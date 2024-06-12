Next week on Neighbours, as Jane continues to doubt her engagement to Mike, she accuses Victor of stealing from her.

Victor Stone’s (Craig Hall) arrival on Ramsay Street back in April has turned Jane’s (Annie Jones) world upside down.

The ex-husband and wife split many years ago, and while Jane hasn’t revealed all of the gory details that led to the breakdown of their marriage, she revealed to Toadie that Victor “was spontaneously removing his trousers for every other lady north of London.”

On top of that, Vic had a habit of selling her prized belongings. Needing quick cash for an investment, he’d flogged a family heirloom, Nan Mangel’s (Vivean Gray) beloved vase, without consulting Jane first.

So it’s fair to say that Jane wasn’t too happy with her ex-husband rocking up in Erinsborough.

When it became clear he was hiding something, Jane was convinced that he wanted a loan, but Victor insisted that he’d only returned to reconnect with his family.

Jane’s feelings changed when she discovered that Vic was dying, and she’s been warming to him ever since, especially as it became clear how determined he was to rebuild his relationship with Byron (Xavier Molyneux) and Nicolette (Hannah Monson).

Last week, when Vic suggested a trip to Mount Dandenong, Jane turned down the family outing, reminding Nicolette (and, it seems, herself) that she’s engaged to another man.

She eventually changed her mind and headed to the mountains, where Victor’s deteriorating health saw him collapse.

This week, she admitted to Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) that Victor’s hospital trip caused her to feel a desire to care for her ex-partner.

It’s clear she’s having doubts about her engagement to Mike (Guy Pearce), who hasn’t set foot on Australian soil since September last year.

Next week, seeing the increased warmth between the ex-partners, Mike’s daughter Sam (Henrietta Graham) plans a surprise wedding dress shopping trip for Jane and Byron.

While Jane eventually gets into the spirit of things, and surprises herself when she finds the perfect dress, she sheds a private tear in the changing rooms, indicating her growing doubts about her engagement.

When she returns to Ramsay Street to find Nicolette and Victor planning to invest his money into a Stone family business which doesn’t involve her, she feels like she’s missing out on reconnecting with her newly reunited family.

In next Tuesday’s episode (18th June), Victor overhears Nicolette and Byron’s fears that Jane isn’t as committed to her wedding as she should be.

He’s already been wondering why Mike is so happy being away in the UK, and he heads to No. 24, ready to tell Jane exactly how he feels.

Awkwardly, he arrives just as Jane takes off her engagement ring to clean. As Vic expresses his concern that Jane’s loved ones have noticed that she’s engaged to a man who keeps pushing back his return date, Jane angrily reminds him that he has no place talking about her private life.

Undeterred, Victor boldly asks the question: if she and Mike are so in love, why are they not together?

Confronted, Jane shuts down the conversation and asks Victor to leave, but as she’s left stewing on his words, she begins to wonder whether he’s onto something.

Later, when she realises that her engagement ring has disappeared, she furiously jumps to the wrong conclusion.

With Victor’s chequered history, and Nan Mangel’s vase, in the back of her mind, Jane confronts her ex-husband, reminding him of his history of deceit.

Despite being shamed by his past misdeeds, Victor insists that he’s innocent. Byron and Nicolette work to diffuse the situation as they take one parent each to try and calm them down.

After talking things through with Nicolette, Jane is forced to admit that she may have simply lost her ring.

In a heart-to-heart on the pavement of Ramsay Street, she opens up to Victor about her own fears regarding Mike’s long absence – just why is he so okay with staying on in England without her?

Victor urges Jane to ask for the reassurance she needs from Mike, and she braces herself for a difficult conversation with her fiancé…

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 17th June (Episode 9060 / 157)

Jane is challenged.

JJ makes a selfless decision.

Karl fears for an important friendship.

A spate of pranks keep the staff and residents of Eirini Rising on their toes.

Tuesday 18th June (Episode 9061 / 158)

Susan faces concerns about her mortality.

The Share House gang are forced to get creative.

Terese struggles to balance her house of cards.

Jane’s commitment is questioned.

Wednesday 19th June (Episode 9062 / 159)

Vic is accused of theft.

Aaron considers making an offer.

Holly zeroes in on a suspect.

Thursday 20th June (Episode 9063 / 160)

Holly reaches her third strike.

Aaron makes a risky decision.

Leo sinks to a new low.

Monday 24th June (Episode 9064 / 161)

Leo is presented with a tantalising offer.

The Share House battle an unwelcome interloper.

Out on the festival circuit, Melanie befriends an intriguing stranger.

Tuesday 25th June (Episode 9065 / 162)

Melanie brings a mysterious new friend to Ramsay Street.

Vic stoops to a shock move.

JJ makes a game-changing discovery.

Wednesday 26th June (Episode 9066 / 163)

Holly’s fascination with crime leads her to dangerous territory.

JJ makes a disastrous decision as Harold is hit by a loss.

A handsome newcomer sets his sights on a Ramsay Street resident.

Thursday 27th June (Episode 9067 / 164)

Wendy embraces uni life.

JJ makes a selfless sacrifice.

Holly’s quest for the truth brings her face to face with terror.