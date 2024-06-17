Next week on Neighbours, newcomer Logan arrives and befriends Aaron, but what is his connection to David?

David (Takaya Honda) died earlier this year after diving on Eden Shaw (Costa D’Angelo), stopping him from bludgeoning Leo (Takaya Honda) with a rock.

Eden had just discovered that Krista (Majella Davis) was pregnant with his child, and after hunting her down to the holiday resort she was staying with Leo, David, Aaron (Matt Wilson) and Nicolette (Hannah Monson), he tried to get Krista’s new boyfriend Leo out of the picture.

Back in early 2002, David left Freya’s (Phoebe Roberts) ex-boyfriend Gareth Bateman (Jack Pearson) to die, after Gareth attacked Aaron.

David’s decision not to treat Gareth ended his medical career and almost saw him sent to jail.

Not wanting a repeat performance, David assured Aaron and Leo that he was fine after his and Eden’s tumble down a steep cliff. He insisted that the pair first take Eden to hospital before returning for him.

In reality, David was suffering from internal bleeding, and by the time Aaron and Leo returned, he had passed away.

Aaron has spent months grieving his boo, and it seems that the arrival of newcomer Logan (Matthew Backer) could see him take his first steps towards moving on with somebody new.

Yet it seems Logan is hiding a secret – does he share a connection to David?

Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) has been away from Erinsborough for the past few weeks, taking the Drinks Divas van on a tour around the music festival circuit, selling her unique cocktails to thirsty music lovers.

Her plan is to raise enough money to move out of No. 28 when she returns, allowing her to move off Ramsay Street and get some space from her ex-husband Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and his new wife Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou).

In next Monday’s episode (17th June), we see Melanie meeting intriguing new character Logan for the first time.

Feeling bright, bubbly and rejuvenated after weeks on the road, Mel is just wrapping up her trip and preparing to return to Erinsborough.

She spontaneously asks helpful stranger Logan to assist her with the Drinks Diva morning rush on her final day.

As the two share stories from their travels around Australia, Melanie sees that Logan is a fellow kindred spirit.

When he makes it known that he’s on the search for somewhere to settle, Melanie encourages him to return to Erinsborough with her.

Logan accepts her offer, but as he stares at the image of David on the side of the van, we’re left with the distinct feeling that there’s more to this stranger than he’s letting on…

Is Logan less of a stranger than he’s letting on – has he sought out Melanie’s van after seeing David’s image on the side?

We already know that Melanie is set to introduce Logan and Aaron upon her return. A recent Neighbours promo showed the pair meeting for the first time in the Waterhole.

“This is Logan, Logan this is Aaron,” Melanie says, before explaining that “Aaron was married to David.”

We then see the pair running topless on Ramsay Street, as Logan tells Aaron, “Melanie has told me all about him, I can’t even imagine what you’ve been through after you lost your partner.”

Is Aaron about to find happiness with someone new, or, like many new arrivals before him, is there more to Logan than meets the eye?

Later in the week, photos show the pair in the kitchen of No. 24, as Melanie smiles at their budding friendship. But should she be worried?

Producers have revealed very little about Logan, but have teased: “His character, Logan, will arrive in Erinsborough in the coming weeks but what’s his reason for showing up in town? And who does Logan have a mysterious connection to on Ramsay Street? 🤔“

With that mysterious connection looking set to be David, just what does Logan want with Aaron?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 17th June (Episode 9060 / 157)

Jane is challenged.

JJ makes a selfless decision.

Karl fears for an important friendship.

A spate of pranks keeps the staff and residents of Eirini Rising on their toes.

Tuesday 18th June (Episode 9061 / 158)

Susan faces concerns about her mortality.

The Share House gang are forced to get creative.

Terese struggles to balance her house of cards.

Jane’s commitment is questioned.

Wednesday 19th June (Episode 9062 / 159)

Vic is accused of theft.

Aaron considers making an offer.

Holly zeroes in on a suspect.

Thursday 20th June (Episode 9063 / 160)

Holly reaches her third strike.

Aaron makes a risky decision.

Leo sinks to a new low.

Monday 24th June (Episode 9064 / 161)

Leo is presented with a tantalising offer.

The Share House battle an unwelcome interloper.

Out on the festival circuit, Melanie befriends an intriguing stranger.

Tuesday 25th June (Episode 9065 / 162)

Melanie brings a mysterious new friend to Ramsay Street.

Vic stoops to a shock move.

JJ makes a game-changing discovery.

Wednesday 26th June (Episode 9066 / 163)

Holly’s fascination with crime leads her to dangerous territory.

JJ makes a disastrous decision as Harold is hit by a loss.

A handsome newcomer sets his sights on a Ramsay Street resident.

Thursday 27th June (Episode 9067 / 164)

Wendy embraces uni life.

JJ makes a selfless sacrifice.

Holly’s quest for the truth brings her face to face with terror.