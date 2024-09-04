Neighbours has confirmed that Mackenzie Hargreaves and Haz Devkar are leaving the show, with their final episode airing Tuesday 17th September.

Their departure comes on the same day as their wedding, in less than two weeks’ time. As their characters prepare to say goodbye, actors Georgie Stone and Shiv Palekar tell us how they feel to be leaving the Neighbours family.

Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) was recently offered a job with a rival law firm, but rejected it, wanting to stay loyal to Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Rebecchi Law. However, when the firm offered her another position – this time in Paris – it was too good to turn down.

Haz (Shiv Palekar), who she has been dating since January of this year, agreed to go with her and start a new life together in Europe. The pair also simultaneously proposed to each other in the living room of No. 32, after some not-so-subtle nudging from Sadie (Emerald Chan) and Byron (Xavier Molyneux).

While they initially wanted to get married in Paris, they realised it would be too expensive, and too much of an ask for their friends and family to fly to the other side of the world for their big day.

So, they opted for a small ceremony in Erinsborough – but, when Mack learnt that the law firm wanted her to start in two weeks, it gave them very little time to turn things around.

The pair get married in less than a fortnight, on Tuesday 17th September, before departing for their new life in Paris the very same day.

Georgie has been a full-time member of the Neighbours cast since early 2020, after making her debut appearance in August 2019 as the show’s first transgender character. Meanwhile, Shiv joined the cast just last year, making his debut on 18th September 2023 in the first episode of the newly rebooted show.

With their exit fast approaching, Georgie Stone and Shiv Palekar have opened up on what it was like leaving Neighbours behind.

This is Mackenzie’s second wedding, and Georgie explains that the best part of walking down the aisle was “getting to wear the beautiful dresses that our head of costume, Nick Wakerly, designs.”

“Both times he worked so hard to create a beautiful wedding gown and I felt incredibly honoured to wear them!” Georgie explains. “I especially love the dress he designed for Mackenzie and Haz’s wedding, it is stunning.”

Georgie adds that the engagement came as a surprise to her, considering it’s only a few years since her character married Hendrix (Ben Turland):

“I was definitely surprised by the engagement!” she reveals. “Mack already got married at a young age so I was not expecting her to do it again only a few years later.

“But I think after everything she has been through Mack wants to hold on tight to what she has. Also, I did ask the producers to give Mackenzie a happy ending, and a wedding is such a classic Neighbours happy ending!”

This time around, Mackenzie’s dad Grant (Paul Mercurio) can’t make his daughter’s big day, amd Harold is more than happy to step in and accompany her down the aisle, which Georgie thinks is a nice touch:

“Harold supported Mackenzie when she was grieving Hendrix, so it feels full circle that he walks her into this next chapter of happiness and joy. I loved it!”

Georgie made her first appearance as Mackenzie on 30 August 2019, and she was promoted to a full-time cast member in early 2020. As she says goodbye, Georgie tells us what she’ll miss the most about being part of the Neighbours family.

“As cliche as it sounds, I will miss the people the most. I have met so many lifelong friends on that set, and I will miss seeing them all every day,” she reveals. “It is a very special place. I will also miss Mackenzie – I was 19 when I first played her, and it was such a pleasure to play her the last 5 years.”

“Mackenzie never compromised her integrity,” Georgie continues. “With all the trauma she experienced – losing her mum and her husband, almost dying like 4 times! – I’m surprised she never went off the rails. But Mackenzie always held on to her empathy, her kindness and her strong sense of justice. I think that is incredibly inspiring!”

For Haz, the wedding day sees him finally reunited with his estranged parents Sanjeev (Mark Silveira) and Reena (Camille Gautam), who cut him out of their lives after discovering his past as an IT hacker.

They initially decide not to attend the wedding, with Haz’s big sister Amira (Maria Thattil) breaking the news to him that they hadn’t forgiven him as much as he thought. So how did Haz feel when he found out they would be there after all?

“Haz was over the moon to see his parents show up,” explains Shiv Palekar. “I think he was heartbroken at first when he found out that they weren’t actually going to show up. They still have a lot to work through but I think coming to the wedding is an amazing first step for their future as a family.”

In true Neighbours style, Susan Kennedy acts as the celebrant, and officiates Haz and Mack’s wedding.

“Who better to legitimise a beautiful union than the Queen of Ramsay Street herself?” Shiv laughs. “It was such an honour to leave the show with Jackie’s/Susan’s guidance and blessings!”

So with Haz and Mackenzie off to the other side of the world, what does Shiv think is next for the happy couple?

“I think a wonderful life awaits them – they’re going to love living in Paris,” he smiles. “Mack is definitely going to pull big moves at the UN and Haz will no doubt have a great run in cybersecurity, it’s mighty lucrative for an ex-hacker!”

Yet while his character may be getting a happy ending, Shiv is going to miss being part of the Neighbours family.

“I’ll miss everything, the wonderful cast, the incredible crew, the great storylines,” he tells us. “The early starts, the late finishes, literally everything – I wouldn’t take anything back or change anything. It’s been such a wonderful experience and I’ll miss all of it.

“I’ll especially miss the sharehouse gang – we really got close during filming, and it hurt to say goodbye.”

“I’ve learnt from Haz that the pursuit of goodness and redemption is not an easy road, but it’s possible,” Shiv concludes. “Everyone makes mistakes, but they’re also deserving of a second chance.

“Haz wears his heart on his sleeve and I’d like to do some more of that in my life – it’s a vulnerable thing to do and it doesn’t always go well, but I feel like Haz is true to himself despite it all!”

Mackenzie and Haz’s final episode airs Tuesday 17th September.

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Neighbours gives first look at Toadie’s final episode As a new chapter begins for Haz and Mackenzie, it’s the end of an era for another, as Toadie’s final day in Erinsborough arrives later this month. Read more…

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Here is the complete set of teaser spoilers and photos for the first two weeks of September:

Monday 2nd September (Episode 9104 / 201)

Waves of change ripple through Ramsay Street.

The Share House is thrown into turmoil.

Wendy and Andrew reach a tentative understanding.

Tuesday 3rd September (Episode 9105 / 202)

A friendship group bands together in the wake of big news.

Terese takes on more than she can handle.

Wednesday 4th September (Episode 9106 / 203)

Cara’s disciplinary hearing takes a surprising turn.

Remi makes a shocking discovery.

A couple frantically tries to pull together their future.

A secret stash causes one resident to panic.

Thursday 5th September (Episode 9107 / 204)

A familiar face stirs up conflicted emotions.

Krista is surprised by Terese’s behaviour.

Andrew’s hard-line stance fuels Wendy’s betrayal.

Monday 9th September (Episode 9108 / 205)

Nicolette’s past actions come back to bite.

Danger lurks for a hopeful couple.

Andrew is thrown by confronting revelations.

New beginnings hang in the air.

Tuesday 10th September (Episode 9109 / 206)

Byron wrestles with his impending loss.

Nicolette faces the consequences of her actions.

Terese finds solace in a familiar place.

Wednesday 11th September (Episode 9110 / 207)

A welcome return brings unfortunate news.

Nicolette struggles to accept the new status quo.

A resident hides their illicit gains.

Thursday 12th September (Episode 9111 / 208)

Ramsay Street grapples with a resident’s seismic decision.

Wendy challenges a neighbour to come clean.

Andrew takes action to protect his family.