Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Cash has an unexpected welcome at his new posting in Mangrove River, as he comes face-to-face with the notorious River Boys… and a familiar face!

Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) has recently decided to rejoin the police force after quitting earlier this year, when his attempts to protect Dana (Ally Harris) from corrupt cop Detective Will Madden (Jonny Pavlovsky) earned him a demotion to Constable and placed on restrictive duties following a suspension.

Feeling he was being made an example of to deflect from their own feelings, Cash told his bosses to shove it.

However, his career move into personal security ended in tragedy when world-renowned actor Stevie Marlow (Catherine Van-Davies), who had drafted in Cash to protect her from her stalker Sydney Wickham (Joshua McElroy), was shot dead on the beach.

Having now reapplied to the force, Cash was surprised to be offered his old rank of Senior Constable, but with a rather big catch. He would be stationed at Mangrove River, officially the worst police station in New South Wales, where the previous Senior Constable had just been killed.

Understandably, girlfriend Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) didn’t think it was the best idea, but as Cash looked into the case of his predecessor, he felt he couldn’t walk away from potentially finding justice.

Cash took the job, and this week ended with Cash back in uniform driving into Mangrove River…

Fun Fact: Although it’s now in a different filming location, and a recreated prop, viewers with a good memory may have spotted the familiar sign for Mangrove River.

The grafitti, adding a ‘-2’ to the population, was actually added by none other than Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) nearly six years ago.

He and Colby (Tim Franklin) had just cleared out the last of Dean’s mother Karen’s (Georgia Adamson) possessions from their family home, determined that they’d never return.

Meanwhile, Cash’s sister Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) has begun a whirlwind romance with Rory (Joshua Orpin), who viewers already know to be one of the River Boy gang from the town.

Mali (Kyle Shilling) had called on old buddy, and River Boy, Dean to ask for some assistance when he went to face the Allen siblings, and it was Rory and sidekick Dingo (JK Kazzi) who came to his aid.

Flick and Rory hadn’t been seeing each other for more than a week before they decided to head away together for a few days, and whilst Cash has briefly met Rory, it was only during fleeting moments as Rory went in and out of Flick’s bedroom.

Cash attempted to have a chat with Rory on their return, but the interrogation caused Flick to drag Rory back out of the house, leaving Cash none the wiser to his true identity.

As Cash arrives at the Mangrove River cop shop next week, he’s greeted by none other than Constable Joanne Devlin (Ariadne Sgouros).

Jo was first seen in a brief, but memorable, appearance in 2022, when Dean arrived at the police station to see an incarcerated Flick and was surprised to find old acquaintance Jo behind the counter.

Jo clearly wasn’t pleased to cross paths with Dean again, but nevertheless agreed to let him see Flick if it meant he’d leave quicker.

Jo was later seen again in 2023, updating Rose (Kirsty Marillier) on the attack which left her brother Xander (Luke Van Os) injured.

Unfortunately for Jo, but fortunate for us, she has ended up back on home turf, and shows Cash into the rundown police station with tarpaulin covering the roof, noting it was firebombed but probably won’t be fixed.

Rory and Dingo are already on the alert, having been tipped off about a replacement for the late Senior Constable Franklin McGrath, and decide to scope out the station to get the lowdown on the new cop.

They just miss Cash heading inside, but decide it’s only polite to welcome the new officer to town in true River Boy fashion.

Jo brings Cash up to speed on how things work in town—the station is provided with very little resources, and the River Boys know it. Her point is proven when Cash heads back outside to find that his car has been vandalised.

Jo points out a shameless Rory and Dingo observing from across the street, but as Rory and Cash lock eyes, both their faces fall as they recognise each other…

Cash hauls Rory and Dingo inside to be questioned about the damage to his car, though Jo knows it will be a pointless exercise, pointing out that Cash needs to choose his battles carefully.

Naturally, both deny any wrongdoing, and with no working CCTV system on the premises, there’s nothing further than can be done.

When Jo queries how Cash and Rory seem to know each other, Cash grimaces as he explains Rory is dating his sister. “My condolences,” Jo remarks, before telling him that the River Boys are the prime suspects in McGrath’s murder.

Heading back to the bay during his lunch break, Cash implores Flick to end things with Rory. Flick thinks that Cash is just playing overprotective big brother until he reveals Rory’s gang affiliation.

Flick meets with Rory and asks him to give her one good reason why she shouldn’t dump him there and then.

Rory explains to Flick that Cash is just seeing things through a cop’s eyes, and whilst it’s true that the River Boys aren’t angels and he has a few misdemeanours against his name, the boys are the reason he’s still here.

Rory goes on to explain about his tough upbringing and how being part of the River Boy family had saved him.

Rory can’t help but visit Cash at the station again, seeming pretty confident that he’s won Flick over. Cash retorts that Flick would never hang out with someone like him, but Rory replies that they’ll just have to see…

Sure enough, whilst Flick has her reservations, particularly since Cash has never been so serious as to ask her to stop seeing someone before, Flick is adamant with both Eden and Cash that they don’t know Rory like she does.

She is going to continue seeing him, so they better get used to it.

Back at the station, Cash asks Jo to bring up everything they have on the River Boys, including all the files on McGrath’s murder.

It’s at this point that Jo delivers Cash another bombshell… Rory is the leader of the River Boys, so if they are indeed responsible for McGrath’s demise, then they can be sure that Rory is up to his neck in it.

Has Flick just made a dangerous mistake?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 26th August (Episode 8301)

Cash gets a rude shock in Mangrove River. Felicity’s new love harbours dark secrets. Irene struggles with feelings of self-loathing.

Tuesday 27th August (Episode 8302)

Irene dances with the devil. Will Felicity heed Cash’s warning?

Wednesday 28th August (Episode 8303)

Irene goes down a dangerous path. Dana comes to a decision. Levi tries to find common ground with Tane.

Thursday 29th August (Episode 8304)

Tane makes inroads with Perri. Levi tries again to repair with Eden. Remi and Bree enjoy their secret.

Friday 30th August (Episode 8305)

Kirby wants answers over Remi’s love life. Tane discovers a shocking truth about Perri. Is Harper’s life about to change forever?