Next week on EastEnders, Avani’s lies prompt Ravi to seek revenge on Barney, Jack is blackmailed by Harry, and Alfie discovers that Tommy punched Kat while he was away.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Walford from Monday 21st to Thursday 24th October.

1) Avani’s lies backfire

For the last few weeks, Avani (Aaliyah James) has been hanging out with 18-year-old Mason (Alex Draper). Mason originally thought that Avani was in university, but despite Barney (Lewis Bridgeman) warning him that Avani was actually only 15, it hasn’t been enough to put them off seeing each other.

This week, Avani and Mason kissed at The Arches, but Avani made a run for it when it became clear that Mason was looking for more.

When Avani told Lily (Lillia Turner) that Mason wanted them to have sex, Lily tried to convince her not to sleep with him, unaware that Tommy (Sonny Kendall) was listening in on the conversation.

Next week, it’s Nugget’s (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) turn to catch Avani messaging a mysterious boy, but she begs him to keep quiet.

However, when Ravi (Aaron Thiara) discovers that something’s going on, he confiscates Avani’s phone and enlists Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) to help him get into it.

Priya, however, reassures Ravi that there’s nothing to worry about, revealing that Avani has told her in confidence that she’s going out with Barney.

Relieved, Ravi decides not to snoop through his daughter’s messages, but shortly after he gives Avani back her phone, she secretly heads off to meet Mason on Edward Road.

Soon after she leaves, Ravi and Priya share a charged moment…

Avani pucks up the courage to tell Mason that she’s not going to sleep with him, but he tells her to leave and she ends up with a busted lip as a result!

It’s not long before Avani arrives back on the square with her newfound injury, where she’s spotted by Ravi.

Despite Avani’s best efforts to make an excuse for her injuries, Ravi is convinced that Barney is to blame, and decides he’s going to teach the youngster a lesson.

2) Jack is blackmailed

This week, Jack (Scott Maslen) and Denise (Diane Parish) ended up spending the night together at No. 27, just weeks after deciding to press ahead with their divorce.

Sadly for Jack, it wasn’t long before Penny (Kitty Castledine) stuck her ore in, trying to split up their reunion by bringing up his affair with Stacey in front of Denise.

Things got heated when Denise spotted a platonic encounter between Jack and Stacey and read too much into it, making a quick exit from The Vic. When Denise asked Jack to tell her the truth about his affair, the conversation turned sour and Denise told Jack that she’s filing for divorce after all.

A riled up Jack then punched Harry (Elijah Holloway) after the pair got into an argument on the Square, and after managing to obtain footage of the incident from Tommy, Penny and Harry decided to team up to bring Jack down.

Next week, Penny and Harry put their plan into action as they blackmail Jack, before Jack heads to The Arches to demand answers.

Harry tells Jack that he’s got to the end of the week to agree to his blackmail terms. Later, Jack reveals a worrying discovery to Penny.

On Tuesday, Penny heads to The Arches to confront Harry, but he is quick to settle her concerns.

Harry then heads out to Albert Square, where he finds Jack outside No.27, and tells him that the blackmail deadline has moved forward to tomorrow as a result of his actions…

3) Alfie returns to chaos

Alfie (Shane Richie) has spent the past couple of weeks at a training session in Birmingham, after bagging himself the new manager’s job at the Minute Mart. In that time, an altercation between Kat (Jessie Wallace) and an increasingly aggressive Tommy saw the teen punch his mum in the face.

Next week, Alfie arrives home from Birmingham early, startling Kat as she’s forced to try to hide her new facial injury.

When Alfie spots her bruise, Kat is forced to lie and tell him that she got it after a boozy night out with Stacey (Lacey Turner).

While that sounds perfectly plausible, it’s not before Alfie discovers her lie after a conversation with Stacey in The Vic.

Troubled Tommy’s actions don’t end there, as Kat is forced to confront Tommy over him using her credit card without permission, despite her already covering up his actions.

Unbeknownst to the pair, Alfie has been listening in to their conversation and demands answers!

4) The Mitchells and Panesars come to blows

After Ravi falsely believes Barney is responsible for Avani’s injury, Teddy and Ravi come to blows as Ravi decides to make a spectacle of Barney.

Avani races to the scene and arrives in time to force Ravi to give up on his plans. Yet it doesn’t stop Teddy and Ravi’s feud, and the police are called as the pair square up to each other.

Later, at No. 1, Teddy calls Harry with a plan to hit back at Ravi.

5) Why is Freddie in the spotlight?

Kat finally admits that it was Tommy who injured her after being questioned by Alfie. Yet as the Moons and Freddie (Bobby Brazier) later sit down for a meal at No. 5D, yet more chaos descends after an altercation escalates between Tommy and Freddie.

In Wednesday’s episode, Kat and Alfie reel from their disastrous meal the previous night, but Kat continues to make excuses for Tommy’s bad behaviour.

Over at No. 31, Freddie finds himself under the spotlight with the Slaters as Jean (Gillian Wright) begins to suspect that he’s keeping a secret for Kat.

6) The Panesars are out for revenge

On Wednesday, the Panesars reconvene at Walford East, where they come to terms with last night’s events involving the Mitchells.

Moving to No. 41 on Thursday, the family debate the best way to take their revenge on the Mitchells, but Suki (Balvinder Sopal) intervenes, insisting she doesn’t want to see any more of her family behind bars.

Nish agrees and decides that he and Suki will reach out to Teddy instead, and the pair meet up with him in the café. Will they find a way to overcome their differences?

7) Barney makes a big decision

Later, Teddy does his best to make an alienated Barney feel more included in the family. However, his efforts fail, and Barney makes a big decision…

The following day, Harry is intrigued when he hears Barney on the phone, but he and Teddy are worried by what they discover…

8) Jack gives in to Harry’s demands

In Wednesday’s episode, Jack is forced to give in to Harry’s blackmail efforts as he reluctantly agrees to turn a blind eye to the mechanic’s dodgy dealings.

What has he got himself in for?

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 21st October (Episode 6999)

Ravi grows suspicious of Avani’s behaviour, Jack discovers some startling information, and Kat tries to keep Alfie in the dark.

Tuesday 22nd October (Episode 7000)

Teddy takes drastic measures to protect his family, Alfie tries to get through to Tommy, and Jack is given an ultimatum.

Wednesday 23rd October (Episode 7001)

Jean makes a worrying discovery, the Panesars come to grips with recent events, and Teddy tries to reach out to Barney.

Thursday 24th October (Episode 7002)

Nish spies an opportunity to spend more time with Suki, while Kat faces a reckoning with Tommy.