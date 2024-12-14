9 Coronation Spoilers for Next Week – 16th to 20th December

Next week on Coronation Street, Dee-Dee faces an impossible choice, Audrey hoodwinks Gail, Daisy’s guilt eats away at her, David makes new enemies, and Leanne puts Toyah in the frame.

1) Dee-Dee has an impossible choice to make

Already on remand whilst awaiting her trial for killing Joel (Calum Lill), Lauren (Cait Fitton) is at her wits’ end after discovering there could be something seriously wrong with baby Frankie.

After reluctantly agreeing to let Joel’s parents, Gus (Chris Garner) and Anthea (Carol Royle) see their grandson, Lauren was horrified when they subsequently reported her after finding bruises on Frankie’s body.

It didn’t take long for the hospital to confirm they had not come from any external source, but whilst Lauren was cleared of any suspicion, it meant something more sinister could be afoot.

Next week, Lauren receives the results of Frankie’s blood tests and tearfully explains to Max that it’s worse than they thought.

When Max later bumps into Gus and Anthea again outside the hospital, he can’t help but be suspicious of their motives… what do they want?

Meanwhile, Joel’s ex-fiancee Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) is struggling to make a decision on what to do about her own baby, after discovering that she fell pregnant to Joel shortly before they split up.

“She’s definitely avoiding confronting the realities at the minute, even though I think she wants to,” Channique tells us. “Even three months ago, being pregnant with Joel’s baby would have been an incredible situation.

“They would have been married by now, and her life has obviously taken such a massive turn with the revelation of who he is. And so, for her now, it’s reconciling – how does she cope?”

The reappearance of Gus and Anthea has also been unnerving for Dee-Dee as she decides whether to terminate their grandchild.

“There’s that thing of being aware that if she was to go through the pregnancy, they probably would crop up for all of eternity,” Channique continues. “It’s just another thing of – would she ever have any respite from Joel and the trauma that she’s been through with that relationship?”

Dee-Dee confides in Sarah that she has finally made a decision about the baby, but things suddenly become a lot more complicated when it appears as though baby Frankie might need a donor in the near future. With her own child being Frankie’s half-sibling, there’s a good chance that there would be compatibility… should she choose to go through with the pregnancy.

When Dee-Dee later finds Gus and Anthea in the cafe, she can’t help but hit out at them as the situation begins to get on top of her.

“She’s partly lashing out because part of her knows that she could potentially hold some of the answers to help Lauren, but she doesn’t want to bear the burden,” Channique explains. “So, it’s frustrating that Anthea is being so unhelpful. But also, I think it’s that lack of self-awareness that his parents have about their child. And she blows up on her to give her a few home truths really, which are definitely overdue. ”

After hearing from Max that Lauren is struggling with her mental health, Dee-Dee pays her and Frankie a visit and promises to help them find a donor should the need arise… but will she reveal the truth about her own pregnancy?

“She knows that if Lauren finds out, she’s going to advocate for Dee-Dee to have the baby for a potential donor for Frankie,” Channique tells us. “But also, part of her knows that if she does get into that conversation with Lauren, she may change her mind and not make a decision based on what she actually feels is best for her.

“As much as she wants to be in control, she does have so much compassion for Lauren and Frankie, and they are massively bonded and entwined.”

When the doctors later return with the news that Frankie’s diagnosis is just as they feared, the process of looking for a donor begins… leaving Dee-Dee with an impossible choice as she thinks of the implications should she choose to terminate the pregnancy.

“I don’t think she actually wants to have an abortion, but it’s one thing that she can control, Channique adds. “I think everything has been out of her control for so long, and this is one decision and one choice that she is fully in control of. And that is more the thing that is pushing her towards the choice of potentially terminating the pregnancy.”

“At this point, I felt like she was fighting to keep her head above the water, and there was nothing of her old self left. So, would this be almost like the final nail in the coffin, if she is to go through with that pregnancy, she will ever escape Joel? I think that’s the thing that’s hanging over her.”

What will Dee-Dee decide?

2) Audrey hoodwinks Gail

Over at No.8, Gail (Helen Worth) is concerned for mum Audrey (Sue Nicholls) when she still complains of feeling under the weather, though doesn’t realise that it’s all a ruse in the hope it will stop her leaving for the south of France once she’s married Jesse (John Thomson).

