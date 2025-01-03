14 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 6th to 9th January 2025

Next week on Neighbours, as the show returns for 2025, Holly is haunted by Heath, Aaron gives love a chance, Max fears for his safety, and Sadie debuts a surprise new look.

1) Yaz gets Holly to tell all

Back in December’s Season Finale, which saw Erinsborough’s residents come together to celebrate Christmas Day, Yasmine (Chrishell Stause) sent Holly (Lucinda Cowden) a gift from ‘Heath’ (Ethan Panizza) leading to a meltdown for an emotional Holly.

Despite her best efforts since last year’s events in the outback, Holly simply cannot seem to escape her past, and she has no idea that her new boss is in fact Heath’s sister, out for revenge.

As we return to the drama on Monday 6th January, Yaz ensures she is around to comfort Holly, turning up at No. 28 intending to use her vulnerable state of mind to get her to confess to the murder of her brother.

Yaz eagerly listens to Holly’s tale of her trauma-filled relationship with Heath as she explains the story of how he came to be eaten by a crocodile.

Yaz tries desperately to keep her internal rage contained and Holly is oblivious to her scheming plans – to the point that Holly later tells Sadie (Emerald Chan) and Byron (Xavier Molyneux) just how glad she is to have the support of her manager.

Elsewhere, Yaz is hopeful that she can make it up to Nicolette (Hannah Monson) after dropping out of their Christmas Day plans at the last minute. Yaz pulled out of joining Nicolette at Paul’s (Stefan Dennis) penthouse after finding out Holly had also received an invite to the celebrations.

2) Max wonders if he was targeted

Next week, Neighbours reveals what happened after the crash which left Sadie, Max (Ben Jackson) and Sebastian (Rarmian Newton) at risk of being seriously hurt by a driver out to cause harm.

We find out that Max pushed Sadie out of the way of the incoming vehicle, potentially saving her life, and Byron and Sadie couldn’t be more grateful. So much so that they invite Max to stay in the share house, having previously asked him to move out after he revealed his crush on Sadie, after weeks of flirting with her in front of Byron.

Max is grateful that he can stick around, but secretly worries that the driver was targeting him. While in hospital recovering from the accident, he sneaks out to see if he can recognise the driver, who is also injured just down the corridor.

He’s relieved to find that he doesn’t recognise the man, but it’s clear he fears that someone is out to get him. While we don’t yet know why Max left Queensland for a new start in Erinsborough, we do know from previous conversations with his father Shane (Peter O’Brien) that Max had to leave his home town to avoid trouble.

Could the driver have been sent to target Max?

Meanwhile, Krista (Majella Davis) is left devastated to find out that Seb was also a victim of the attack. When it later comes out that the driver was found with a photo of Seb on his phone, we get confirmation that he was the actual target.

Krista feels guilty when she realises that Seb had returned the money she gave him to pay off the loan sharks, despite him agreeing that he would take the cash and leave Erinsborough for good.

Leo (Tim Kano) is also left feeling guilty, as he realises that he was the one who tipped off the driver about where Seb was staying.

Krista makes a heartfelt apology to Seb, admitting that she didn’t take the danger he was in seriously enough. Leo follows suit with an apology of his own.

Sebastian admits he is responsible for not earning their trust, but explains that he knew once he received the money from Krista that he’d had made the wrong call by taking it. With all of the apologies out of the way, Krista promises to help Seb with his recovery, and this time he agrees.

3) Aaron decides to give Rhett a chance

Elsewhere, Aaron (Matt Wilson) bumps into Rhett (Liam Maguire), the local estate agent, at the Waterhole.

Rhett had previously asked Aaron on a date when they were spending time together during preparations for ‘Boylesque’, but Aaron turned him down, fearing that Rhett was getting too clingy after he turned up unannounced at the No. 32 open house event.

All was resolved when Aaron learnt that Rhett’s strange behaviour was just an attempt to protect his client, Vera, who was looking to move into No. 32 herself, and they agreed to be friends when they next met at the share house Halloween party.

Next week, Rhett makes another attempt to bag himself a date as he asks Aaron if he’d like to go to a movie. A flustered Aaron doesn’t know how to respond, so uses work as an excuse to dash off.

Later, Jane (Annie Jones) offers her thoughts on the matter and encourages Aaron to think about the benefits of having someone new in his life. Heeding her advice, Aaron returns to Rhett with his own offer of a date and Rhett accepts.

4) Terese and Paul go public

Before the two-week festive break, Neighbours aired a special two-handler episode which saw Paul and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) finally reunite after months of tension since the breakdown of Terese’s marriage to Toadie (Ryan Moloney).

