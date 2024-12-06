6 Emmerdale Spoilers for Next Week – 9th to 13th December

Next week on Emmerdale, a secret from Ruby’s past is revealed, Jimmy visits Tom in prison, and Will’s plan to take down Kim is delayed by a mysterious third party.

1) Anthony feels vindicated

Relations continue to be tense between Ruby (Beth Cordingly) and her estranged father Anthony (Nicholas Day) following his surprise arrival in the village. Ruby’s daughter Steph (Georgia Jay), herself estranged from her mum and dad Caleb (Will Ash) for over a decade, had brought Anthony to the village hoping to reunite the fractured family.

But Ruby has struggled to forgive Anthony, and late mother Helen (Sharon Maughan), for throwing her out when she was a teen, after forcing her to choose between her family and rough-around-the-edges boyfriend Caleb.

Surprised that they were still together after all this time, Anthony has since admitted that he was wrong about Caleb in an attempt to broker peace.

However, next week, as Brenda (Lesley Dunlop) chats with Anthony in the cafe, she manages to let slip about Caleb’s affair with Tracy (Amy Walsh) last year.

Anthony’s mood quickly darkens, and it’s not long before he’s confronting his son-in-law about the dalliance.

Ruby does her best to defend Caleb, and their relationship, to her father, but is unsettled as he continues to ask awkward questions.

Ruby’s soon feeling more positive as she makes headway with rebuilding her relationship with Steph. However, it appears there’s still some skeletons in the closet, when Anthony begins alluding to something that happened in the distant past, leaving Ruby feeling uneasy…

2) Ruby’s past reveals a secret

Later in the week, Steph finds a photo of Ruby taken on her sixteenth birthday. Steph is curious as she questions Ruby about her childhood, and whilst Ruby insists she doesn’t remember, it’s clear that the photo has stirred up some troubling memories.

Viewers will then see a flashback to that very day in 1992 when Ruby turned sixteen, where we see Ruby getting on well with a teenage boy named Rob.

Rob has already come up in conversation between Ruby and Anthony in today’s ITV episode, where Anthony asked if Ruby ever heard from him after their closeness as teens… before admitting to an uneasy Ruby that he’d always presumed that Rob was Steph’s father.

Will Thursday’s flashback episode prove Anthony’s theory correct? Or are there further dark secrets lurking in Ruby’s past…?

3) Cain prepares to tell Moira the truth

There’s further drama for the Dingles at Butlers, when Cain (Jeff Hordley) manages to get himself arrested as Moira (Natalie J Robb) awaits her test results after having a meningioma brain tumour removed.

Although Cain has tried to be there for Moira following her surgery, his increasing guilt over drunkenly sleeping with sister-in-law Ruby whilst Moira was under the knife has been weighing heavily on his mind.

After any initial celebrations were put on hold when her release from hospital was delayed, Moira is keen to throw a belated surprise 50th birthday party for Cain, though son Matty (Ash Palmisciano) wonders if his mum is up to it.

When Ruby and Caleb (Will Ash) turn up on the eve of Moira’s hospital appointment, Cain makes himself scarce, telling Moira that he’s off to collect a motor. Instead of returning home that evening, Cain hunkers down in his van, unable to face his wife.

The next day Matty accompanies Moira to the hospital ready to hear her results, but she sends him home certain that Cain will soon arrive. But Cain is instead holed up in the garage, where Liam (Johnny McPherson) is surprised to find him.

With Moira unable to delay her appointment any longer, she leaves a desperate voicemail asking where Cain is, and that together with some words from Liam is enough to spring Cain into action.

Cain races off, pushing Jai’s (Chris Bisson) car out of the way with his truck as he leaves the garage. But Cain doesn’t get very far before PC Swirling (Andy Moore) pulls him over, having received a complaint from Jai.

Cain isn’t in the mood for further delays however, and his aggression soon leads to him being bundled into the back of the police car!

Convincing a sympathetic Swirling to allow him to ring his wife, Cain is told by a frustrated Moira that her test results were fine. However, once she hangs up, a tearful Moira admits to Matty that she has been advised to have radiotherapy.

When Cain is eventually released, he drowns his sorrows in the allotment rather than head home. It’s Liam who comes to his aid once again, and Moira is exasperated when her worse-for-wear husband is helped home.

Moira insists that Cain needs to pull himself together before his surprise party tomorrow, but it seems Cain cannot hold onto his guilt any longer, as he prepares to tell Moira the truth about what happened with Ruby…!