When Gail insists on checking Audrey’s temperature, the sneaky octogenarian proceeds to dunk the thermometer in David’s coffee when Gail’s back is turned. Gail is worried when she sees the eventual result, and orders Audrey to go and see Dr Gaddas.

Later in the week, with less than a week before the wedding, Gail tells the family that she has arranged a pamper session at the salon for them all.

But as Audrey serves up the bubbly during the session, she can’t help but make some unsavoury comments about Jesse. As the big day fast approaches, will Gail see what her mother is up to?

3) Daisy’s guilt eats away at her

Meanwhile, Daisy (Charlotte Jordan) is on edge after the incident with Debbie’s (Sue Devaney) car. In a drunken moment, a vengeful Daniel (Rob Mallard) had spotted Kevin (Michael Le Vell) leaving the keys on the wheel arch of Debbie’s new convertible, and so took the car for a joyride. It didn’t last long, with Daniel crashing the car on Victoria Street.

When Daisy found him, she chose to dispose of the car to protect him. However, in her rush, she nearly ran into Shona (Julia Goulding) who was returning from her hookup with Kit (Jacob Roberts) in his hotel room.

Although Shona was able to leap out of the way, she suffered a fractured arm in the process. When Kit discovered that Daisy was the unseen driver, after finding CCTV footage as part of his investigation, he quietly disposed of it.

Next week, Debbie crosses paths with Matty Radcliffe (Séamus McGoff) and immediately accuses him of being the one to steal her car, knowing the trouble he’s been causing in the area. Daisy is nearby and overhears everything, awash with guilt.

Later, Shona is shocked when Daisy lets slip that she knows her arm injury was the result of a hit and run, Shona’s cover story being that she’d fallen down the stairs at home. Daisy quickly has to think on her feet as she makes out that Kit told her, which doesn’t please Shona.

As a guilty Daisy urges Shona to get properly checked out, Shona can’t help but wonder why Daisy is so concerned about her all of the sudden… is Shona about to work out who was behind the wheel of that car?

4) Shona and Adam come under scrutiny

Whilst Shona desperately holds onto her own secret, David’s suspicions are growing, albeit in the wrong direction. After hooking up with Kit, Shona had spent the night on Adam’s sofa, with David immediately jumping to conclusions.

Although David apologised when he realised his mistake, he can’t shake the idea that something is going on between Shona and Adam when he spots them deep in conversation at the precinct, whilst he’s out getting ice cream with Audrey.

When David later casually asks Shona about her afternoon, he can’t help but notice that she doesn’t mention seeing Adam at the precinct, leaving him even more suspicious…

5) David makes some new enemies

If that wasn’t enough going on for David, he soon learns that he has some new adversaries in the form of Mason’s brothers Logan (Harry Lowbridge) and Matty.

As soap law dictates, it would appear that they have some connection to Harvey (Will Mellor), whose cash David stole after it had been put forward by Harvey’s brother Damon (Ciaran Griffiths) to help with Bethany’s medical fees.

Although Sarah turned down Damon’s offer, David caught wind and went to retrieve the cash himself. Hiding it at home, it was soon discovered by Jesse who offered to help David launder the money so he could put a deposit down on the family home.

With his mortgage now approved, David is shaken when Logan and Matty suddenly approach and confront him about the missing cash.

When the brothers don’t get what they’re after, and clearly having done their homework, Logan and Matty call in at the salon, telling Audrey that they’re mates of David’s.

As an unsuspecting Audrey allows them to wait for David and heads out the back to make them a cup of tea, Logan switches the sign to closed and locks the salon door… what situation will David walk in on when he later lets himself in?

Later in the week, Jesse asks David if he would be able to pick up his and Gail’s wedding rings from the jewellers, but by the time David returns, he’s sporting a split lip and a black eye…

When Jesse later finds the wedding rings in another jewellers, he smells a rat… what has David been up to?

6) Have Carla and Lisa been rumbled?

Carla (Alison King) and Lisa’s (Vicky Myers) blossoming relationship hits further hurdles this week, but are they about to be found out?

