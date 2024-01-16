Next week on Neighbours, new arrival Chelsea sets her sights on Paul Robinson – is she looking for more than investment?

This week will see the Varga-Murphy family rocked by the arrival of Cara’s (Sara West) sister Chelsea (Viva Bianca), who quickly rubs Cara’s wife Remi (Naomi Rukavina) up the wrong way, but it soon becomes clear who she’s really in Erinsborough for.

This Thursday (18th January), Chelsea arrives just as Cara and Remi are enjoying dinner with new friends Aaron (Matt Wilson) and David (Takaya Honda).

Chelsea is overjoyed with her sister’s arrival, but Remi is less impressed when she begins to feel that her sister-in-law is inserting herself into all aspects of her life.

Remi becomes increasingly frustrated when Chelsea buddies up to Aaron and David, and begins to give JJ (Riley Bryant) pointers on how to win over his crush Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan).

Chelsea soon reveals that she’s thinking about a permanent move to the area to spend more time with her sister.

However, when she later fires up a secret folder on her laptop with information about the Robinson family, it quickly becomes clear that she’s looking to hit Paul (Stefan Dennis) up for investment.

Chelsea runs a fragrance line – Unison by Chelsea – and has lined up meetings to pitch the brand to the city’s retailers while she’s in town, but it seems millionaire businessman Paul is her main target.

In next Monday’s episode (22nd January), Remi spots Chelsea trying to start up a conversation with Paul, and worries that she’s going to create havoc for Cara at her new workplace, where she’s only just secured the job of Lassiters’ Building Manager.

Yet Cara herself is unphased, especially when Chelsea manages to impress Paul with an eloquent pitch for her business. Whatever she’s up to appears to be working…

In next Tuesday’s episode (23rd January), Chelsea sets up a popup stall for her cosmetics business in the Lassiters outdoor area, and hires JJ’s crush Sadie to work on it.

Krista (Majella Davis), who has taken a keen interest in Lassiters’ affairs since her sister Reece’s (Mischa Barton) departure, pulls Paul up for not keeping her in the loop about the new development.

Paul has an answer as usual, as he retorts by asking her whether she and Leo are being transparent.

The pair strike up a secret relationship later this week, against David’s (Takaya Honda) better judgement, and Krista feels caught out by Paul’s accusations.

Meanwhile, as Chelsea puts on a charismatic show of salesmanship at her popup stall, businessman Paul can’t help but be impressed.

Chelsea laps up his continued attention, but it doesn’t last long. Krista soon discovers that Chelsea has no insurance and she’s forced to close down her popup just hours after launching it.

Krista Sinclair 1, Paul Robinson 0.

Chelsea soon receives another setback when Paul reveals he can’t go ahead with investing in her fragrance business after all.

Keep reading for more…

He lets her down graciously, and as he continues to heap compliments on her, Chelsea remains surprisingly nonchalant about her failed business venture, something which surprises Remi even more.

It seems she’s got another plan up her sleeve…

Photos from upcoming episodes later in the month show Chelsea continuing to cosy up to Paul as they walk together at Lassiters Lake.

If moneybags won’t invest in Chelsea based on her business credentials, perhaps a romantic move will sweeten the deal?

As for JJ, a pep talk from Chelsea finally gives him the courage to ask Sadie out.

Sadly, the age difference is just too much, and he’s left devastated when Sadie gently lets him down.

After fancying her for months, will this really be the end of JJ’s attempts to woo his neighbour?

And just what does Paul have planned for Sadie in upcoming episodes, with photos showing her in Paul’s executive penthouse?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Tuesday 16th January (Episode 8973 / 70)

Paul’s interference causes a hurdle for Leo and Krista.

Aaron considers his future with David.

Nicolette puts her cards on the table, but her humiliation is far from over.

Wednesday 17th January (Episode 8974 / 71)

Leo hides the truth from Paul.

Nicolette is at a loss over an escalating threat.

Melanie puts herself out there.

Thursday 18th January (Episode 8975 / 72)

Melanie’s ordeal leads to a surprise decision.

Haz’s vulnerability paves the way for an important conversation.

The Varga-Murphy family welcome a new arrival.

Monday 22nd January (Episode 8976 / 73)

New arrival, Chelsea, attempts to hide her secret agenda.

Karl questions the impulsiveness of Melanie’s decision.

Haz makes the ultimate sacrifice.

Tuesday 23rd January (Episode 8977 / 74)

Nicolette sets up a risky meeting.

Chelsea charms JJ into making a move.

Haz reaches his breaking point.

Wednesday 24th January (Episode 8978 / 75)

Nicolette comes under threat.

Paul makes a strategic move against Krista.

Mackenzie comes to the rescue.

Thursday 25th January (Episode 8979 / 76)

Melanie finds herself in a precarious situation.

The sharehouse embraces a new chapter.

Aaron and David consider what’s next.

Monday 29th January (Episode 8980 / 77)

Chelsea locks onto her target.

Paul makes a mysterious proposal.

Terese grapples with her moral compass.

Tuesday 30th January (Episode 8981 / 78)

Nicolette is surprised by an unwanted visitor.

Toadie takes action.

Paul savours a rare win.

Wednesday 31st January (Episode 8982 / 79)

Cara reaches the end of her tether.

Chelsea gets derailed.

A dream holiday quickly turns into a nightmare.

Thursday 1st February (Episode 8983 / 80)

The residents of Ramsay Street are shaken by a terrible tragedy.