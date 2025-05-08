Neighbours Spoilers – Paul and Chelsea share a shock kiss

Next week on Neighbours, as Chelsea hides the fact that Jeffrey is Thomas’s father, she and Paul share a shock kiss!

Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) has been suspicious of Chelsea’s (Viva Bianca) ever since she returned to Ramsay Street with baby Thomas earlier this year.

A DNA test soon revealed Thomas to be Paul’s (Stefan Dennis) son. However, Chelsea has claimed to be reformed, and that she isn’t interested in getting back together with Paul.

Despite Chelsea’s claims, Terese has been increasingly jealous at seeing Paul spending time with his former fiancée.

Paul was open about the fact that he was only ever with Chelsea to make Terese jealous – but adding a child into the equation changes everything, as Paul wants nothing more than another chance at parenthood.

This week, Paul and Chelsea shared a charged moment after Thomas was hospitalised, and we were left wondering whether there were still feelings between them after all…

While we’ve since learnt that Jeffrey (Tim Potter) is actually Thomas’s father, nobody put Jeffrey and Chelsea knows the truth.

Jeffrey made an unexpected appearance in yesterday’s episode, where he revealed to Chelsea that he had swapped the paternity results after learning that he was Thomas’s dad.

Knowing that Chelsea always wanted Paul to be the father – mainly because of the financial benefits of having Paul in her life – he blackmails Chelsea in exchange for keeping Thomas’s paternity a secret.

In today’s episode, Chelsea decided to reject Jeffrey’s blackmail, intending that she would tell Paul the truth.

Yet when she came face to face with Paul, she struggled to do it, knowing that both her life and that of her son will be a lot better with him in it.

Next week, as Terese’s jealousy of Chelsea mounts, Paul becomes increasingly frustrated, and they can both feel the distance growing between them.

Paul then agrees to start a trust fund for Thomas – which has the added benefit of allowing Chelsea to give in to Jeffrey’s demands, and pay him to stay away from their happy family bubble.

Paul’s generous offer also leaves her convinced that Paul returns her feelings. It seems she may be onto something, as the pair then share a surprise kiss in next Wednesday’s (14th May) episode!

In next Thursday’s episode (15th May), Paul is overwhelmed with guilt after his kiss with Chelsea, putting it down to a momentary lapse and making it clear that there’s nothing between them.

Yet Chelsea can see how flustered he is, and is convinced that his feelings are stronger than he’s letting on.

To make things worse for Paul, he returns to the Penthouse to find Terese ready to romance him, wanting to make up for the recent awkwardness.

Feeling extra guilty, Paul tries to compensate by showering Terese with expensive gifts, his way of showing her how much she means to him.

Meanwhile, over on Ramsay Street, Chelsea is evasive with Cara (Sara West), causing Cara to begin to suspect that her sister is up to something.

When Terese heads out and shows off her expensive new necklace, it catches everyone’s eye, including Chelsea’s.

But when Terese tries to use it as a way to make Chelsea jealous, it backfires; Chelsea, more secure than ever, sees the necklace for what it really is – a sign of Paul’s guilty conscience!

Overcome with guilt, Paul eventually fesses up to Leo (Tim Kano) after he sees through his dad’s ruse.

Paul expresses just how terrible he feels and how he doesn’t want to hurt Terese again. Yet when Leo tells him that he needs to keep his distance from Chelsea, Paul tells him that he can’t – she’s the mother of his child!

When Paul and Terese share a romantic lunch, his guilt surges even more when Terese confesses that she was jealous of Chelsea, but that she’s realised that she doesn’t need to be – even if she doesn’t trust Chelsea, she trusts Paul!

However, Chelsea is now more fired up than ever. She announces to Cara that Paul has given her a clear signal about his feelings, and she’s now determined that she, Paul and Thomas are going to be a family!

Will Chelsea get her wish?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 12th May (Episode 9240 / 337)

Mother’s Day hits Erinsborough.

Nicolette sets out to honeytrap a neighbour.

Cara gets an unpleasant surprise.

Darcy reverts to his dastardly ways.

Tuesday 13th May (Episode 9241 / 338)

Jane and Byron attempt an intervention.

Darcy steps up his scheming.

Karl uncovers shocking news from an old friend.

Taye works to keep his side hustle a secret.

Wednesday 14th May (Episode 9242 / 339)

Chelsea makes her move.

Karl is unknowingly in danger.

Dex receives an exciting gift.

Thursday 15th May (Episode 9243 / 340)

Paul battles his guilt.

Wendy doubts Andrew’s loyalty.