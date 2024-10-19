6 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 21st to 23rd October

Next week on Coronation Street, Bethany finds herself in danger, Dee-Dee has second thoughts about Lauren, and is Gail having another heart attack?



Please note: There is no episode airing on Friday 25th October due to football coverage on ITV1

1) Bethany’s put in danger

Bethany (Lucy Fallon) is finally discharged from hospital next week, but finds herself thrust straight into more danger in her own home.

Bethany is still struggling to come to terms with the fact that she will be living with a stoma bag for the rest of her life, and as Sarah (Tina O’Brien) comes to pick her up and take her home, she’s feeling particularly vulnerable.

As she comforts her daughter, Sarah rejects a call from ex-boyfriend Damon (Ciaran Griffiths) who is desperately to get through to her from prison.

Damon had come back into Sarah’s life unexpectedly, after he heard of Bethany’s plight and offered to pay for her medical expenses and Medevac flight back from Turkey, using some money he had stashed away in a lock-up.

It had been Sarah’s ex-husband Adam (Sam Robertson) who had picked up the message, initially choosing not to tell her. But once the truth came out, Sarah rang Damon who was under the impression that she had already taken the money, considering it had already disappeared from the lock-up. If she hadn’t taken it, then who had?!

Having ignored Damon’s calls so far, Sarah gets Bethany settled at the flat before heading out to get some food for them both.

When Bethany later hears the door open, she assumes her mum has returned, but is horrified to see a masked intruder entering!

Will Bethany be able to hide herself before she’s seen?

2) Is Gail having another heart attack?

Meanwhile, David (Jack P Shepherd) and Audrey (Sue Nicholls) talk in the salon about Gail’s (Helen Worth) new relationship with Jesse (John Thomson), who she’s secretly been in touch with since they happened to bump into each other in Thailand a few years back.

The ex-boyfriend of Gail’s arch-nemesis Eileen (Sue Cleaver), David does not trust Jesse as far as he could throw him, and says as much to Audrey.

“They are all a bit taken aback by it, really, because it’s obviously out of the blue,” Jack tells us. “For a while now David has been mentioning Gail’s life drawing classes that she keeps going to but it seems that’s a load of nonsense, she’s been meeting up with Jesse.”

“David can’t believe she pulled the wall over his eyes, he’s just unsure, as anybody would be, especially with her track record…I think this is the sixth or seventh potential husband! I think anybody would be like, what are you doing here?”

“He was with Eileen, now he is with Gail so it’s a bit weird,” Jack continues. “And also the timing’s great, because she’s just taken out this bridging loan, hasn’t she, for Bethany. So David’s suspicious that he wants that.”

The bridging loan has meant that Gail is now in the process of selling the family home, with David devastated he and his family are going to have to find somewhere else to live.

“David’s always been hellbent on it being his house, and it’s never been any of the other siblings’ house, just David’s,” Jack laughs. “I don’t know where he gets this from. It’s small man syndrome, I think! In his head it’s his birthright! He’s never moved out, but maybe he should have done.”

Carla (Alison King) was quick to notice the house had gone on the market, and despite David’s attempts to put her off, she informs Shona (Julia Goulding) that she has made an offer, much to David’s chagrin.

Back at the house, David and Sarah get into an almighty argument with Gail and Jesse. Gail is clearly stressed as she suddenly snaps and orders her children to leave. When Jesse later searches through the cupboard under the stairs for Lily’s bicycle pump, he’s stunned as a unzips a bag to find a load of cash hidden inside…

Jesse’s curiosity soon disappears though when he realises that Gail is clutching her arm and struggling to breathe. Knowing that Gail had a heart attack little over three years ago, Jesse quickly phones for an ambulance.

When Carla informs David, Sarah and Nick (Ben Price) that there was an ambulance outside No.8, the three rush down to the hospital, with both David and Sarah concerned that they’re to blame for starting the row.

It’s touch and go for Gail, and when David later steps outside, Jesse follows, curious whether he needs to get something off his chest after his discovery under the stairs.

“David blames himself,” Jack explains. “He goes outside, and he’s having a little think to himself, and then Jesse’s thinking, is he all right? He looks as though he’s carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders, as though he’s hiding something.”

“So he comes out to try and pick David’s brains a bit and find out what’s been going on. And David just says that it is his fault. He has put his mum through a lot of stress over the years, especially now, things haven’t helped with Bethany and he hasn’t helped by banging on about the house all the time.”

Will Gail pull through?

3) Dee-Dee has second thoughts about Lauren

Over at the corner shop flat, Lauren (Cait Fitton) calls over to see Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) with a bunch of flowers, thanking her for offering a home to herself and baby Frankie.

However, it’s clear that in the weeks since Dee-Dee made her generous offer, which was a somewhat spur-of-the-moment decision, she is having second thoughts.

