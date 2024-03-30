Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Valerie leads Theo down a dark path as everything gets too much for him, while Justin is shocked to discover he has a new housemate.

Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin (James Stewart) take a big step in restoring their relationship when Leah agrees to move back home, but Justin isn’t banking on gaining another housemate at the same time.

Leah is on her first shift back at the diner when she receives an invite from Justin to join him on the beach for a picnic.

She comments to Irene that she almost feels like in the first throes of dating again, and is nervously excited.

After a pleasant outing to the beach, Leah asks Justin to walk her back to work. The two share a kiss on their arrival back at the diner, and Justin takes the plunge by asking Leah to return home.

After discussing it with Irene, Leah feels that she’s ready to take that step, and arrives back at the Morgan house that evening with her bags in tow.

Leah can’t help but be a little apprehensive however, and tells Justin that she will have to sleep in one of the spare rooms for now.

Meanwhile, Valerie (Courtney Clarke) is feeling at a loss when she learns that Leah has moved back home.

After surprising Leah with her arrival shortly after she left the mental health clinic, Valerie has been staying in a caravan as a guest of Alf’s (Ray Meagher) whilst Leah was living at Summer Bay House. Now that Leah has moved back home, Valerie tells Marilyn (Emily Symons) that it would feel weird continuing to stay in the caravan.

Noting that she seems subdued, Marilyn asks Valerie if she’s happy that Leah has made progress. Valerie only hopes that Leah has thought it through.

When Valerie and Leah discuss the move the next day, Leah happens to mention that she was staying in ‘one’ of the spare rooms, and Valerie immediately picks up on the fact that they’ve got more than one.

Suggesting that Leah could do with a buffer after taking such a big step, Valerie helpfully points out that she’d be happy to move in with them if that would make things easier for Leah. Marilyn raises an eyebrow.

Justin is a little apprehensive about inviting Valerie into their home, particularly since he has no idea of the reasons she had been in the clinic in the first place.

But when Justin tries to broach the subject with Valerie, it doesn’t go well. Valerie snaps that her history is private, and seeing as Leah has never seen the need to ask about it, there’s no reason why Justin should either.

Justin realises he’s put his foot in it as Leah berates him for prying, but as he later points out to Marilyn, he merely wants to know exactly who he’d be living with, and is all the more curious when he hears that it was Valerie’s idea in the first place.

In the end, it’s Theo who puts Justin’s mind at rest. After Valerie opened up to him about her past, Theo assures Justin that he has nothing to be worried about.

That’s good enough for Justin, who says that if Theo’s happy, then he’s happy. But could it be a case of famous last words…?

Later that evening, Valerie walks alone along Flat Beach, clearly troubled. As she tries to control her panicked breathing, she pulls out a pill from her bag and swallows it.

Theo invites Valerie to his gig with Kirby (Angelina Thomson) at Salt, and Kirby can’t help but notice the chemistry between the two, not to mention Valerie’s rather hyper mood.

It’s a different story the next morning however, with Valerie noticeably grouchy. Having rushed through an assignment the previous night, Theo receives word from TAFE that he accidentally skipped a question, and has therefore failed the assignment.

Theo is devastated, but gets precious little sympathy from Valerie, who sarcastically retorts that he has it so hard before storming out.

Theo follows and Valerie apologises, stating that she finds it hard to switch off from thinking about her brother.

As Theo holds Valerie to comfort her, Kirby again witnesses them.

Worried that Valerie could be proving a distraction for Theo, as she looks to line up more duo gigs to keep Lyrik afloat whilst Remi (Adam Rowland) is out of action, Kirby asks Theo over to talk.

Kirby’s unimpressed when Valerie tags along though, and takes offence when she starts looking through Kirby’s notebooks without permission.

Talking alone with Theo inside, Kirby points out that they’ve been offered more gigs but there’s no point taking them if Theo isn’t up to it.

Theo explains that he’s been busy with TAFE work, but Kirby points out that he seems to have plenty of time for Valerie.

Figuring that Kirby is merely jealous of his friendship with Valerie following their own breakup, Theo tells Kirby that she’ll have to get used to it as Valerie is now living with them. He storms out after telling Kirby that she doesn’t get to talk to him like that any more.

Theo is fuming as he walks back down Saxon Avenue with Valerie, explaining that he can’t have a clear thought at the moment as there’s so much rushing around his head.

As they reach the alleyway, Valerie offers to let Theo in on her secret, her method of coping when everything becomes too much.

She pulls out another pill and offers it to Theo, telling him to trust her that it will help.

After a moment of hesitation, Theo takes the pill from Valerie and swallows it.

Has Theo just made the biggest mistake of his life?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 1st April (Episode 8196)

Eden fights for her rights. Mackenzie and Levi have a close call. Cash gets a mysterious call.

Tuesday 2nd April (Episode 8197)

Eden speaks her truth. Mackenzie gets a reality check. Cash calls it a day.

Wednesday 3rd April (Episode 8198)

Leah gives Justin an ultimatum. Justin and Valerie get off on the wrong foot. Mackenzie confesses to Tane.

Thursday 4th April (Episode 8199)

Tane is ready for a fresh start. Dana plays Cupid for Harper. Mali confides in Xander.

Friday 5th April (Episode 8200)

Xander and Harper are the talk of the town. Theo and Kirby clash. Valerie leads Theo astray.