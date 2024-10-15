Who are your favourite ever Home and Away characters? We want to know, as we open voting for Back to the Bay’s eleventh Home and Away Most Popular Character poll.

For the past 20 years, Back to the Bay has run the Home and Away Most Popular Character poll. Every two years, we ask fans to vote for their favourite characters from the show’s history, and we reveal the winners in the lead-up to Christmas.

Home and Away has graced Australian screens since 17th January 1988, meaning you have nearly 37 years of characters to choose from.

We may have had ten polls in the past, but there have been far from ten winners. In fact, only three characters have ever come top of our vote, and one of those was a joint win:

2004 – Irene Roberts

2006 – Sally Fletcher

2008 – Sally Fletcher

2010 – Sally Fletcher

2012 – Sally Fletcher

2014 – Sally Fletcher

2016 – Sally Fletcher

2018 – Alf Stewart / Sally Fletcher

2020 – Sally Fletcher

2022 – Alf Stewart

Will Sally come top for the 9th time, will Alf get his third win, or will someone else be crowned the Home and Away Most Popular Character 2024?

Only you decide. And our other visitors.

Here’s how it works.

Just enter your email address and your top 5 favourite Home and Away characters of all time in the form below.

Your favourite character will be assigned 5 points, the character you place in second position will get 4 points, your third choice character will get 3 points, your fourth choice will get 2 points, and the character you place in fifth position will get 1 point.

Once voting closes on Friday 15th November 2024, we’ll tally up the votes. Then, in December, we’ll announce the results of Back to the Bay’s eleventh Home and Away Most Popular Character poll.

Please be sure to read these few pointers before we get started:

Strictly one vote per person, and you need to enter your email address to be able to vote. If you enter more than once, your most recent entry will be the one we count.

We’ll only use your email address to make sure your vote is only counted once. If you want to subscribe to our weekly newsletter full of Australian soap spoilers, just tick the box and we’ll add you to the list. Otherwise, you won’t hear anything more from us.

You need to choose 5 characters, so think hard.

Both regular and guest characters are allowed.

Please give a character’s surname, as if you simply write down ‘Ben’ then we won’t know if you mean Ben Lucini, Ben Astoni or Ben Murray. If you need a refresher, check out our Characters section.

Any characters who have debuted in Episode 8336 or onwards (airing in Aus on Monday 26th August 2024, and in the UK on Monday 14th October) are not eligible, due to the fact that these episodes have not aired in the UK as of the start of the voting.

Please only vote for who you genuinely believe are the best characters from the show’s history – not just the ones you think are the best looking, or your current favourite!

Home and Away fans, get voting!

Home and Away Most Popular Character 2024 Vote for your favourite ever Home and Away character in Back to the Bay's 2024 'Most Popular Character' poll. Enter your five choices, listing your favourite character first. Your first choice will get 5 points, your second choice gets 4 points, your third choice gets 3 points, with your fourth and fifth choices getting 2 and 1 points. If you vote more than once, your most recent entry will be used. Please enter both first and surnames so we definitely know which character you mean. Email address

Favourite Character 1

Favourite Character 2

Favourite Character 3

Favourite Character 4

Favourite Character 5

Subscribe to our weekly spoiler newsletter (totally optional) Δ