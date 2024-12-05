Next week on Emmerdale, Cain continues to spiral as he struggles with his guilty secret, leading to him being arrested when Moira needs him most!

Moira (Natalie J Robb) went under the knife two weeks ago to have a meningioma brain tumour removed, with Cain (Jeff Hordley) opting to return to the village on Moira’s advice rather than waiting around at the hospital.

Cain spent the four hours drinking as he grappled with the enormity of the situation, and when sister-in-law Ruby (Beth Cordingly) found him holed up in the garage, things took an unexpected turn.

Initially bickering over her barging in to avoid her father in the street outside, Ruby and Cain suddenly had a heated moment and started kissing.

One thing led to another and the pair slept together, vowing afterwards that it never happened.

With Moira now home from hospital, Cain has been forced to face his guilt head on, with any celebrations for his 50th birthday being the last thing on his mind.

Next week, Moira hopes to throw a surprise, belated party for Cain and starts making arrangements, though Matty (Ash Palmisciano) worries about whether his mum is up to it just yet.

When Caleb (Will Ash) later turns up at Butlers with Ruby, Cain lies to Moira that he has to go and pick up a car in order to make himself scarce.

Consumed by guilt, Cain makes further excuses and doesn’t return home that night.

The next day, Moira is due at the hospital for her follow-up appointment, where she’ll learn for certain what her prognosis is following the surgery. Despite not having heard from Cain all night, Moira is determined that he won’t let her down as she heads to Hotten General.

Anticipating Cain’s imminent arrival, Moira sends Matty home as she delays her appointment. But as time goes on, a terrified Moira makes a last-ditch attempt to reach Cain on the phone as she realises that she’ll soon have no choice but to receive the pathology results all on her own.

Meanwhile, Liam (Jonny McPherson) has come across Cain at the garage, surprised to realise that he isn’t at the hospital with Moira. Liam’s words together with a frantic voicemail from Moira bring Cain to his senses as he rushes off to the hospital.

There’s a small issue when Cain finds himself blocked in by Jai’s (Chris Bisson) badly parked car, but a not too subtle nudge with his truck soon gets it out of the way…

Understandably, Jai isn’t too happy with what he’s just witnessed, and Cain hasn’t even made it to the hospital before PC Swirling (Andy Moore) tracks him down and pulls him over.

Frustrated by the holdup, Cain becomes more and more agitated before he finally snaps, leaving Swirling with no choice but to place Cain under arrest!

The beat’s long-time copper knows what Cain has been going through in recent times—after all, he turned up to his dad Zak’s funeral out of respect—as Cain’s pleas to at least have a private conversation with Moira on the phone leave Swirling torn.

Swirling eventually obliges however, and Moira is aghast as she hears about Cain’s arrest. Frustrated at her husband, Moira tells him that her results showed everything was fine, but once off the phone she tearfully admits to Matty that she’s been advised to have radiotherapy going forward.

Swirling uses his discretion to let Cain off with a caution, not that he’s particularly grateful, but rather than returning straight home, Cain heads into the village.

Liam is concerned when he later finds a drunken Cain hanging around the allotment, and helps his friend back up to Butlers.

Moira’s incensed to see the state Cain is in when Liam drops him off, and decides to tell him about the surprise party planned for him the next day, warning him that he needs to pull himself together.

But with his guilt eating away at him, Cain feels it’s time to tell Moira the truth…

Will Cain confess and put his marriage at risk?

“I think it’s really important that they stay together,” Natalie J Robb told EverySoap and other media at a recent press event.

“I had this chat with [exec producer] Iain MacLeod, we were talking about marriage and I said ‘Marriages go through things – there’s temptation, there’s things that can happen.’ If everybody just gave up after the first hurdle in a marriage, people would just not get married.”

“It’s so easy to get out of marriages now. I never married because I always said if I ever did it, it’ll only ever be once. That’s why I’m going to wait until I’m 79… and when I die when I’m 80, I’ll be fine!”

Any revelation would of course put Moira back at odds with Ruby, their friendship only having really started after Moira’s diagnosis.

“Sometimes in soap you don’t have a lot of friendships,” Natalie continues. “They’re all like a little bit sporadic, so it’d be quite nice to build those, which I think they’ve tried to do with Ruby and Moira.”

“She was friends with Ruby, and then they fell out, but now they’ve become friends again, which is going to be more of a dilemma. But that’s really good fun to play. I still don’t know what the outcome is going to be, I haven’t seen the scripts for that yet!“