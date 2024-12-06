Next week on Neighbours, Yaz’s search for revenge heats up, Susan departs Erinsborough, Cara faces reality, and Leo makes a dangerous move in the search for Sebastian.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 9th to Thursday 12th December.

1) Has Nicolette wrecked her chances with Yaz?

Despite talking too much about Kiri (Gemma Bird Matheson), Nicolette (Hannah Monson) thought her date with Yaz (Chrishell Stause) went pretty well. But she now suspects Yaz has been put off after she notices the new arrival avoiding her at the complex!

After speaking to Aaron (Matt Wilson), Nicolette decides to head to Yaz’s room at Lassiters with a treat from the café and ask for another date. Yaz doesn’t give a clear answer, but she does seem open to this sober and fun version of Nicolette.

2) Paul’s jealousy is sparked

Elsewhere, Susan (Jackie Woodburne), Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Jane (Annie Jones) are on a mission to try and save Sonya’s Foundation after they found out the council isn’t planning on renewing their lease at the Community Centre. With the council having heavily subsidised their rent up until now, they can’t afford to pay commercial rates for a new space.

Terese’s (Rebekah Elmaloglou) empathy and care towards Toadie grows in the process, which spikes Paul’s (Stefan Dennis) jealousy.

While working together to find a new rental location, Susan and Jane discuss Terese’s closeness with her ex Paul and wonder what’s on the cards for their future.

3) Cara is forced to face the reality of her infertility

Despite Cara (Sara West) trying to pretend that she was accepting of her hysterectomy while in hospital, things look very different back home. She is finding it difficult to come to terms with the reality that she will not be able to bear a child and achieve her dream of having another baby.

Cara continues to take her frustrations out on those around her, including JJ (Riley Bryant) who she is overly critical and untrusting of with his girlfriend Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) back on the street.

But JJ is pushed to his limits when Cara gets angry after walking in on him kissing Nell. He gets them to leave the house in protest of her outburst, leaving Remi (Naomi Rukavina) to deal with the fallout.

Cara tells Remi she was only doing what was necessary but Remi explains that she’s not going to put up with Cara’s behaviour any longer, as it’s impacting their relationship with their children. Remi tells Cara it’s time to open up to her, rather than express herself in other ways.

It gets too much for Cara who breaks down, releasing everything she has been holding since the accident and the heartbreaking reality of her infertility. But Cara isn’t ready to give up on the chance for them to have another baby. She makes the assumption it could still be possible with wife Remi as the child bearer.

But a worried Remi is forced to reveal the truth – it isn’t something she is willing to do for them! She was happy to have another baby when Cara wanted to conceive, but she’s not ready to carry one herself.

4) Karl is rushed into surgery

Karl (Alan Fletcher) finally left for his bike tour of Italy this week, but early next week Susan receives worrying news her husband – who has no experience of riding a motorbike – has already been injured. He’s been rushed into surgery to repair a badly broken leg, and Susan’s friends urge her to go and be with him while he recovers.

Yet Susan is torn as she doesn’t feel she can leave the residents of Eirene Rising after everything that’s happened – plus, if both she and Karl are on the other side of the world, there’s nobody to take her place.

Spotting an opportunity, Terese decides to take action and find a way to step back into her managerial role so that Susan can go and care for her husband. But to do so she has to meet the challenges from the residents and convince them to take her back.

She rallies those around her to come up with a plan to get the residents back on side with Paul, Toadie and Harold (Ian Smith) joining forces to brainstorm ideas.

With time of the essence, they decide to get the residents together for Terese to make her plea. She asks them to think of Susan and Karl, who have done nothing but support them, and now it’s their turn to do the same.

But Moira (Robyn Arthur) and some other residents are still reluctant to have Terese back managing the site after her addiction relapse caused the gas leak.

However, Harold, Paul and Toadie unite to win them over, making the case that Terese has done so much to turn her life around since then. It’s the final push needed to help Terese win the vote for her return to Eirini Rising!

Later in the week, Terese is over the moon to have returned to Eirini Rising as manager and is grateful to her two exes, Paul and Toadie, for their support in getting her there.

