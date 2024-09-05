Next week on Neighbours, Holly confesses that she’s been pocketing Heath’s money – but will she give it all back?

In recent episodes, we saw Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) discover a Lassiters gym card belonging to Heath Royce (Ethan Panizza). This week, she snuck into the Lassiters changing rooms and opened the locker the key belonged to, where we learnt that there was a huge wad of cash hidden inside.

The cash belongs to Heath, who alongside Tess Carmichael (Anica Calida) was embezzling money from the Sincast Corporation as they sold the business’s assets across Australia.

With Heath safely resting inside the belly of a croc somewhere in Queensland, and Tess arrested for her crimes, Holly assumes that nobody is going to come looking for the money – after all, it’s likely nobody even knows it’s there.

Plus, considering what Holly endured at the hands of Heath, it’s just compensation… right?

She hid the stack of dodgy cash in the Kennedys’ backyard, but quickly discovered that it may not be the best hiding place when she was forced to pretend to Karl (Alan Fletcher) that a newfound love of horticulture was the reason she was spending so much time in the garden.

Next week, Holly helps out as Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) tries on dresses for her upcoming wedding to Haz. Yet due to Mack’s tight budget and even tighter deadline, the bride-to-be isn’t thrilled by any of the options.

Mack shows Holly a dress she’s found online as a guide for what she’s looking for – she loves it, but it’s way out of her budget, so she wants to find a similar but much cheaper alternative.

However, Holly, using her secret stash of newfound cash, later surprises Mackenzie with a gift of the very same expensive dress!

Read more: Mackenzie and Haz’s wedding day airs Tuesday 17th September

Next Wednesday (11th September), Holly is on edge as she’s forced to think on her feet to keep Karl away from the money she’s stashed away in the yard.

When she returns from yet another spending spree, Karl and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) voice their concerns that she’s using retail therapy to deal with her recent traumas.

They’re intrigued as to how Holly has the money to fund the shopping trips, but she lies and claims the cash came from selling the necklace Heath gave her, explaining that she’s turning something bad into something good.

Just as she thinks she’s thrown her dad and Susan off the scent, she returns to Ramsay Street to relocate her stacks of cash, only to be caught red-handed by Wendy (Candice Leask). Busted!

With no excuse for having such a large wad of cash, Holly is forced to admit to Wendy that it belonged to Heath.

She tries to justify keeping the money as victim’s compensation for what Heath put her through, reasoning that nobody will miss it as all of Lassiters’ losses are insured and Tess has most of the stolen cash.

However, Wendy threatens to tell Karl and Susan unless Holly comes clean to Andrew (Lloyd Will). Holly has no choice but to agree and opens up to Andrew, but as she hands over the money, she lies about the amount, claiming that she only found $10,000 in Heath’s locker.

In reality, it was significantly more!

The Rodwells agree not to tell Karl and Susan, believing that Holly’s decision to keep the money was just a momentary lapse of judgement, and that she’s now seen the error of her ways.

Of course, Holly hasn’t told them that she’s already spent some of the money, nor that she’s still holding onto a substantial portion of it.

As Holly later starts looking into purchasing a $50,000 car, it becomes clear that her adventures with Heath’s cash are far from over… let’s hope nobody comes looking for it!

Elsewhere next week, Holly isn’t the only one busted, as Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) and JJ’s (Riley Bryant) new relationship is exposed.

With Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Toadie (Ryan Moloney) now living apart, Nell fears she’s going to lose the chance to spend time with JJ if her dad moves off Ramsay Street.

She privately asks Terese if she’d be open to her staying over at No. 22 a couple of times a week. While Terese is touched by her step-daughter’s request, the reality is it’s a ploy so she can be just over the road from her secret new boyfriend.

However, she’s soon exposed when Terese and Toadie walk in on Nell and JJ locking lips! The two are officially busted.

Plus, with Toadie set to depart Erinsborough for good in just a few weeks, what does this mean for the loved-up teens?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Here is the complete set of teaser spoilers and photos for the first two weeks of September:

Monday 9th September (Episode 9108 / 205)

Nicolette’s past actions come back to bite.

Danger lurks for a hopeful couple.

Andrew is thrown by confronting revelations.

New beginnings hang in the air.

Tuesday 10th September (Episode 9109 / 206)

Byron wrestles with his impending loss.

Nicolette faces the consequences of her actions.

Terese finds solace in a familiar place.

Wednesday 11th September (Episode 9110 / 207)

A welcome return brings unfortunate news.

Nicolette struggles to accept the new status quo.

A resident hides their illicit gains.

Thursday 12th September (Episode 9111 / 208)

Ramsay Street grapples with a resident’s seismic decision.

Wendy challenges a neighbour to come clean.

Andrew takes action to protect his family.

Monday 16th September (Episode 9112 / 209)

A disturbing phone call is overheard.

Byron’s grand plan fails.

A protective parent reveals their fears.

Tuesday 17th September (Episode 9113 / 210)

Danger continues to stalk a hopeful couple, as the residents of Ramsay Street gather for a celebration of love.

Wednesday 18th September (Episode 9114 / 211)

A neighbour crashes into mortal danger.

Aaron lays down an ultimatum.

Vera is out for vengeance.

Thursday 19th September (Episode 9115 / 212)

Nicolette faces a hurtful betrayal.

Paul plays Krista at her own game.

Sadie goes undercover.