2025?