She agrees to meet with Toadie and suggests they are finally on a path to becoming friends again.

5) Susan departs the street

Susan is relieved and gets ready to visit Karl. She leaves feeling incredibly proud of Terese for turning things around since her struggles.

Meanwhile, Terese takes a triumphant walk back to Eirini Rising with Paul by her side and the romantic tension between them rises. Will Terese and Paul finally reunite with things resolved for Terese with work and home?

6) Yaz tries new strategies to put Holly in jail

Elsewhere, after getting Jeffrey Swan (Tim Potter) to restore the data from a broken phone, Yaz has found a video of Heath (Ethan Panizza) which she takes to Detective Holden, a senior investigator in the city. She’s convinced it will show more evidence that Holly was to blame for Heath’s death.

The detective assures Yaz that he will look into it properly, but as Yaz has to return to work alongside Holly, she finds it overwhelming to contain her anger.

She manages to keep calm until she hears back that the detective can’t take her findings any further to re-open the case. When she sees Holly, she lashes out before composing herself and realising it’s time for a new strategy.

She decides to reach out to Tess Carmichael (Anica Calida) – Heath’s former lover and accomplice – and arranges a visit to see her in prison, posing as a lawyer for Heath’s family.

7) Cara lets go of her dream

Meanwhile, Cara struggles to get her head around Remi’s baby bombshell. She thought they wanted the same things to make their chance of another baby happen now that she is infertile. But Cara is left devastated that the opportunity to achieve her dream is well and truly over.

Despite sharing empathy for the other’s view, they are left with a sense of distance between them as they navigate their grief for what could have been.

Remi is comforted by Aaron while Dex (Marley Williams) steps in to show Cara affection, reminding her that she has a lot to be grateful for with for the family she already has.

Influenced by these discussions, Cara and Remi reunite on much better terms.

Later, Cara decides to get rid of the antique high-chair she was upcycling for a future baby and starts to come to terms with letting the dream go.

8) Byron’s suspicions are confirmed

Sadie’s (Emerald Chan) plans to continue avoiding Max (Ben Jackson) are dashed when he gives Byron (Xavier Molyneux) free tickets to a dance party.

Byron accepts, assuming it’s a gesture for Max to make amends after they’ve struggled to see eye to eye since his arrival in Erinsborough.

Sadie is stoked to find out they have tickets for the event until Byron tells her where they came from…

An angry Sadie puts Max in his place and tells him to stop his games. But when she returns from work, she realises Max has rebelled as Byron eagerly presents their tickets for the party.

Once Byron is out of earshot, Sadie tells Max how much she hates how awkward he is making things for her in their home. Max argues that it was Saide who forced him to confess that he’s into her, and it’s not down to him that she got him to admit that he thinks she’s hot.

Byron returns just in time to hear Max’s confession and Sadie is left horrified at her boyfriend’s discovery.

9) Krista confesses to Leo

Elsewhere, Leo (Tim Kano) and Krista (Majella Davis) continue with their relationship issues after the fallout from Leo’s part in Seb’s (Rarmian Newton) disappearance from Erinsborough.

This week, Krista transferred $35,000 to Seb to pay his debts to the loan shark, and she’s worried that she’s heard nothing since. She’s also feeling remorseful for lying to Leo who tried to persuade her to investigate further before paying up.

Leo is determined to put things right with the woman he wants to propose to. He decides to hire John Wong, his dad’s trusty private investigator, to track down Seb and finally put his girlfriend’s mind at ease.

But Leo is left unsettled when Aaron suggests it’s a move Paul would use in this situation – is he following in his father’s footsteps?

Meanwhile, Krista gets another text from Seb pleaing for more money. Krista is once again torn and confides in Byron that she doesn’t know if it’s genuine or if her friend is just taking advantage of her.

Later, her guilt sets in and she confesses all to Leo. Leo is upset that she lied but with Aaron’s comment still in his mind, he assures Krista that he won’t treat her the way his dad has treated the ones he loves.

Krista makes a decision to put an end to the bank transfers. After clearing the air, the couple are back on track.

But seeing Krista still worrying, Leo can’t help himself and decides to keep one last secret, as he messages John Wong to check in on his search for Sebastian.

