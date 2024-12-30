Next week on Neighbours, as the show returns for 2025, Aaron and Rhett grow closer, Max fears he’s being targeted, and Terese and Paul bask in their love bubble.

It’s been a couple of weeks since we last tuned into life on Ramsay Street and Neighbours fans have lots to look forward to when the show returns on Monday 6th January.

In the final scene before Christmas, we were left wondering who was hit by the mysterious driver on Power Road, with Max (Ben Jackson), Sadie (Emerald Chan) and Sebastian (Rarmian Newton) all in the path of the oncoming vehicle.

In next Monday’s Season Return, we finally get to see what happened in the aftermath of the crash, as it’s revealed that everyone survives, and Max pushed Sadie out of the way to keep her safe!

Things have been difficult in the Share House since Max’s arrival, and he was eventually asked to leave after confessing to his crush on Sadie, which followed weeks of flirting with her in front of her boyfriend, Byron (Xavier Molyneux). But luckily for Max, Byron and Sadie are ready to forgive and forget after his heroic actions saved Sadie’s life.

Although happy that he can now stay at No. 32, Max is concerned that the driver was out to target him. We still haven’t found out why Max left Queensland, but know from conversations with his dad that something happened which he needed to move away from to keep himself safe. Could it be Max who brought this trouble to Erinsborough?

While Max is in hospital recovering from the crash, he decides to go and investigate who the injured driver is. To his relief, he doesn’t recognise the driver, but does this mean he is off the hook?

Meanwhile, Krista (Majella Davis) is devastated to discover that Seb was one of the victims of the crash and finds out that the driver who hit him had a photograph of Seb on his phone.

Krista is filled with guilt when she realises that Seb returned the money she gave him to pay back the loan sharks. After an ultimatum from Krista, Seb took the money on the agreement that he then left for good, rather than committing to staying and getting sober with her support.

Visiting Seb in hospital, Krista offers a truce and tells him that she should have taken the trouble he was in more seriously. Leo (Tim Kano) is also by her side and offers an apology, feeling guilty for his part in events. Leo was the one who gave away Seb’s whereabouts to the the driver after he found out from Dex (Marley Williams) that he’d been hiding out on Power Road.

Seb admits that he didn’t give them enough reasons to trust him. However, he knew immediately after taking Krista’s money that it was the wrong decision for their friendship. The old friends end on the agreement that Seb will stick around and Krista will support him with his addiction.

Back on Christmas Day, Yaz (Chrishell Stause) sent a gift to the Kennedy household addressed to Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), and signed from Heath!

Yaz was inspired for the stunt after breaking into Holly’s therapist’s office where she read notes about how she liked to receive gifts from Heath. Holly was left completely shaken up by Yaz’s mind tricks and ended the year in tears.

Next week sees Holly still recovering from the shock of the ghost of Christmas past and she is not coping well.

Yaz turns up at No. 28 at the perfect moment and comforts Holly, attempting to use her vulnerability to make her slip up in an attempt to get evidence to try and put her behind bars for the death of her brother. Pretending to be supportive, Yaz digs further into why their relationship resulted in Heath’s death.

Yaz is gripped as Holly begins to share more about her traumatic relationship with Heath, who unbeknownst to Holly is Yaz’s brother. Holly finally reveals to Yaz how he ended up dead in the river and Yaz struggles to contain her anger.

However, Holly remains oblivious to Yaz’s connection with her ex-lover and later shares with Sadie and Byron about how glad she is to have her manager on side.

Later, Yaz hopes she can turn things around with Nicolette (Hannah Monson) after she pulled out of Christmas Day plans to avoid Holly. Nicolette did not have the context and turned up at her door with a lecture at her disappointment for being let down.

Elsewhere in next week’s return episode, Aaron (Matt Wilson) receives an offer of a date from Rhett (Liam Maguire), despite their agreement to remain friends at the Halloween Share House party. Aaron is left flustered by Rhett’s ask and tells him he has to get back to work.

Aaron later confides in Jane (Annie Jones) who suggests that he should think about the benefits of some new company. Aaron takes her advice and returns to Rhett with a date offer of his own, which a keen Rhett readily accepts.

Neighbours fans were treated to a special two-handler with Paul (Stefan Dennis) and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) before the break where they finally got back together after months of sexual tension. After some initial reluctance, Terese decided to make their relationship public to their friends and family at the penthouse gathering on Christmas Day.

In their new love bubble, they are making those around them feel awkward at how handsy they are with their public declaration of love. Terese tells Paul that this time she wants their love to be about want rather than need and Paul is in agreement.

Both on the same page, Erinborough’s power couple are back for the New Year and they delighted that everything is working out. But how long will it be until Chelsea (Viva Bianca) rocks Ramsay Street again?

The last time we saw Chelsea, Cara’s (Sara West) sister, she was on a secret mission to conceive Paul’s baby while also sleeping with IT investigator Jeffrey (Tim Potter) to cover up her actions.

Unknown to Paul and Terese, Paul’s manipulative ex-fiancée arrived at Melbourne airport on Christmas Day with a sizeable baby bump! But who is the father?

It’s set to be a dramatic start to 2025 in Erinsborough.

Neighbours returns Monday 6th January 2025. New episodes air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the first weeks of 2025:

Monday 6th January (Episode 9168 / 265)

A horror crash sparks fresh fear and new beginnings.

Yaz creeps closer to ensnaring her target.

Aaron reconsiders his future.

A reunited couple bask in their love bubble.

Tuesday 7th January (Episode 9169 / 266)

Aaron’s plans go awry.

Terese is unsettled by a surprising proposal.

A resident’s paranoia grows.

A couple navigates a thorn in their side.

Wednesday 8th January (Episode 9170 / 267)

Krista is pulled in two directions.

The housemates go all out to make amends.

Catastrophe strikes for Aaron and Holly.

Thursday 9th January (Episode 9171 / 268)

Holly’s past comes back to haunt her.

Nicolette gives love another chance.

Byron covers his true feelings.

Paul turns reflective.

Monday 13th January (Episode 9172 / 269)

Erinsborough is starstruck by a celebrity appearance.

Yaz is consumed by her private quest.

Sadie confronts unexpected opposition.

Terese commits an act of betrayal.

Tuesday 14th January (Episode 9173 / 270)

Paul and Terese are confronted by hard truths.

A resident struggles with being the third wheel.

Nicolette stumbles upon a clue.

Wednesday 15th January (Episode 9174 / 271)

Krista’s priorities come under threat.

Terese faces a painful decision.

Aaron opens his heart again.

Thursday 16th January (Episode 9175 / 272)

Yaz is pushed to the edge.

Paul struggles with his exile.

The housemates’ good intentions backfire.