The pair’s relationship is mostly still under wraps, and although Carla has assured Lisa that she is comfortable with this unexpected turn in her sexuality, it’s clear that she is still unsure about going public.

When the couple head over to the Chariot Square Hotel for an afternoon of pampering, owner Debbie is pleased to see that two friends have decided to take advantage of their services, remarking that it always tends to be couples. Lisa looks to Carla but there’s no sign of her correcting Debbie in making their relationship known.

Lisa can’t help but feel uneasy when Sarah and Izzy (Cherylee Houston) later mention that Carla has a lunch appointment at the bistro with a very handsome client.

Lisa heads to the bistro where she keeps a keen eye on the pair, with the male client seeming to be quite flirty with Carla. Will Lisa allow her jealousy to get the better of her?

Later in the week, Kirk (Andy Whyment) manages to cause a power failure at Underworld when he plugs in some Christmas lights to bring some festive cheer. Carla reluctantly tells the workers that they can take the afternoon off, and they take full advantage by heading to the Rovers for a boozing session.

There’s a small hiccup when it’s realised that they’ve actually brought their own drinks with them however, and after being booted out of the pub, Bobby (Jack Carroll) invites Kirk and Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) back to the flat to carry on their session.

But when the three then witness Lisa emerging from Carla’s bedroom in her dressing gown, has their relationship been sprung?

7) Gemma urges Chesney to accept the payout

Over at No.5, Chesney (Sam Aston) is still feeling uneasy about the circumstances of stepdad Les’s (Bruce Jones).

Les met his demise whilst working at a local abbatoir, with one of the employees telling Ches after the funeral that it was an accident waiting to happen. The abbatoir has since offered the family £50,000 as a payout, on the condition that they sign an NDA.

Bernie agreed with Ches that something didn’t seem right, and urged him to challenge the employers and find out the true circumstances of Les’s death.

Next week, Les’s daughters Leanne and Toyah tell Ches that the abbatoir has now increased their offer to £60,000. When Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) returns from her break in Portsmouth, she’s stunned to hear what has been going on, angry that Ches had kept it from her.

Gemma thinks it’s a no-brainer however, given the financial situation, and she urges Ches to accept the money. Will he be able to accept if it means not getting justice for Les?

Later in the week, Ches’s mysterious nemesis makes another appearance when he spots the silver van parked across the road. The van speends off as Ches approaches, as per the norm, but Ches hops into his car and decides to follow it.

Back in the Frescho car park, where their battle began, Ches approaches the parked up van and pulls out a bag of sugar… is he about to take things to a whole new level?

8) Leanne puts Toyah in the frame

Leanne’s plan for revenge on sister Toyah (Georgia Taylor) and ex-fiancee Nick (Ben Price) is now in full swing, bitter that the two have decided to carry on their relationship after her own split with Nick.

After Leanne discovered that Nick booked a romantic break for two to Tenerife for him and Toyah, Sam (Jude Riordan) had covered for his dad by claiming that he was going with him.

When Nick later explained that he would have to go on his own, as Sam couldn’t get the time off school, Leanne sabotaged the trip by contacting Weathy High and securing the time off for Sam so that he could go after all.

Next week, Leanne rubs it in by telling Nick and Toyah how much Sam is looking forward to his holiday, with Toyah forced to grit her teeth. Leanne hasn’t stopped there though, having already set up a fake bank account in her sister’s name. Once alone, after waving Nick and Sam off on their trip, Leanne makes a payment of £789 from Toyah’s fake account…

Later in the week, Toyah is concerned as she explains to Leanne and Amy (Elle Mulvaney) that she doesn’t seem to have much money left in her bank account, plus she appears to have maxed out her credit card.

Leanne then plays her next move by tells Toyah and Amy that the wine company appears to have overcharged them. Amy agrees to check the account, but in the meantime Leanne heads into the office and transfers £300 from the bistro into Toyah’s fake account…

9) Kit plays the field

Also next week, as he jobs past Redbank, Daniel can’t help but spot Kit kissing goodbye to a female visitor who’s clearly spent the night. Daniel later reveals this information to Daisy, who has been the object of Kit’s affections for some times now whilst enjoying some flirty banter.

Whilst Daisy still has her sights on Daniel, how will she react to learning that Kit has been seeking fun elsewhere?