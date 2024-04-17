Next week on Neighbours, Mackenzie is lured into a trap as she meets with Haz’s victim a second time, while Haz is given an ultimatum.

The last few weeks have seen Haz (Shiv Palekar) reveal to Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) that he and some friends used to run a shady IT business together, in which they created deep fakes to get their clients out of some sticky situations.

After initially seeing themselves as the ‘good guys’, Haz eventually revealed that his company’s tactics were ruining lives, and he left the well-paying role behind to start a new life over in Erinsborough, where he used his wealth to take over Harold’s Cafe.

Now, an unknown figure is trying to get revenge on Haz by targeting his loved ones.

Aaron (Matt Wilson) received a deep-faked phonecall from late husband David (Takaya Honda), Jane (Annie Jones) was left embarrassed by a fake video of her seducing long-distance fiancé Mike (Guy Pearce), and Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) was devastated after her $20,000 savings were stolen from her bank account.

Disgusted by her boyfriend’s past actions, and growing frustrated by his lack of progress with tracking down the vindictive hacker, Mackenzie tracks down one of Haz’s past victims this week – a man named Wade Fernsby (Stephen Phillips).

Wade revealed to Mackenzie that Haz and his hacker mates nearly destroyed his life when they created a compromising deep fake video of his wife.

Although Wade is now rebuilding his life, his words leave Mackenzie troubled by the cruelty of what she heard, and she’s unsure whether she can still be with Haz, knowing what he’s capable of.

Tomorrow, Haz meets up with ‘Pr0xxy’, one of his old associates, and the two soon deduce that the recent spate of deep fakes is too amateurish to have been done by anyone from their old company.

Next week, Mackenzie organises another secret meeting with Wade, but she has no idea that she’s falling into a trap.

Haz begs his girlfriend to spend more time with him, but she turns him down, privately prioritising supporting his victim.

As the pair meet at the tram, Wade takes a sadistic pleasure in hearing about the hacker’s recent destructive behaviour around Erinsborough.

What Mackenzie doesn’t know is that Wade is he’s employing devious tactics to gain her trust, and is digging for ways to make Mackenzie’s life hell as well – he’s clearly found another person close to Haz and is ready to target them.

When he learns about Mackenzie’s dream to be on the Supreme Court one day, it’s clear that he’s about to put a big spoke in her wheel…

When Mackenzie returns to Ramsay Street, she’s even more furious with Haz than before.

She gives him an ultimatum – either he comes clean about his deep fake hacking history and tells their friends and the police, or she will.

Mackenzie then meets up with Wade a third time, as he reveals that the person who destroyed his life sent one of his friends a deep fake, purporting to show Wade tricking his friend’s parents into handing over their life savings.

It’s the final straw for Mackenzie, and she breaks up with Haz.

Finally realising that Mack was right and he needs to tell everyone the truth, Haz writes a letter to everyone involved in the various deep fake scandals, including Wade himself.

Haz then meets with Wade to deliver his letter in person, and reveal his connection to Mackenzie.

Haz also promises Wade that he wasn’t responsible for a grave-defacing deep fake Mackenzie told him about.

Wade suddenly turns cold and calculated, as he admits that he made that one up to give Mackenzie a final push to break up with Haz.

Wade then reveals that he has an offer for Haz, giving him an ultimatum which Haz will have a hard time turning down.

Teaser spoilers for the weeks ahead have already revealed that “Haz is forced to consider the unthinkable” in the light of Wade’s ultimatum.

Haz is set to team up with Wade, as the pair work together, huddled over laptops in an office building in the city.

In early May, he will “put his safety on the line” as the pair work together, and he later finds himself “in dire jeopardy” as he’s struck down by a car, landing himself in hospital.

Just what is Wade’s ultimatum, and will Haz and Mackenzie fall into his trap?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 15th April (Episode 9024 / 121)

Krista closes in on the truth.

Paul’s generosity raises eyebrows.

Karl finds himself in a tight spot.

Tuesday 16th April (Episode 9025 / 122)

Krista falls into a trap.

Melanie attempts to rebuild

Cara and Remi fight for their son.

Wednesday 17th April (Episode 9026 / 123)

Mackenzie digs into the past.

JJ exhausts his options.

Karl gets his moment in the spotlight.

Thursday 18th April (Episode 9027 / 124)

Haz races against the clock as his deadline approaches.

Erinsborough tackles a fresh crime wave.

Sadie faces a trial by fire.

Monday 22nd April (Episode 9028 / 125)

Krista finds an unlikely ally.

Mackenzie gets close to the truth.

Terese has an unsettling dream

Tuesday 23rd April (Episode 9029 / 126)

Dex reaches breaking point.

Krista and Aaron toe a dangerous line.

Karl struggles with a public humiliation.

Wednesday 24th April (Episode 9030 / 127)

Haz confronts a cruel ultimatum.

Susan is made a tempting offer.

Dex’s silent frustrations find a voice.

Thursday 25th April (Episode 9031 / 128)

Haz is forced to consider the unthinkable.

Susan struggles with a secret.

A persistent rumour follows Karl like a bad smell.