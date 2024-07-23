Next week on Neighbours, Aaron is troubled by a health scare but his shame means he has nobody to turn to for support.

Logan (Matthew Baker) may have left Erinsborough, but he’s set to continue causing Aaron problems in the weeks – and perhaps months – to come.

Logan arrived on Ramsay Street after meeting Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) on the festival circuit, where she was selling cocktails from the Drinks Diva van to thirsty gig lovers.

While it was a coincidence that he bumped into her, he was immediately drawn to the eyecatching van and the illustration of David (Takaya Honda) emblazoned on the side.

It transpired that Logan was an old friend of David’s from university. Logan had fallen hard for David before David had come out as gay, and became obsessed with him.

In the end, David was forced to get the university involved to get Logan to back off, but it seems that Logan’s feelings never went away.

Arriving in Erinsborough with Melanie, he quickly made a beeline for Aaron, but as the pair got to know each other, viewers learnt that Logan was only getting close to Aaron because of his connection to his old crush.

When Aaron’s friends discovered Logan had an agenda and used to know David, they were furious, especially considering Aaron was still grieving his husband.

Yet while everyone thought that Logan had skipped town after the truth came out, in reality Aaron continued to see him.

He felt sympathetic when Logan explained that he’d come to Erinsborough to meet the only other people who had loved David like he did.

Aaron had grown to like Logan, and after discovering that he knew David, he enjoyed being able to connect over their shared memories of his late husband.

When Aaron turned up unannounced at Logan’s caravan, the pair kissed and spent a passionate night together.

Aaron didn’t seem to have any remorse, having taken on board Toadie’s (Ryan Moloney) advice that his moving on from David wasn’t betraying his memory, and it seemed he may finally be ready to move on – but with someone very inappropriate.

Logan finally left Erinsborough after a harsh serve from Nicolette (Hannah Monson), who made him see how his only connection to Aaron was their shared love of David, and that the two of them exploring something romantic was highly inappropriate.

Yet just as things are going back to normal for Aaron, he’s hit by a bombshell next week.

After accidentally cutting himself, Aaron panics as he realises that blood from his cut finger could have been ingested by Isla (Hana Abe-Tucker) and Abigail (Nikita Kato).

He begs Remi (Naomi Rukavina) for an emergency appointment, where he confesses that he might have been infected with Hepatitis B from a sexual partner, without going into detail on who exactly it is.

While Remi reassures him that there’s no danger to the girls, he’s thrown when she tells him that it’ll be thirty days before he knows if he’s been infected.

Remi manages to track down Aaron’s immunisation records, but they’re inconclusive. She suggests that she runs a test for the antigens, which will indicate whether he’s been immunised, but there’ll still be an anxious wait for answers.

Aaron is grateful to Remi for going above and beyond, but he’s embarrassed and remorseful for the situation he’s ended up in.

He begs Remi to keep the fact that he slept with Logan a secret from his family, but as is always the way on Ramsay Street, it’ll only be so long before the truth comes out…

Photos from later on in August appear to show that Aaron has fessed up, as he and Nicolette wait for the results in the hospital, with Kiri (Gemma Bird Matheson), Leo (Tim Kano) and Krista (Majella Davis) coming along for moral support.

The photos show Remi appearing to give Aaron good news, resulting in an emotional hug for him and Nicolette.

While it appears Aaron may get through his health scare unscathed, what will it mean for his relationship with Nicolette?

We’ve recently seen Nic has a list on her phone of Aaron’s various misdemeanours – will nearly putting Abigail and Isla at risk be the latest item to be added, and are things set to get messy for Isla’s co-parents?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