Dee-Dee’s brother Michael (Ryan Russell) is full of praise for Dee-Dee opening up her home given the circumstances, knowing that it will be difficult having baby Frankie there as a reminder of Joel’s (Calum Lill) horrific crimes before his death.

When Lauren’s social worker later pops over for a chat, Dee-Dee starts making a cup of tea but unexpectedly finds an old love letter from Joel hidden in the cupboard. Overwhelmed, an upset Dee-Dee quickly heads outside, as she wonders whether she can cope with Lauren and Frankie moving in after all.

Last night’s episode revealed that Dee-Dee has extra cause to be nervous, having secretly seen Joel on the night that he died. Dee-Dee was seen brandishing a crowbar—which just so happens to be the sort of implement that killed Joel—as she approached his car, only to realise that he was sat inside it.

At that point, Joel was yet to have the face wound that he was seen to have in his final scene as he left a voicemail for Dee-Dee, so it would appear that she could have at least been responsible for that, if not his death. Indeed a further flashback later revealed a traumatised Dee-Dee washing the crowbar in her kitchen sink.

Dee-Dee’s odd behaviour during the week soon attracts the attention of lead detective Kit (Joel Roberts)… is Dee-Dee about to find herself at the centre of the investigation?

4) Lauren admits her feelings for Max

Lauren has another issue to deal with as Bobby (Jack Carroll) again voices his suspicions about what her and Max (Paddy Bever) are up to. The two have clearly been hiding something from Bobby, and it all seems to stem back to the night that Lauren stayed over at the Platt house, the very night that Joel died.

When Bobby calls over at No.8 to find out why Max is avoiding him, he’s disappointed to find that Lauren is there too. As Bobby feels he’s being pushed out of their friendship trio, Lauren assures him that isn’t the case. If that’s so, Bobby asks, then what are they really hiding from him?

Later in the week, as she tries to take her mind off the fact it’s the day of Joel’s funeral, Lauren tries to make things up with Bobby by inviting him to visit Frankie at the hospital with her.

Once there, Lauren is stunned when Max admits that he does actually have feelings for her, with Lauren confessing that she feels the same way. But how will Bobby, who has always held a torch for Lauren, react to the news?

5) Chesney’s mistake leaves Prima Doner in a vulnerable position

Over at the Rovers, Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) has returned to work, determined to try and get back to some sort of normality after the death of twin-brother Paul (Peter Ash).

But as she struggles to put on a brave face in front of the punters, half-brother Kit tells Gemma that she’s forced herself to come back too soon, and offers to put her up in a friend’s cottage in the Lake District for some time out.

With Gemma heading up to the Lakes with the quads and Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove), Chesney (Sam Aston) is left to take care of eldest son Joseph (William Flanagan), who is off on his school skiing trip.

Chesney is already under pressure at Prima Doner after Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) instructed him to spend the week deep-cleaning the shop. When he arrives home to take Joseph to the airport, he’s shocked to find a load of missed calls on his phone informing him that the flight has been brought forward!

Will Ches be able to get Joseph there in time?

As a result, Chesney is forced to draft in an emergency replacement at the kebab shop. Unfortunately, that person is Kirk (Andy Whyment), who when cheerily greeting a customer, is completely unaware that it’s the local health inspector…

6) Toyah and Leanne move on

At Victoria Court, it’s the end of an era as both Leanne (Jane Danson) and Toyah (Georgia Taylor) pack up their final belongings to move out of the apartment, leaving Nick to live there with son Sam (Jude Riordan).

Nick’s affair with Toyah led him to realise that he was no longer in love with fiancee Leanne, but after Leanne discovered their relationship, Toyah opted to end things with Nick rather than put her sister through more hurt.

As Leanne packs up the remainder of her things, Sam is particularly struggling.

“Nick’s own father died so when Natasha died he was very conscious of providing some kind of safety and security for Sam,” Ben Price explains. “He has grown very attached to Leanne so for Sam it’s almost like losing a mum again and Nick feels very guilty about that.”

Leanne also begins to get emotional as she remembers late son Oliver, and whilst Nick knows that things couldn’t have continued how they were, he apologises to Leanne for how everything ended.

“Part of Nick still loves her but it’s definitely finished,” Ben continues. “It’s definitely over, it’s not one of those half breakups. I think something changed for him when she went to the institute, for Nick that was the end. It really made him think I just don’t know you at all.”

With the sisters each moving out to their own places, after Leanne told Toyah that she felt unable to live with her, Nick offers to drive Toyah and her belongings to her new digs. It’s another tough moment for Nick, with Ben feeling that Nick’s love for Toyah was the real thing.

“It’s definitely a deeper connection,” he adds. “I actually don’t think it was based much on the physical initially. Supporting her through her cancer was what drew them together, it wasn’t like he’d been attracted to her for years, it was about being there for her, and then her for him, that’s how the love started. There’s a lot more to it than just the physical.“