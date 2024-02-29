Next week on Neighbours, Toadie inches ever closer to cheating on Terese, as photos show him and Melanie on the verge of a kiss.

Things have been growing ever more tense between newlyweds Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) in recent weeks, but things reached a head last week when Toadie found Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) wearing her wedding ring from their time together.

Telling him that she wasn’t prepared to waste any more time keeping things unsaid, Melanie made it clear that she was still in love with Toadie and wanted him back.

While Toadie made it clear that his future with was Terese, Mel’s continued efforts to get him back – including dressing in his favourite leopardskin outfit – have been wearing him down, and her presence on Ramsay Street has been getting more and more difficult to ignore.

Toadie told Terese about Melanie’s confession, but his honesty didn’t work in his favour.

Instead, Terese berated Toadie for his decision to open up to his ex-wife yet again, failing to see the irony that he only turned to Melanie because Terese had headed to Lassiters to comfort her own ex-partner, Paul (Stefan Dennis).

Despite Toadie’s apologies and reassurances, this week’s episodes have seen Melanie continue to weigh heavily on Terese’s mind, something which nearly jeopardised her and Jane’s (Annie Jones) meeting with Erinsborough’s Education Department as they came to inspect work at the combined Erinsborough High / Eirene Rising development.

As we head into next week, Toadie continues to feel shut out by Terese. Once again, he makes the idiotic decision to seek out Melanie, venting that Terese is seemingly more worried about Paul than discussing their own issues.

Melanie, spotting an opportunity, moves closer to comfort him. The pair share a loaded moment, but Toadie takes off before they can cross a line… however, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before Melanie successfully draws him in.

In next Tuesday’s episode (5th March), Toadie and Terese still aren’t communicating. Terese becomes even more distracted when she learns that Josh’s plaque has gone missing from the Lassiters foyer during the works to repair the recent vandalism.

When Toadie later bumps into Melanie and the kids – who are still happily spending time with their former step-mum – it leads to an unexpected close encounter, which makes Toadie realise just how close he is to losing Terese.

Deciding once and for all that Terese is the one he wants to be with, he realises he needs to fix things with her as soon as possible, or the pair may not make it as a couple.

However, despite his good intentions, things don’t quite work out as planned.

In the 100th episode of the Neighbours renewal, which airs next Thursday 7th March, Toadie is determined to get his marriage back on track, and sets about planning a romantic date night with Terese.

Unfortunately, at the same time, Paul steps in to help find Josh’s missing plaque, knowing how much it meant to his ex-wife. A lead presents itself when Haz (Shiv Palekar) finds something in a dumpster, making Paul realise that the plaque could have accidentally made its way to the tip.

Paul excitedly calls Terese, who drops everything and accompanies him to the tip ready to start rooting through a wasteland of debris.

She lets Toadie know that she has to cancel their date night, and when Toadie learns that she’s gone off somewhere with Paul, his resolve crumbles.

He heads to No. 28, once again seeking Melanie out to vent, causing Melanie to finally question him on why he really keeps turning to her in these moments…

Photos from the 100th episode show the pair getting close in the Kennedys’ garden, on the verge of a kiss.

With Toadie at breaking point, is he really about to cheat on Terese?

The following week, beginning Monday 11th March, sees the Lassiters Longest Lie-In get underway.

As Toadie and Terese share a double bed at the sleep-out event, Melanie plonks herself down in the bed next to them. As spoiler photos show, Terese is far from happy as she glares at her love rival.

The event sees a big “reveal”, and producers have teased that it “leads to major consequences for those involved.”

Spoiler photos from later episodes show Terese in a Lassiters hotel room, suggesting that she may have moved out of her home at No. 22.

It seems that the drama between Terese, Toadie, Melanie and Paul is about to reach its climax.

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Neighbours gives new Mike Young update Next week on Neighbours, Jane is left devastated by news from fiancé Mike, as he extends his UK trip yet again. Read more…

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next three weeks:

Monday 4th March (Episode 9000 / 97)

Nicolette makes a divisive choice.

Chelsea is taken on a ‘Paul Robinson’s Greatest Hits’ tour.

Toadie seeks comfort in all the wrong places.

Tuesday 5th March (Episode 9001 / 98)

Sadie’s night takes an unexpected turn.

Jane struggles to keep her family together.

Mike has an update.

Wednesday 6th March (Episode 9002 / 99)

The Rodwell house expands as three become four.

Byron feels betrayed.

Toadie is propelled into action.

Thursday 7th March (Episode 9003 / 100)

Felix is confronted by a terrifying possibility.

Paul embarks on a less than glamorous mission.

Toadie’s commitment wavers.

Monday 11th March (Episode 9004 / 101)

The residents of Erinsborough come together for the Longest Lie-In, but it’s not long before tensions begin to simmer.

Tuesday 12th March (Episode 9005 / 102)

The reveal at the Lie-in leads to major consequences for those involved.

The Lie-In ends with surprising winners… And losers.

Aaron receives a call that shakes him to the core.

Wednesday 13th March (Episode 9006 / 103)

Toadie struggles with his new reality.

Felix is drawn to JJ, despite his best efforts.

Hugo finds himself in grave danger.

Thursday 14th March (Episode 9007 / 104)

Toadie tries to keep a level head in the face of a terrifying situation.

JJ draws on Felix’s advice.

Felix makes a fateful decision.

Neighbours releases new spoilers and photos for late March Neighbours has released new spoilers and photos for the last two weeks of March, in the aftermath of the bombshell revelation at the Longest Lie-In event. Read more…