4) Ross is defeated

Over at Jacobs Fold, the fallout from this week’s dramatic turn of events continues to plague the household.

Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb) had found himself at the mercy of Ross (Michael Parr) after he confessed to being the one who stole Jade’s (Twinnie-Lee Moore £10,000.

His admission came at a critical moment, as one of Jade’s heavies held 15-year-old April (Amelia Flanagan) over the edge of the same multi-storey car park where her mum Donna (Verity Rushworth) died a decade ago.

Jade had been convinced that Ross had taken the cash, and had gone after the daughter of his late girlfriend as an incentive to return it. So whilst Mack’s confession had ultimately saved April, Ross wasn’t happy.

Ross later called over to confront Mack, dragging him from his doorstep and brutally punching him in the face.

As Charity intervened, Ross pushed her to the ground also, and was about to stamp down on them with his foot when a terrified Moses (Arthur Cockcroft) called out for his dad to stop.

Ross was quickly brought to his senses, as Charity vowed that he would never see Moses again.

Next week, Ross is shocked when he heads over to see Moses uninvited only to find that the 9-year-old is now petrified of him! Ross is devastated knowing that his lashing out has alienated his only child, who now sees him as a violent thug. Charity remains steadfast in her position, and Ross slinks away defeated.

The next day Ross is determined to make thing up to Moses, but when he spies his son interacting with stepdad Mack, Ross stops in his tracks. Considering what’s best for Moses, Ross then takes the difficult decision to walk away and abandon his plan of reconciliation.

Has Ross really lost his son for good?

5) Tom entangles Angel in his web

Meanwhile, Tom’s (James Chase) incarceration hasn’t stopped him attempting to manipulate those around him, with his attentions having now turning to 15-year-old cousin Angelica (Rebecca Bakes).

Tom has secretly been calling Angel, convincing her of his innocence, in the hope that she’ll be able to talk around her dad Jimmy (Nick Miles), who had ousted Tom from the house after enough evidence was found for the police to charge him for the abuse of ex-wife Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper).

Tom had attempted to go on the run after being released on bail, but when a quick thinking Belle planted her phone on him during a final confrontation, he was tracked to a ferry port and taken into custody.

Angel’s attempts to get Jimmy to support his nephew again have so far been met with a resounding no, and next week Angel tries to again convince Jimmy to read a letter that Tom has sent from prison.

When he does eventually take a look at it, Jimmy is angered by what he can see is a blatant manipulation attempt, leaving Angel back at square one.

Later in the week, Angel takes a leaf out of her cousin’s book by attempting a bit of emotional blackmail of her own, and it’s enough to convince Jimmy to at least go and visit Tom in prison.

Jimmy isn’t swayed by Tom’s crocodile tears, and he stuns his nephew when he goes on to say that he will give him a chance… but only if he takes responsibility for his actions by changing his plea to guilty.

Tom is soon trying to pile all the blame back onto Belle over what happened, and a despondent Jimmy can see that his nephew isn’t going to change. Upset, Jimmy leaves.

Tom’s friend and lawyer Ollie (Alistair Toovey), who has himself been pushed into playing a part into his scheming, urges Tom not to pull any more stunts to try and stop the trial, but Tom has other ideas. Ollie later calls on Angel and tasks her with a little job for Tom.

Whilst Jimmy and Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) remain concerned with their daughter’s ongoing sympathy for her cousin, little do they realise that Angel is about to post a video online which could help his cause…

6) Who’s pulling Will’s strings?

Up at Home Farm, Will’s (Dean Andrews) plans to take down wife Kim (Claire King) take an unexpected turn.

Whilst Kim finally forgave Will and took him back following their separation, Will’s stance has so far remain unchanged, as he remains determined to take Kim for all she’s got.

It was eventually revealed that Will had been in cahoots with Kim’s financial advisor and former squeeze Peter (David Michaels), and whilst he piles on all the affection with Kim next week, he’s quick to arrange a further meeting with Peter over their plan of attack.

Will is keen to get things moving, but he is confused when Peter tells him that the circumstances have changed. Will’s keen to find out further details, but Peter refuses to make contact with a mysterious third party who seems to be responsible for the halt in proceedings.

Will can’t help but feel guilty when he sees that Kim is going all out to make Christmas extra special for the pair of them, marking a new beginning for their relationship.

Acting on Peter’s instructions, Will later asks Kim if she’d like to renew their vows on Christmas day. Whilst Kim becomes emotional at the thoughtful and romantic gesture, it only compounds Will’s guilt further.

Will he be able to see his plan through?