Next week on EastEnders, Cindy reveals Kathy and Harvey’s secret in spectacular fashion, Ravi learns the truth about Avani and Joel, and Harry feels betrayed.

Here’s everything in store in Walford from Monday 12th to Thursday 15th May.

1) Kathy gives Harvey the cold shoulder

Harvey (Ross Boatman) and Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) first kissed back in October last year, while Harvey and Jean (Gillian Wright) were fighting over Tommy (Sonny Kendall), and Kathy was fearful that she would face time behind bars.

While the pair wrote the kiss off as a mistake, Harvey has continued to seek out Kathy’s company, mainly due to Jean’s cold attitude towards him.

The pair kissed again shortly after Martin’s (James Bye) death, and have now committed to one another, with Harvey promising Kathy that he would end his relationship with Jean as soon as possible.

He’s not yet plucked up the courage to tell Jean about his affair, and at the end of this week he decided to plan a camping trip for him and Kathy to get some much-needed alone time together.

Yet the idea ended in disaster when Jean found Harvey’s brochure for the trip, and the Slaters assumed that the trip was meant for them!

Next week, the Slaters’ big trip away hits a stumbling block when Jean refuses to go on the trip without Stacey (Lacey Turner), which upsets Lily (Lillia Turner), who is more than happy to go on the trip without her mum.

Harvey eventually talks Stacey into coming, but that then causes Lily to drop out – she’s adamant that she doesn’t want Stacey there!

Overwhelmed with the endless family drama, Harvey heads to the café to seek solace with Kathy – but understandably, Kathy gives him the cold shoulder.

Will he finally find the courage to end things with Jean before Kathy gets fed up of waiting?

2) Jean proposes!

Harvey soon has a much bigger roadblock standing in the way of a life with Kathy, as Jean makes a surprise gesture.

Over at No. 31, Stacey and Lily finally make amends, but their camping trip faces a fatal setback when Alfie (Shane Richie) announces that the campervan is no longer available.

Meanwhile, Harvey is overcome with guilt after his encounter with Kathy, while Jean has been warmed by Harvey’s efforts at planning the trip.

When Harvey arrives back at home, Jean hits him with a huge surprise – a marriage proposal!

Will Harvey say yes?

3) Vicki and Ross worry about Joel

Earlier this week, Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) seemed concerned by how much time son Joel (Max Murray) was spending on his phone.

Vicki (Alice Haig) seemed surprised by her partner’s attitude, pointing out that that’s how teenagers spend their time, but Ross’s concerns left us wondering whether there was something he wasn’t telling Vicki.

Later, Vicki and Ross returned home to discover that Joel and Avani (Aaliyah James) had slept together. While Vicki tried to downplay Joel’s actions, his dad soon discovered a shocking fact – Joel had recorded himself sleeping with Avani without her knowledge!

When Ross confronted his son, Joel lied and claimed that Avani had consented to the recording, before he pretended to delete it.

Later, Ross revealed to Vicki the real reason why they had to leave Australia, and the real cause of them racking up so much debt.

At the end of the week, Avani made it clear to Joel that she was no longer interested in him. Looking to save face in front of Tommy, Joel then proceeded to reveal his unsolicited footage to his new friend, as it becomes clear that Joel is going to be a very bad influence on impressionable Tommy.

Next week, Vicki and Ross continue to worry about Joel’s behaviour, with Vicki trying to convince her partner that they need to talk to Ravi (Aaron Thiara) and Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) about their kids’ decision to have sex.

Ross is reluctant to talk to them, especially considering Joel’s secret recording, and instead has a private word with Avani herself. However, Suki (Balvinder Sopal) catches sight of the pair chatting from afar, and worries about why they would be having a secretive chat.

Suki proceeds to separately confront both Avani and Ross about their chat. When each of them gives a different version of events, Vicki gives in and reveals to Suki that Joel and Avani slept together.

4) Harry feels betrayed by Gina

Harry (Elijah Holloway) is still reeling from his discovery that Nicola (Laura Doddington) hired Benji (Carl Prekopp) to kill his ex-girlfriend Shireen – still oblivious to the fact that it was actually Nicola herself who killed her.

He’s been spiralling out of control, knocking back the vodka and doing his best to cut his parents out of his life.

