Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as Leah’s hallucinations worsen, she begins to believe Justin is a member of Vita Nova out to get her.

Justin (James Stewart) is currently reeling from Leah’s (Ada Nicodemou) request to postpone their wedding plans whilst she sorts out her mental health issues.

Having been suffering from insomnia, on account of having nightmares every time she sleeps, things took a turn last week when Leah fell asleep at the wheel of her car and ran a red light, causing an accident.

Justin had believed that Leah had gotten over her issues, and agreed to take things a bit slower, but hadn’t expected that she would wish to put back their nuptials.

Next week, Justin reluctantly agrees to Leah’s request, but suggests they keep quiet about the postponement for now to avoid unwanted questions. Justin still wants to talk things through further, but they’re interrupted by the arrival of Theo (Matt Evans), which Leah quickly uses as a diversion to head out to work.

Justin can’t help but have a niggling feel though, and he soon heads over to the diner for clarification—she is just postponing, and not cancelling the wedding completely… right?

Leah doesn’t want to talk about it, only answering that she has no idea what she wants at this moment in time.

After another sleepless night, and fuelling herself on coffee, Leah brings one to Justin at the garage the next morning, by way of an apology for being short with him.

However when she then sees that he’s working on the car that crashed into her, she lashes out, accusing of him always trying to ‘fix’ her mistakes.

Justin reminds Leah that they’d already spoken about his fixing the car, but she has no memory of it, and tells Justin that there was no need for him to get involved when the insurance would cover it.

Theo notices their bickering from the office and asks what’s going on. Leah feels that they owe him an explanation, and so Justin reveals to him that Leah has postponed the wedding.

Theo is understandably concerned, but the couple assure him they haven’t split up, they just need to take some time to work things out.

Later in the week, Roo (Georgie Parker) tells Irene (Lynne McGranger) that she wants to organise an engagement party for Leah, with all the ladies meeting up at Salt. There’s just one problem – Leah is nowhere to be seen.

With Leah avoiding Justin too, he’s frustrated when Roo calls him to ask about her whereabouts and why she isn’t answering any calls.

Roo’s astonished when Justin hangs up on her, so heads over to the garage to find out what on earth is going on. When she asks Justin to ensure Leah is at Salt tonight, for a surprise engagement party, he is forced to tell her that Leah isn’t ready to get married yet.

When Roo does finally catch up with her, Leah is angry to realise that Justin has gone behind her back and told Roo about her postponing the wedding.

Leah storms back round to the garage and berates Justin for gossiping about her, and asks if he was trying to win sympathy by making her look bad.

He states he was simply trying to save her from being ambushed by what would have been awkward engagement celebrations, but Leah isn’t having a bar of it.

When Justin later tries to suggest it’s time Leah gets some professional help, not being sure how much longer they can go on like this, Leah accuses him of gaslighting her.

At the end of her tether, Leah tells Justin outright that there will be no wedding at all, she never wants to marry him!

Alone in bed that night, paranoia begins to set in for Leah as she hears voices. Seeing Justin’s shadow under the door as he debates whether to check on her, Leah is left terrified as she’s convinced she can hear him whispering her name menacingly.

Returning to the garage the next morning, Leah spies Justin on the phone talking to someone.

Whilst Justin is simply chatting with a customer, Leah’s mind twists her reality to the point where she’s hearing a completely different conversation.

As she hallucinates Justin wielding a spanner, she hears him talking about how he’s going to ‘fix’ Leah after she caused the accident.

When Leah then believes she hears Justin state that ‘The End is Near’, her blood runs cold, convinced that he’s come under the spell of Vita Nova and is out to get her.

Petrified, Leah rushes back to the house, pulls out a suitcase and literally starts throwing all her clothes inside. She’s got to get away from Justin!

As Mackenzie benefits from Levi’s bedside manner, the new doctor is surprised to bump into his estranged sister.

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 12th February (Episode 8161)

Justin struggles with Leah’s decision. Eden learns her brother is in the Bay. Levi is a rock for Mackenzie.

Tuesday 13th February (Episode 8162)

John’s absence is felt at the Surf Club. The Fowler siblings clash. Bree dreams big for her future.

Wednesday 14th February (Episode 8163)

Dana goes in to bat for John. Alf is in over his head. Eviction hits hard for Felicity’s heart.

Thursday 15th February (Episode 8164)

Felicity fumes over Tane and Harper. Justin’s foul mood is felt across the Bay. Roo takes on a new role.

Friday 16th February (Episode 8165)

Can a Harper-Tane friendship flourish? Roo’s concern only makes things worse. Leah’s insomnia turns to paranoia.