Next week on Neighbours, as the show returns for 2025, Yasmine steps up her plan as Holly is woken by the haunting sound of Heath’s voice.

Neighbours is currently on a two-week break from screens, and a dramatic season finale on 19th December saw Yasmine (Chrishell Stause) ruin Holly’s (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) Christmas as she continues her quest to avenge her brother’s death.

On Christmas Day, Holly was gifted a bottle of perfume from her dead ex-lover, Heath (Ethan Panizza). The evil gift was actually sent by Heath’s sister, Yasmine, who was trying to unsettle Holly as part of her plan to seek justice for her brother’s death.

We return to Erinsborough next Monday 6th January 2025, where Holly is suffering a near meltdown after receiving her sinister gift. Yaz turns up at No. 28 at just the right time, and pounces on Holly’s emotional state as she comforts her, and attempts to coax some form of confession out of her.

Yaz listens intently as Holly recounts her traumatic relationship with Heath, and goes into detail on the actions which led to his final demise. Yaz manages to keep her anger in check and keep up her façade, and Holly later expresses to Sadie (Emerald Chan) and Aaron (Matt Wilson) just how relieved she is to have her boss on her side.

When Sadie (Emerald Chan) finds out that Holly still has the perfume, she urges her to get rid of the bottle and donate it to the Sonya Rebecchi Foundation.

Holly does so and the act of freeing herself from the perfume helps her regain some control, allowing her space to focus on her job of organising the Erinsborough Lights Up event.

Yaz came to town under the guise of planning this event via the business she created with her brother, disguising her true motive for being in Erinsborough. While at work, Holly admits to Aaron (Matt Wilson) that she is hoping she can impress Yaz enough to secure a job with her company in the States and make a fresh start.

Aaron has somehow found himself working on the event, and he privately worries that he isn’t up to the role of lighting technician, but all seems to be going well for the pair until they meet another member of the Lights Up team, Kendall.

Kendall is Yaz’s expert lighting technician from America who has come over with the vital custom control boards. But when Holly meets Kendall, she can smell the gifted perfume on her: Scent by Zelda!

She is immediately triggered, especially when she realises it is the exact bottle she donated to the foundation that Kendall went on to purchase. Holly cannot cope with this chain of events and spirals into a panic, leaving her no choice but to leave.

New arrival Kendall is shocked by Holly’s lack of professionalism and her concern grows when she finds out that Aaron has limited lighting experience.

Aaron convinces Kendall not to feed back to Yaz and contacts Holly to insist that she comes back to work. Holly agrees, but when she returns she realises that a truck with an important delivery hasn’t turned up, setting them back even further. Will they be able to save Lights Up from being a disaster?

Aaron is determined to try and get everything back on track for Yaz, but in doing so he overfills a trolley with the control boards.

Holly tries to move them to help out but the trolley ends up tipping over, leaving them both knocked to the ground and the control boards falling into the Lassiters’ water feature!

Holly really doesn’t have much luck when it comes to the Lassiters’ water feature, having found herself knocked in there just a few weeks ago by new arrival Max (Ben Jackson).

Trolleys aren’t her friend at the moment either, after she accidentally pushed one into Cara’s (Sara West) ladder, sending Cara crashing to the ground, with devastating consequences for the Varga-Murpys.

Holly’s panic grows when she realises the control boards are now full of water and she’s convinced that this means she will be dismissed from her role. However, Holly’s fears subside when a calm Yaz turns up and reassures her it was an accident and that her job is safe.

Holly admits to Yaz that she spiralled when she realised Kendall was wearing the perfume that she tried to get rid of. Pretending to be concerned and caring, Yaz tells Holly that her response isn’t normal and she must be really struggling.

Holly opens up to Yaz and admits that she has been struggling, especially without Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) being around to support her. Yaz reassures Holly that she can ask her for support whenever she needs and Holly is stunned at how kind Yaz is being to her after the day’s turbulent events.

Holly wants to prove her worth to Yaz and decides to look into options for entertainment to add an additional element to Lights Up.

Elsewhere, Yaz opens up to Nicolette (Hannah Monson), and explains how she’s still got numerous questions about the events which led to her brother’s death.

Nicolette is still in the dark about Heath being Yaz’s brother, so tells Yaz that if she were in her shoes, she would do everything she could to find out what happened.

This motivates Yaz to take her mind games to a new level and she sneaks into No. 28, putting some of the Lights Up audiovisual equipment in Holly’s house. With Karl and Susan away, the coast is clear, and Yaz gets the job done without being spotted.

Having been sent home to get some rest, Holly later wakes in the middle of the night to the distressing sound of Heath’s voice echoing through the house.

Holly screams out for it to stop, but Heath’s voice continues to echo around the Kennedys’ living room. Believing that there can be no other explanation, Holly convinces herself that she must be hallucinating.

All the while, Yaz is spying on Holly from afar, and is delighted to see her reaction.

Will Yaz send Holly over the edge in her quest for revenge?

Neighbours returns Monday 6th January 2025. New episodes air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the first weeks of 2025:

Monday 6th January (Episode 9168 / 265)

A horror crash sparks fresh fear and new beginnings.

Yaz creeps closer to ensnaring her target.

Aaron reconsiders his future.

A reunited couple bask in their love bubble.

Tuesday 7th January (Episode 9169 / 266)

Aaron’s plans go awry.

Terese is unsettled by a surprising proposal.

A resident’s paranoia grows.

A couple navigates a thorn in their side.

Wednesday 8th January (Episode 9170 / 267)

Krista is pulled in two directions.

The housemates go all out to make amends.

Catastrophe strikes for Aaron and Holly.

Thursday 9th January (Episode 9171 / 268)

Holly’s past comes back to haunt her.

Nicolette gives love another chance.

Byron covers his true feelings.

Paul turns reflective.

Monday 13th January (Episode 9172 / 269)

Erinsborough is starstruck by a celebrity appearance.

Yaz is consumed by her private quest.

Sadie confronts unexpected opposition.

Terese commits an act of betrayal.

Tuesday 14th January (Episode 9173 / 270)

Paul and Terese are confronted by hard truths.

A resident struggles with being the third wheel.

Nicolette stumbles upon a clue.

Wednesday 15th January (Episode 9174 / 271)

Krista’s priorities come under threat.

Terese faces a painful decision.

Aaron opens his heart again.

Thursday 16th January (Episode 9175 / 272)

Yaz is pushed to the edge.

Paul struggles with his exile.

The housemates’ good intentions backfire.