Next week, Gina’s (Francesca Henry) concerns grow, and when she crosses paths with Teddy (Roland Manookian) and Nicola in the Minute Mart, she reveals all when they accost her on their son’s wellbeing.

Teddy and Nicola then head to The Arches to share their concerns with Harry over what Gina has told them. Harry angrily dismisses them, before laying into Gina for betraying his confidence.

Gina denies any wrongdoing, and the pair later make amends. However, Jay (Jamie Borthwick) warns Gina about her growing friendship with Harry – is he really someone she wants to be getting involved with?

Later on, Harvey misreads Gina’s signals. Embarrassed, he leaves, heading to The Vic to meet with Billy and drown his sorrows over another drink.

oon after, Gina goes in search of Harry, but finds Billy instead, who questions her on what happened…

5) Linda tries to convince Phil to build bridges

Having recently learnt that Phil (Steve McFadden) still has feelings for Sharon (Letitia Dean), Linda (Kellie Bright) is left confused when Phil expresses his reluctance to call her.

However, Phil then drops a bombshell as he reveals that Sharon slept with Grant (Ross Kemp), and that the revelation caused him to cut her out of his life for good.

With Phil still angry about his ex-wife’s dalliance with his brother, Linda does her best to smooth things over by attempting to persuade Phil to speak to Sharon.

Will Phil be willing to forgive and forget?

6) Jean gets the wrong idea about Harvey

When Harvey can’t come up with an answer to Jean’s marriage proposal, she flees to the most inappropriate place – the café, where she begins to confide in Kathy.

Meanwhile, Alfie (Shane Richie) questions Harvey on why he didn’t give Jean a yes.

Later, Harvey prepares to reveal his affair to Jean, but his bumbling attempt sees things go from bad to worse when Jean mistakes Harvey’s words as an acceptance to her proposal!

As the Slaters begin to celebrate the engagement, Harry makes his excuses to slip out and see Kathy.

As he heads to Kathy’s and the pair share a kiss, they have no idea that Cindy is watching and has recorded everything!

The following day, Harvey becomes overwhelmed as everyone across the Square begins to congratulate him on his engagement.

At George and Elaine’s request, the family then head to The Vic where they plan to officially announce the news.

7) Cindy reveals all

At The Vic, Ian (Adam Woodyatt) and Kathy are busy preparing for Peter (Thomas Law) and Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) to return with their newborn boy, Jimmy!

They’re hosting a welcome home party, but as the residents of Walford join the celebrations, disaster strikes when Cindy arrives.

Despite Cindy having helped get Lauren to hospital, Peter shuns his mum upon her arrival, leaving Cindy feeling cast out once again.

It was in The Vic that Cindy’s affair was revealed, after Freddie’s (Bobby Brazier) birdsong recording managed to capture the moment Cindy revealed to David Wicks (Michael French) that she was sleeping with Junior (Micah Balfour).

Now, Cindy is about to get her revenge.

As Harvey and Jean make their engagement announcement in front of the pubgoers, Cindy decides to play the video of Kathy and Harvey kissing!

On Thursday, the residents of Albert Square reel at Cindy’s big revelation, as Jean presses Harvey on the video’s contents.

Soon after, Kathy and Ian head home where she reveals all about her affair.

8) Ravi learns the truth

On Wednesday, Suki tries to talk to Avani about her decision to sleep with Joel, but the teen is in no mood to talk and storms out.

Suki instead begins to reveal all to Priya, but she’s soon forced to cover when she realises that Ravi is in earshot.

After the first near miss, Suki later finds a quiet moment to reveal all to Priya, but when Ravi returns home mid-conversation, he overhears everything!

Ravi immediately heads over to No. 43, planning on confronting Joel, and a flight soon ensues between Ross and Ravi!

Will Joel be the next Walford teen to be hung off the viaduct by his ankles?

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 12th May (Episode 7117)

Harvey attempts to support the Slaters, but his efforts are in vain. Ross ignores Vicki’s advice, and Gina grows concerned for a friend.

Tuesday 13th May (Episode 7118)

Harvey gets himself into a situation, Suki’s suspicions are raised, and Gina lays down the law.

Wednesday 14th May (Episode 7119)

Ian prepares for a night of celebration, Suki accidentally makes a situation worse, and Harvey is overwhelmed by his current circumstances.

Thursday 15th May (Episode 7120)

The Square reels at a revelation.