Despite initial reservations, Terese decided to announce their reunion to friends and family on Christmas Day. Next week, as they remain in their love bubble, the pair are making others feel uncomfortable with their handsy public declarations of love. They declare their love to one another and it’s clear they’re firmly back on track.

Little do they know that Paul’s ex-fiancée was seen on Christmas Day arriving at the airport in Melbourne… pregnant! Could Chelsea be about to break Paul and Terese’s perfect love bubble?

5) Aaron and Rhett have a first date fail

Aaron’s first date plans with Rhett go out the window when Yaz asks him to run an urgent errand for his Lights Up job. Urging him not to cancel, Jane suggests to Aaron that he invites Rhett to come with him instead of their original plan of seeing a movie.

Yet the unconventional date starts off disastrously as Aaron gets lost in the city and keeps mentioning his deceased husband, David (Takaya Honda).

Aaron is convinced he’s messed things up, but a perceptive Rhett realises nerves are to blame and manages to calm Aaron down.

6) Paul alarms Terese with a surprise suggestion

With everything going well in their honeymoon period, Paul enthusiastically makes a bold suggestion to Terese. He proposes that they re-develop Power Road together, but Terese is left feeling alarmed – mixing business and pleasure has always been a toxic combination for them in the past.

Is history set to repeat itself?

7) Max’s concerns grow for his safety

In the wake of the car attack, Max continues to investigate whether the driver was out to get him.

The car involved is still at the garage – the one Max just so happens to work at – and is waiting to be collected by the police. While it’s there, Max takes the opportunity to search it for evidence, but doesn’t find anything of use.

Max is hugely relieved when Andrew (Lloyd Will) informs him that they’ve had confirmation the attack was targeted at Sebastian.

However, Andrew grows suspicious when he realises that the car has been searched, and when he overhears a private conversation with Max and his father, he becomes convinced that Max is up to something.

8) Leo fails to keep Seb at a distance

Leo tries to remain supportive of Krista and Seb’s new arrangement but raises his concerns to Paul that they could fall into old habits of co-dependency.

Paul suggests it’s better to keep the enemy close, while keeping some boundaries. This leads Leo to recommend that Sebastian stays in a Lassiters hotel room instead of Krista’s apartment. Yet despite Leo’s kind offer, Krista believes that it’s too risky to leave Seb by himself, so sticks to the original plan – Seb is staying with her!

Leo is left feeling frustrated when he realises his plan has failed, but stays quiet to keep the peace.

Leo then suggests that Seb should check into rehab to get the proper support he requires. Once Leo has left, Sebastian tells Krista that he can’t and convinces her to let him do this his way. Despite her own concerns, Krista decides to give him the choice and wonders if she could be his sober companion like David was for her.

She reminisces on tales of their past, without realising that Seb is harboring a long-held attraction to her. Seb’s crush only grows stronger after Krista decides to postpone her romantic lunch with Leo to look after him.

Despite his best efforts to trust in his fiancée, Leo is left stood up, his concerns growing that Krista is going to be dragged down by Seb.

9) Vera makes plans to leave

Sadie and the share house tenants are left feeling bad when Vera (Sally-Anne Upton) announces that she is interviewing for another place. After overhearing her flatmates moaning about her on Christmas Eve, Vera is now focused on finding like-minded housemates her own age.

Yet Vera is unsuccessful with her interview, so Sadie decides to help make her stand out to secure her next dream house share.

She uses her beauty skills to give Vera a makeover and prepares her for interview questions, while Max and Byron make brownies for Vera to take with her to help win over her potential new housemates.

Vera is yet again unsuccessful and although she made an impression, her overzealous ways caused her to lose out. Realising that she’s running out of options, the housemates attempt to get her to stay with them at No. 32. Will Vera accept or try again?

10) A new face triggers Holly

Next Wednesday, Sadie encourages Holly to get rid of the perfume she received from ‘Heath’, and donate it to the Sonya Rebecchi Foundation. Holly follows her advice, and it takes a weight off her shoulders, allowing her to go back to prioritising her work for Erinsborough Lights Up.

Holly tells Aaron that she’s hoping to impress Yaz so much that her new boss will invite her to come work for her in the States.

Meanwhile, Aaron privately worries that he isn’t skilled enough for the lighting role for Lights Up, but all seems to be going okay until they meet Kensall. Kendall is Yaz’s expert lighting technician who has come over from America with the vital equipment for the show.

Holly is completely thrown off when she smells Scent by Zelda on Kendall – the very same perfume she’s just disposed of! Holly is badly triggered and it escalates when she hears that Kendall purchased her bottle from the foundation, forcing her to flee in panic.

Kendall is shocked by Holly’s lack of professionalism and then finds out that Aaron isn’t qualified enough for his job – it seems their part in the big event may be about to go up in smoke.

