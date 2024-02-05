This week on Neighbours, as Erinsborough comes to terms with its loss, Terese turns to Paul, while Toadie and Melanie seek solace in one another.

Knowing that Paul will be devastated by the loss of another child, Terese goes on the care offensive with Paul. She has no idea that he’s battling a private guilt and is worried by his silence.

Back on Ramsay Street, Toadie is thrown when Terese messages to let him know she’s going to be staying longer with Paul. Worried that their grief will draw them together, Toadie extends his own care to Melanie.

He knows that Eden’s (Costa D’Angelo) involvement in David’s death will be adding another layer of complexity for her. After all, it was her relationship with Krista (Majella Davis) which brought Eden back to Erinsborough in the first place. Toadie lets Melanie know that he’s just across the road if she ever needs to talk.

Later that day, Melanie is alone at the Kennedy house when Eden appears, having been allowed out of police custody as Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) continues to investigate a series of mismatched stories.

Eden asks Melanie for help, and when she refused, he lunges at her with a scalpel – it seems she has no choice to help him!

As Eden holds Mel hostage and ties her to a chair, he ransacks the Kennedy house in search of money.

Melanie has a glimmer of hope when Holly arrives home expectedly, and Melanie manages to shreak a warning, allowing Holly to rush across the road and alert Andrew.

Andrew is powerless as he’s forced to wait for the critical response team, and the delay causes Toadie and Aaron to hatch a plan to take matters into their own hands.

When Leo reminds Aaron that Isla has already lost one dad and that it’s not worth him putting his own life on the line, Toadie decides to go it alone, despite Terese begging him not to.

Thankfully, the siege is finally resolved and Eden is brought to justice once again… though I’m sure we’re all wondering for how long.

The following day, Toadie continues to comfort Melanie after her altercation with Eden, and soon learns more about the traumatic experiences that Melanie went through after their breakup. Suddenly, any remaining bitterness towards her dissolves.

As time passes, Toadie ends up staying the night at No. 28, with him and Melanie sharing adjacent sofas in the living room.

In the cover of darkness, the two of them admit how much they’ve missed each other.

Despite the lingering emotional connection, Toadie decides it’s time to draw a line under things, as he clearly tells Melanie that his future is now with Terese.

Meanwhile, Terese is struggling to accept Toadie’s continued support of Melanie, and admits to Mackenzie that it’s making her angry.

She’s back to reading Toadie’s behaviour as deliberately hurtful, and she’s worried that she’ll find herself in the same situation she was with ex-husband Brad (Kip Gamblin) many years ago.

So, when Toadie admits to Terese that Melanie pushed the limits with him the previous night, it gives Terese the justification to act out.

She immediately confronts Melanie, making it clear that her compassion has now expired. She’ll no longer tolerate Melanie trying to steal Toadie out from under her.

Melanie, who has just been defending her and Toadie’s friendship to Karl, is left wondering whether she’s been lying to herself and everyone else about her intentions – does she want Toadie back after all?

Later in the week, it’s Toadie’s turn to express his jealousies, as he tells Terese that he thinks she’s too involved in Paul’s grief – she’s not part of his family any more.

Terese counters that Toadie has just spent the night with his ex-wife! As they realise that they’ve both been as bad as each other recently, they both agree that Melanie and Paul have other people who can support them, and resolve to choose each other.

Have they finally put their ‘ex’ issues behind them?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 5th February (Episode 8984 / 81)

The residents of Ramsay Street come to grips with their loss.

Terese tries to comfort an inconsolable Erinsborough resident.

The threat of Eden continues to loom large.

Tuesday 6th February (Episode 8985 / 82)

Eden’s reign of terror continues as a hostage situation brings Ramsay Street to a standstill.

Paul battles his demons.

Toadie takes charge.

Wednesday 7th February (Episode 8986 / 83)

Terese chooses confrontation.

Chelsea makes her next move.

Haz goes above and beyond as he learns how to support Mackenzie.

Thursday 8th February (Episode 8987 / 84)

Chelsea involves herself with the grieving family.

Paul projects onto Krista as his anger finds a new home.

Toadie and Terese work through their ‘ex’ issues… for now.

Monday 12th February (Episode 8988 / 85)

Sadie uncovers a devastating secret.

Chelsea continues to get her way, but offers an olive branch.

Krista finds refuge where she least expects.

Tuesday 13th February (Episode 8989 / 86)

Ramsay Street mourns a beloved neighbour.

Paul and Sadie carry a terrible secret.

Chelsea’s plans are thwarted.

Krista’s kind act has devastating consequences.

Wednesday 14th February (Episode 8990 / 87)

The neighbours reel from a shock confession.

Will Terese betray Toadie about Paul?

Chelsea sees an opportunity and makes a move.

Thursday 15th February (Episode 8991 / 88)

Toadie discovers Terese’s betrayal.

Chelsea worms her way into Paul’s life.

Paul is at rock bottom.

Melanie makes a huge confession.