10) Yaz gets Tess on board

Elsewhere, Yaz attends the meeting with Tess Carmichael at the prison. Under the guise of Leah Curtain, she tells Tess that she’s a lawyer for Heath’s family, who are looking for more closure on Heath’s death. Tess agrees to tell “Leah” her account of events in the lead-up to Heath’s death.

Yaz takes the opportunity to focus the conversation on Holly, pointing out that the family believe Holly should be investigated further for her part in the tragedy.

Tess can’t understand why “Leah” assumes she would want to help in getting the case re-opened. So Yaz is forced to think on her feet, telling Tess that she can find a way to get her moved to a prison back home in the US – close to her elderly relatives – if she helps her out.

Tess is open to helping, leaving Yaz hopeful that she’s on her way to getting justice.

11) Max agrees to leave the share house

In the aftermath of the revelation that Max really has been making a play for his girlfriend, Byron surprises Sadie by being supportive and trusting of her part in the events.

When Sadie says she can no longer live with Max, Byron tells him that he has to go. Max resists, until he realises that his actions have left Sadie feeling uncomfortable.

But with Max at risk back in Queensland, where could he go?

12) Holly spirals on hearing her case could be re-opened

After contact from Tess, it’s Krista turn to meet with her in prison. Tess relays that Heath’s family have hired a lawyer to bring up the case again, with Holly as their main target.

When Byron finds out, he urges Krista to warn their friend, which leads Holly to spiral further and without her family around for support.

While upset, she turns to Yaz and lets slip that she’s seeing a therapist. Yaz is delighted to get a new piece of information to use against Holly. What will she do next?

Elsewhere, Yaz bumps into Nicolette and sparks continue to fly. A vulnerable Nicolette decides to be open and put her cards on the table – she feels a connection with Yaz and wants to see where things go.

Yaz agrees but is quickly distracted as she gets a message from Tess’s lawyer, revealing that she won’t have any more contact with “Leah”.

13) Leo unknowingly heads towards danger

Leo finds out that John Wong has been successful in tracking down Sebastian. But Paul is concerned for Leo when he says he is going to Winterton to bring Seb back to Krista. He also raises his concerns that he is keeping Krista in the dark.

A surprised Paul soon spots Sebastian in the Waterhole and prepares to give him a dressing down. When Paul tells Seb that Leo is out looking for him, Seb confesses that it’s too dangerous for Leo to be in Winterton! Paul’s then interrupted by Terese, which allows Sebastian to get away without saying more.

Paul and Terese desperately try to find Sebastian again but when they have had no luck, Terese suggests the only option is to drive to find Leo. But are they setting themselves up to drive into danger?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 9th December (Episode 9160 / 257)

Ramsay Street bands together to save a legacy.

Remi is confronted by an assumption.

Nicolette makes a move.

Tuesday 10th December (Episode 9161 / 258)

A resident receives distressing news.

Holly’s unwittingly caught in a sinister crusade.

Cara and Remi face a heartbreaking crossroads.

Wednesday 11th December (Episode 9162 / 259)

Yaz steps up her game.

Tensions in the Share House reach a head.

Krista and Leo struggle with their secrecy.

Thursday 12th December (Episode 9163 / 260)

A resident receives their marching orders.

Holly spirals in the wake of a revelation.

Terese takes a forward step.

Paul is given cause for panic.

Monday 16th November (Episode 9164 / 261)

Paul and Terese embark on a journey into the unknown.

Tuesday 17th November (Episode 9165 / 262)

Krista is devastated by a friend’s betrayal.

Yaz lets down her walls.

Paul is stung by Terese’s behaviour.

Wednesday 18th November (Episode 9166 / 263)

Yaz exploits her new intel.

Nicolette’s gesture leads to an unexpected outcome.

The Varga-Murphys gear up for an adventure.

A housemate is left heartbroken.

Thursday 19th November (Episode 9167 / 264)

Ramsay Street celebrates Christmas.

One resident makes a life changing decision.

Holly receives a sinister gift.

A familiar face reappears.

A targeted collision puts the neighbours in deadly peril.