Aaron is worried that Kendall will spill the beans to Yaz, but manages to convince her otherwise and talks Holly into returning. Yet when Holly finally comes back, it becomes clear that a missing truck has put them even further behind schedule, and they need to make up time!

In an effort to speed things up, Aaron overloads a trolley with the control boards. Holly attempts to help by moving them but the trolley topples, knocking the pair to the ground and sending the control boards straight into the Lassiters water feature!

Holly panics as she realises the vital equipment is now waterlogged.

While Holly is sure that she’s about to be fired, to her amazement, Yaz is calm and tells her that accidents happen and she’s not at risk of losing her job.

Holly admits to Yaz that she was triggered by Kendall wearing the perfume she tried to get rid of. Yaz pretends to be concerned, telling her that such a reaction isn’t normal and she is clearly struggling.

Holly confesses she has been having a hard time recently, especially with her dad and Susan away, and Yaz tells Holly she can confide in her if she needs to, leaving Holly unable to believe how caring Yaz is being.

Feeling the need to prove her worth, Holly researches additional entertainment to add an extra spark to Lights Up.

11) Yaz plants a haunting reminder for Holly

Elsewhere, Yaz speaks to Nicolette about the questions that still remain around her brother’s death. Still having no idea that Yaz’s brother was Heath and that she’s targeting Holly, Nicolette tells Yaz that she would do all she could to get to the truth if she was in her shoes.

Newly invigorated, Yaz decides to take another step to destabilise Holly by planting some of the Lights Up audiovisual equipment at the Kennedy house.

Yaz then sends Holly home to get some rest, but she’s woken by the haunting sound of Heath’s voice reverberating throughout No. 28. Overwhelmed and confused, she assumes she’s hallucinating as she screams out for the voices to stop.

Yaz, who is spying on Holly from afar, is delighted to see her reaction.

12) Nicolette gives Yaz another chance

Nicolette tells Yaz that she doesn’t think they should try anything romantic again as Yaz will be returning to the States eventually, and Yaz is left feeling disappointed.

Later, Aaron tells Nicolette that Yaz was extremely caring and kind towards Holly and she should give her another shot.

Nicolette admits to Yaz that she still feels a connection and is up for giving it a go, despite the temporary nature of her stay in Erinsborough.

13) Lights Up brings Paul and Terese closer

Elsewhere, the Eirini Rising residents pick their photos for the Lost Loves Light Show. Paul is by Terese’s side as she struggles to choose a picture of her son, Josh, who died in a tragedy at Lassiters back in 2016.

The conversation turns to how they too could have lost each other for good, and they conclude that it was a gift to be able to connect again after all they’ve been through.

14) Byron is unimpressed with Sadie’s new look

Later, Paul signs Sadie up for a piercings course to see if it could be a new offering for the Day Spa.

An enthusiastic Sadie gets a bit too into her new course, and Byron is shocked when his girlfriend returns home with a septum piercing. Despite hating it, he’s got no choice but to lie as he tells Sadie he thinks it looks great.

Sadie is worried about what Andrew’s reaction will be, but she’s grateful when her dad responds well. Sadie jokes that maybe this means she should get another piercing, leaving Byron desperately hoping that she won’t.

Will he tell Sadie how he really feels about her new face furniture?

Neighbours returns Monday 6th January 2025. New episodes air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the first weeks of 2025:

Monday 6th January (Episode 9168 / 265)

A horror crash sparks fresh fear and new beginnings.

Yaz creeps closer to ensnaring her target.

Aaron reconsiders his future.

A reunited couple bask in their love bubble.

Tuesday 7th January (Episode 9169 / 266)

Aaron’s plans go awry.

Terese is unsettled by a surprising proposal.

A resident’s paranoia grows.

A couple navigates a thorn in their side.

Wednesday 8th January (Episode 9170 / 267)

Krista is pulled in two directions.

The housemates go all out to make amends.

Catastrophe strikes for Aaron and Holly.

Thursday 9th January (Episode 9171 / 268)

Holly’s past comes back to haunt her.

Nicolette gives love another chance.

Byron covers his true feelings.

Paul turns reflective.

Monday 13th January (Episode 9172 / 269)

Erinsborough is starstruck by a celebrity appearance.

Yaz is consumed by her private quest.

Sadie confronts unexpected opposition.

Terese commits an act of betrayal.

Tuesday 14th January (Episode 9173 / 270)

Paul and Terese are confronted by hard truths.

A resident struggles with being the third wheel.

Nicolette stumbles upon a clue.

Wednesday 15th January (Episode 9174 / 271)

Krista’s priorities come under threat.

Terese faces a painful decision.

Aaron opens his heart again.

Thursday 16th January (Episode 9175 / 272)

Yaz is pushed to the edge.

Paul struggles with his exile.

The housemates’ good intentions backfire.